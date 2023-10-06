Perkins family retains civil rights lawyer, man whose jaw was broken by DPD speaks out

Oct. 6—The family of Stephen Clay Perkins has hired a national civil rights lawyer after Perkins was shot and killed by Decatur police on Sept. 29, and a Black business owner whose jaw was broken by Decatur police three years ago said the culture hasn't improved.

In a Wednesday press release, civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt announced he has been hired to represent the Perkins family. Among Merritt's other clients is the family of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in 2020.

"The Perkins family, along with Lee Merritt, will work diligently to uncover the truth surrounding the circumstances of the shooting and seek justice through all available avenues," the press release says. "They are committed to ensuring that this incident is thoroughly investigated, and that any systemic issues within the Decatur Police Department are addressed and rectified."

According to police, a tow truck driver was trying to repossess Perkins' vehicle from his Ryan Drive Southwest home shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday when Perkins confronted him holding a gun.

Police said they met with the tow truck driver and then accompanied him back to Perkins' home. Perkins, police said, exited his home armed with a handgun and began threatening the tow truck driver.

"Officers on scene ordered the homeowner to drop his weapon, which he refused to do," police said in a statement. "It was at this time the homeowner turned the gun towards one of the officers on scene. The officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the subject."

Perkins died at Huntsville Hospital, police said.

One security video with audio, taken from a camera across the street from Perkins' home, reveals the first shot being fired at Perkins within less than two seconds of police announcing their presence. In the next four seconds, 18 shots are fired. The video indicates it was taken at 1:49 a.m. Friday, and that Perkins was in his front yard when shot.

Story continues

Perkins is not ordered to drop his weapon until the police-fired handgun falls silent, according to the video.

According to Merritt, Perkins was shot seven times despite never posing a threat to law enforcement.

"The family firmly believes that the use of excessive force by the Decatur police officers was unwarranted and unjustifiable," Merritt said.

Merritt released an image of the press release on social media with an accompanying comment claiming police ambushed Perkins.

"What he didn't know was that a tow truck driver had conspired with several officers to quietly surround his property," he said.

According to Merritt, Perkins was holding a flashlight at the time of the shooting.

"Officers didn't announce their presence until the very last moment," he said. "Steve was committing no crime. They later discovered the attempted repossession was a mistake."

Merritt said he would be attending Thursday night's vigil for Perkins at the Decatur Police Department at 7:30 p.m. — Business owner

Kevin Penn, a Black business owner whose jaw was broken by Decatur police after they responded to a robbery-in-progress at his liquor store in 2020, said Wednesday that he also planned to attend the vigil.

Penn was in New Orleans to watch his son play football when news of Perkins' death reached him. He said a sense of dread came over him as he realized there were similarities to his own experience with Decatur police.

"Immediately I felt a discomfort, a pain in my chest," he said. "Almost like a sense of anxiety."

The officer who struck Penn, Justin Rippen, charged Penn with obstruction of justice after breaking his jaw. Penn was found not guilty of obstruction in a municipal courtroom in July.

According to the original written police complaint, Penn, who had detained the robbery suspect, refused to put down his firearm and back away from it when police responded to his store and began issuing commands.

Bodycam video from the incident played in court showed Penn's firearm resting on the checkout counter and did not show police ordering him to back away from it.

"I noticed (Perkins) was in his home, no different than when I was in my place of business," Penn said. "We see it over and over again. We're finding out that the statements that the police made initially don't match the video."

A federal civil suit against Rippen is still in progress. Penn said, after hearing officer depositions related to his case, he's not surprised Perkins was killed by police.

"It's alarming to hear the mindset that some of these officers have when it comes to excessive force," he said.

Rippen has since been assigned to DPD's Criminal Investigation Division. Todd Pinion, who was head of internal affairs at the time of Penn's injury, is now the police chief.

"Nothing has changed, other than going from a Black police chief to a white police chief," Penn said. He said the city and Police Department have done little in the way of community engagement in order to build trust in the Black community, despite creating a citizens advisory council to help address policing concerns.

"It was strictly a public relations move," he said. "There were no true intentions of putting together a community-based panel to meet on a regular basis or even to respond to complaints against the police. Nothing has been done."

At Monday night's city council meeting, Terrance Baker, wearing a T-shirt labeled "#IAmStevePerkins," approached the podium and asked officials about the creation of a community advisory board for police.

Mayor Tab Bowling quickly assured him that one already exists.

Rodney Gordon, president of the Morgan County chapter of the NAACP, said he hasn't had anything to do with the advisory council since it was created in 2020. Bowling referred questions about the council to Pinion.

On Wednesday, Pinion said the council met last month and that members have spoken to each other since Perkins' death.

The Decatur Daily submitted a public records request to the city of Decatur seeking police body-camera footage related to the Perkins incident.

In response, City Clerk Stephanie Simon said in an email, "The investigation has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency which is now the Custodial Law Enforcement Agency as defined in the Alabama Code. ALEA is the agency, under the Code that decides when, how and what is released. The City of Decatur does not have the authority to release the information sought."

City Attorney Herman Marks on Thursday said in an email, "As you know the ALEA investigation continues and the City looks to that Agency to do a thorough analysis. New legislation is in place to provide guidance for disclosure or releasing of information."

Marks' reference is to Act No. 2023-507, passed by the state Legislature this year and signed by Gov. Kay Ivey on June 14.

Penn maintains that Decatur police harbor an "us versus them" mentality and perpetuate a culture of excessive force.

"Black men feel that we're going to be looked at as the suspect, even when we're the victim," he said. "I think people of color are very hesitant about calling police. There's a lack of trust in the Black community for the city of Decatur and the Police Department."

Penn said the police can begin rebuilding trust in the community by being transparent. He said citizens should have oversight of the police disciplinary process.

"I was injured, but fortunately I survived," he said. "Mr. Perkins didn't. I'm not going to remain silent and act passive."

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438.