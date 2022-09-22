ReportLinker

Major players in the peripheral IV catheters market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical Inc. , Vygon, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Peripheral IV Catheters Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316986/?utm_source=GNW

, Medical Components Inc., Vascular Pathways Inc., Tangent Medical Technologies Inc., Vigmed AB, Venner Medical and C. R. Bard, Inc.



The global peripheral IV catheters market is expected to grow from $4.43 billion in 2021 to $4.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The peripheral IV catheters market is expected to grow to $5.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%.



The peripheral IV catheters market consists of sales of peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a thin flexible tube that is placed into a vein to deliver medications and nutritional supplements. Peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) are used for therapeutic purposes such as administration of medications, fluids, or blood products as well as blood sampling.



The main types of peripheral IV catheters are short peripheral intravenous catheters and integrated/closed peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVC).A short peripheral catheter is less than 3 inches long.



The technology used in peripheral IV catheters is conventional peripheral intravenous catheters, a safety PIVC that is used across various end-users such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home healthcare.



North America was the largest region in the peripheral IV catheters market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the peripheral IV catheters market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The peripheral IV catheters market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides peripheral IV catheters market statistics, including peripheral IV catheters industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a peripheral IV catheters market share, detailed peripheral iv catheters market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the peripheral IV catheters industry. This peripheral IV catheters market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the peripheral IV catheters market.Peripheral intravenous catheters are commonly used in the management of various chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and others.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a specialized agency of the United Nations, in 2020, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for approximately 10 million deaths, or nearly one in six deaths globally.Cancer-causing infections like human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis are mostly responsible for nearly 30% of cancer cases in low and lower-middle-income countries.



Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the peripheral IV catheters market.



Technological advancements are shaping the peripheral IV catheters market.Many companies in the market are developing new products to provide technically enhanced products to their users.



In September 2019, Terumo Medical Corporation, a Japan-based medical device company announced that it has introduced the R2P™ MISAGO® RX Self-expanding Peripheral Stent at the 31st Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Conference, the world’s premier educational meeting that is specialized in interventional cardiovascular medicine.The introduction of R2P™ MISAGO® will help physicians bring the benefits associated with a radial access approach to patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD).



R2P™ MISAGO® is a device within the Radial to Peripheral (R2P™) Portfolio, the first and only portfolio of longer-length radial devices that are specifically designed for peripheral procedures.



In July 2021, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), a global medical technology company, acquired Velano Vascular for an undisclosed amount.Through the acquisition, BD can now help health care providers eliminate multiple needlesticks for blood sample collection, reducing pain and discomfort while delivering quality outcomes and increased patient satisfaction, thanks to Velano Vascular and its innovative, needle-free technology that enables high-quality blood draws from existing peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVC) lines.



Velano Vascular is a California-based medical equipment manufacturer; whose needle-free technology enables high-quality blood draws from existing PIVC lines.



The countries covered in the peripheral iv catheters market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316986/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



