Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market witnesses Emergence of Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. and Eli Lilly and Co. as Key Market Growth Contributors| Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

·4 min read

Businesses will pass through the response, recovery, and renewal phases.

Peripheral neuropathy treatment market will have Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., and Grunenthal GmbH as major participants during 2020-2024.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

According to the latest market research report on the peripheral neuropathy treatment market from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of almost 3%. The growth can be mainly attributed to the rising awareness of peripheral neuropathy.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The peripheral neuropathy treatment market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

  • Identifying potential disruptions

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get Access to On-demand, Syndicated Extensive Research Reports using Technavio's Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Reports that might interest you:

Neuropathy Pain Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market by Mechanism of Action and Geography - Forecast and Analysis

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

The company operates in key business segments including innovative pharmaceuticals, generic, vaccines, and offers OTC-related products. They offer Tarlige indicated for treating peripheral neuropathic pain.

Eli Lilly and Co.

The company offers pharmaceuticals products for treatment in the application areas of neuroscience, endocrine, anti-infectives, cardiovascular agents, and oncology. They offer CYMBALTA, selective serotonin, and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SSNRI), which is administered orally.

Grunenthal GmbH

The company operates in a single operating segment that manufactures drugs for pain management therapy. The key offering is Qutenza, which is often used for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain in adults either alone or in combination with other medicinal products for the treatment of pain.

Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/peripheral-neuropathy-treatment-market-industry-analysis

Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Peripheral neuropathy treatment market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

The peripheral neuropathy treatment market is driven by rising awareness of peripheral neuropathy. In addition, other factors such as the development of topical patches are expected to trigger the peripheral neuropathy treatment market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Download our extensive report to get Exhaustive Insights: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45413

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peripheral-neuropathy-treatment-market-witnesses-emergence-of-daiichi-sankyo-co-ltd-and-eli-lilly-and-co-as-key-market-growth-contributors-technavio-partnering-with-over-100-fortune-500-companies-301378963.html

SOURCE Technavio

