U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,758.72
    -31.21 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,066.60
    -117.18 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,065.96
    -154.24 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.39
    -36.77 (-2.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.08
    +1.14 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.30
    +4.60 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.56
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9828
    -0.0015 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7000
    +0.1900 (+5.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1264
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.2220
    -1.8140 (-1.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,949.39
    -295.63 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.74
    +3.22 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.79
    -87.85 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Peripheral IV Catheters Global Market Report 2022

0
ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the peripheral IV catheters market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical Inc. , Vygon, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Peripheral IV Catheters Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316986/?utm_source=GNW
, Medical Components Inc., Vascular Pathways Inc., Tangent Medical Technologies Inc., Vigmed AB, Venner Medical and C. R. Bard, Inc.

The global peripheral IV catheters market is expected to grow from $4.43 billion in 2021 to $4.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The peripheral IV catheters market is expected to grow to $5.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The peripheral IV catheters market consists of sales of peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a thin flexible tube that is placed into a vein to deliver medications and nutritional supplements. Peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) are used for therapeutic purposes such as administration of medications, fluids, or blood products as well as blood sampling.

The main types of peripheral IV catheters are short peripheral intravenous catheters and integrated/closed peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVC).A short peripheral catheter is less than 3 inches long.

The technology used in peripheral IV catheters is conventional peripheral intravenous catheters, a safety PIVC that is used across various end-users such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home healthcare.

North America was the largest region in the peripheral IV catheters market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the peripheral IV catheters market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The peripheral IV catheters market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides peripheral IV catheters market statistics, including peripheral IV catheters industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a peripheral IV catheters market share, detailed peripheral iv catheters market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the peripheral IV catheters industry. This peripheral IV catheters market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the peripheral IV catheters market.Peripheral intravenous catheters are commonly used in the management of various chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and others.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a specialized agency of the United Nations, in 2020, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for approximately 10 million deaths, or nearly one in six deaths globally.Cancer-causing infections like human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis are mostly responsible for nearly 30% of cancer cases in low and lower-middle-income countries.

Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the peripheral IV catheters market.

Technological advancements are shaping the peripheral IV catheters market.Many companies in the market are developing new products to provide technically enhanced products to their users.

In September 2019, Terumo Medical Corporation, a Japan-based medical device company announced that it has introduced the R2P™ MISAGO® RX Self-expanding Peripheral Stent at the 31st Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Conference, the world’s premier educational meeting that is specialized in interventional cardiovascular medicine.The introduction of R2P™ MISAGO® will help physicians bring the benefits associated with a radial access approach to patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD).

R2P™ MISAGO® is a device within the Radial to Peripheral (R2P™) Portfolio, the first and only portfolio of longer-length radial devices that are specifically designed for peripheral procedures.

In July 2021, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), a global medical technology company, acquired Velano Vascular for an undisclosed amount.Through the acquisition, BD can now help health care providers eliminate multiple needlesticks for blood sample collection, reducing pain and discomfort while delivering quality outcomes and increased patient satisfaction, thanks to Velano Vascular and its innovative, needle-free technology that enables high-quality blood draws from existing peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVC) lines.

Velano Vascular is a California-based medical equipment manufacturer; whose needle-free technology enables high-quality blood draws from existing PIVC lines.

The countries covered in the peripheral iv catheters market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316986/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Best Pharmaceutical ETFs for Q4 2022

    Pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer investors access to a basket of U.S.-based and foreign stocks of drug manufacturers and related companies in a single investment. These companies discover, develop, and produce medications used to cure disease, vaccinate, or alleviate symptoms of illness.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Flutters Around $19K; SEC Case Against Crypto Promoter Ian Balina Faces One Big Problem

    Balina is charged with conducting an unregistered securities offering in 2018 for his SPRK ICO token, but proving that the Ethereum network should be subject to U.S. securities law will be difficult; cryptos largely decline.

  • Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Range Resources (RRC) is a Solid Choice

    Range Resources (RRC) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

  • Bank of Canada says inflation still too high, but moving in right direction

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Inflation in Canada remains "too high" but is headed in the right direction, a Bank of Canada official said on Tuesday, adding that the central bank will do whatever is needed to bring price increases back to target. Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry, speaking to university students in Waterloo, Ontario, said while some have suggested a recession might be needed to tame climbing prices, the central bank believed it could lower the risk of a hard landing by clearly communicating its intentions. Adding to the pinch for consumers, grocery prices rose at their fastest pace in 41-years.

  • How To Convert to a Roth IRA: Rollover Rules

    A Roth IRA rollover moves money from a traditional IRA into a Roth. There are many good reasons to make the switch, but watch out for the taxes.

  • Petrobras (PBR) Terminates Albacora Field Sale Negotiations

    The termination of the sale by Petrobras (PBR) is not likely to affect the divestment process of the Albacora East field.

  • It's a Busy Week for Central Bankers

    The Federal Reserve is just one of 16 central banks making interest-rate decisions this week, but it is the most widely watched monetary policy body in the world. And its current path – errant though it may be – is having a profound effect on the global economy by pushing up the U.S. dollar. The most recent data on the U.S. housing market surprised to the upside, but it’s just one piece of the puzzle. “I like that we got wildly positive homebuilder data,” tweeted Tony Greer today, “but the sector is still trading like it’s petrified of higher yields.” Tony, the founder and CEO of TG Macro, joins Ash Bennington for today’s Daily Briefing to talk about recent price action in key corners of the market, notably energy, as well as what he expects from the Federal Reserve tomorrow. We also hear from Weston Nakamura about what this week’s abundance of central bank activity means for financial markets and economic growth. Watch the full video featuring Weston Nakamura here: https://rvtv.io/3SmmDNU. And we want to hear from you too – please share your questions in the chat!

  • Fed delivers another big rate hike; Powell vows to 'keep at it'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell vowed on Wednesday that he and his fellow policymakers would "keep at" their battle to beat down inflation, as the U.S. central bank hiked interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for a third straight time and signaled that borrowing costs would keep rising this year. In a sobering new set of projections, the Fed foresees its policy rate rising at a faster pace and to a higher level than expected, the economy slowing to a crawl, and unemployment rising to a degree historically associated with recessions. Powell was blunt about the "pain" to come, citing rising joblessness and singling out the housing market, a persistent source of rising consumer inflation, as being likely in need of a "correction."

  • Weyerhaeuser stock dives toward 21-month low after BofA downgrades, amid 'looming recession'

    Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co. took 6.4% dive in afternoon trading, toward a 21-month low, after BofA Securities analyst George Staphos downgraded the paper and forest products company, citing a lower outlook for operating rates and pricing for wood products and a "looming recession." Staphos cut his rating to neutral from overweight, and lowered his price target to $34 from $38. "At this juncture, operating rates in 2023 look like they'll pierce 80%, prompting more downward pricing pressure on the

  • To retire, start early, have a plan and try a ‘cash diet’

    When Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, president of the Charles Schwab Foundation, opened her first Individual Retirement Account, she called her father for an investing tip. At the time, she said she was deflated because she hoped for a keen investing tip from her dad and U.S. investment icon Charles Schwab. “I have experienced a lot of down markets,” Schwab-Pomerantz said.

  • Is Vanguard Utilities Index Admiral (VUIAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for VUIAX

  • Gas prices tick up after 98 days of declines. Here's where gas is cheapest and most expensive

    After 98 days of gasoline prices dropping in the United States, the average cost for a gallon of gas increased on Wednesday.

  • Stocks gyrate, dollar gains as Fed keeps hawkish stance

    U.S. stocks rose, then slumped while Treasury yields surged and then fell on Wednesday as markets reacted wildly to a bleak economic picture next year after the Federal Reserve adhered to a tough stance to fight inflation by jacking up interest rates. The three main stock indices jolted up and down, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes spiked to 3.6401% and the dollar surged to a fresh two-decade high after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points as expected. The Fed also said in a statement following a two-day meeting of policymakers that it expects its policy rate to hit 4.4% by year's end and rise to 4.6% by the end of 2023.

  • BofA now sees fed-funds rate target ultimately reaching 4.75%-5% following Fed's policy decision

    BofA Securities revised its outlook for the fed-funds rate target and now sees it reaching 4.75% to 5% by March, economist Michael Gapen wrote in a note. That's up from a previous forecast of 4% to 4.25%. The revision was made in response to Wednesday's release of projections, showing the median participant on the Federal Open Market Committee "is projecting more near-term rate increases than we had expected." The policy-sensitive 2-year yield broke above 4% and carved out another almost 15-year

  • RBA Sees Some QE Benefits, Unlikely to Pay Dividend for a Period

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank saw benefits from its quantitative easing program, though the ongoing costs are likely to prevent it from paying the government a dividend for some time, a review showed.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation Fight‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosSouthwest Mex

  • Why Are Plus Therapeutics Shares Gaining Today?

    Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) has finalized and signed a grant contract with the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) for its previously announced $17.6 million Product Development Research funding award. The award will cover most of the development costs of the company's lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic, Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL), for leptomeningeal metastases (LM) over three years, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022. Related: Plus Therapeuti

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • POWER 100 No. 9: Marvin Ellison steers Lowe's as it builds investment in community

    Marvin Ellison, chairman, president and CEO of Lowe's Cos. Inc., is in CBJ's inaugural Power 100 class.

  • Venture Funding Sinks in Latin America, But Some Investors Remain Bullish

    After a record-setting 2021, venture funding is down sharply this year in Latin America, but investors remain bullish on a region where the digital transformation of the economy is opening business opportunities and the middle class is growing. While the amount invested across Latin America plunged in the second quarter of this year, it remains well above prepandemic levels. Venture funding dropped by almost 70% in the second quarter compared with the same quarter last year, according to CB Insights.

  • Artesian Resources (ARTNA) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Artesian Resources (ARTNA) have what it takes? Let's find out.