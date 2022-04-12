Perk Labs Announces Voting Results Following its Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK) (OTCQB:PKLBF) (FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on April 12, 2022, at Suite 1165 - 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. At the Meeting, all matters put forward before the shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, dated March 1, 2022, were approved by a majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Election of Directors

The five (5) nominees were elected as directors of the Company, to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:

Votes For % of Votes Cast - For - Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast - Withheld - Kirk Herrington 32,466,252 96.64 1,127,380 3.36 James Topham 32,343,152 96.28 1,250,480 3.72 Larry Timlick 32,340,052 96.27 1,253,580 3.73 Steve Cadigan 32,370,974 96.36 1,222,658 3.64 Jonathan Hoyles 32,728,624 97.43 865,008 2.57

2. Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of Saturna Group Chartered Professional Accountants LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration

Votes For % of Votes Cast - For - Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast - Withheld - 65,296,742 98.88 738,175 1.12

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE: PERK) (OTCQB: PKLBF) (FKT: PKLB) is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform on a mission to empower business owners with the digital tools to provide their customers with experiences that are more engaging, convenient and rewarding. Perk Hero is growing through a unique community-driven digital franchise business that is available to entrepreneurs at an attractive start-up price.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io. Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com.

For more information on a Perk Franchise, visit www.perkfranchise.com.

For more information contact:

Jonathan Hoyles

CEO

Perk Labs Inc.

(833) 338-0299

investors@perklabs.io

Jules Gagnon

Director of Investor Relations & Community

(833) 338-0299

investors@perklabs.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

