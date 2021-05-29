U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.81 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.46 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.63
    -0.22 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.30
    +7.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    28.07
    +0.12 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4189
    -0.0015 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,275.35
    -742.50 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.22
    -97.20 (-9.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

New AI supercomputer will help create the largest-ever 3D map of the universe

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

The newest big-name supercomputer might help solve some of astrophysics' most important questions. VentureBeat reports the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center has officially dedicated Perlmutter, billed as one of the fastest supercomputers for AI, and it will start by helping to build the largest-ever 3D map of the visible universe to study the dark energy accelerating the cosmos' expansion.

The machine will process data from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument to guide observations. Perlmutter will process "dozens" of galaxy exposures from a given night's study to dictate where DESI aims next. 

As AMD notes, the initial version of Perlmutter includes 1,536 nodes that each have a 64-core Epyc 7763 processor and four NVIDIA A100 GPUs. The result is a system with almost four exaflops of performance (plus 35 petabytes of storage) when handling AI tasks, and dramatically reduced calculation times. Perlmutter could process a year's worth of DESI info in a "few days" instead of weeks or months, NVIDIA claimed.

A second phase due later in 2021 will add 3,072 CPU-only nodes that each have dual Epyc 7763 chips.

The map isn't the only project on deck. Perlmutter will also study atomic interactions to foster clean energy tech like biofuels, for example. The universe map is ambitious, though, and helps illustrate just how far supercomputers have come in tackling truly large-scale work.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla delays Model S Plaid deliveries to June 10th for a 'tweak'

    Tesla is delaying the delivery of its Model S Plaid to June 10th for a last-minute 'tweak.'

  • The Morning After: Apple finally fixed the Apple TV 4K remote

    Check out our review of the new Apple TV and its Siri Remote, plus the best tech deals for Memorial Day weekend.

  • Denon and Marantz will add HDMI 2.1 to these older receivers for $600

    For $600, Denon and Marantz will update pricey receivers from 2018 with the gear needed to handle 8K resolution and 120Hz gameplay via HDMI 2.1

  • Ford's electric F-150 range estimates are very conservative

    Ford has revealed that its F-150 Lightning range estimates assume you're carrying heavy cargo — real-world figures may be considerably higher.

  • The best Memorial Day tech sales we could find

    Here's a list of the best Memorial Day 2021 tech sales we could find, including deals on Apple products, Amazon Fire TV devices, video games and more.

  • Leaked video details every feature of Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds

    Sony's forthcoming WF-1000XM4 earbuds have leaked again, this time courtesy of an official video that was briefly up on YouTube.

  • Nasa releases spectacular new picture showing heart of the Milky Way

    Billions of stars captured in satellite image

  • Goldman says China is no longer center of commodities pricing

    While commodity prices fell after Chinese warnings over onshore speculation, "the fundamental path in key commodities such as oil, copper and soybeans remains orientated towards incremental tightness in H2, with scant evidence of a supply response sufficient to derail this bull market." The market is beginning to reflect this, as copper prices are increasingly driven by Western manufacturing data rather their Chinese counterparts, it said. "This is a role reversal from the bull market of the 2000's, with China now the incumbent consumer as the U.S. was when emerging Chinese demand squeezed out marginal U.S consumers," Goldman said.

  • Bitcoin’s Volatility Spawns New Crypto Balance Sheet Alternative

    (Bloomberg) -- Corporate treasurers fed up with rock-bottom returns on their cash are about to get another pitch from the world of crypto.Circle Internet Financial Ltd., one of the digital-asset firms behind the so-called stablecoin dubbed USDC that is pegged 1-to-1 to the dollar, has cooked up an alternative for the legions too conservative to follow the likes of Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey into Bitcoin. Park your extra cash in USDC and earn as much as 7% annually through high-yield accounts, the marketing says -- more than 10 times the return on an ultra-safe 1-year Treasury bill.The idea may be appealing to some treasurers who were initially seduced by the big gains in crypto, especially following Bitcoin’s roughly 40% decline since mid-April. Stablecoins such as USDC are gaining increased attention because of their ability to maintain their pegs during the wild crypto price swings, suggesting they could actually serve as a store of value. Even so, not all long-term digital market observers are convinced.“If companies wish to put their corporate reserves into a stablecoin and that is fully audited, it is like putting their money in a bank account which is what they normally do,” John Griffin, professor of finance at the University of Texas at Austin, said in an email. “However, if the account is paying out a higher yield than bank account yields, then it is not merely invested in some risk-free asset.”Here’s how Circle’s program will work: Treasurers would open a “digital-dollar account” where the company’s fiat money is converted into USDC and interest is paid out in USDC. The yield is generated by Circle lending the digital dollars to a network of institutional investors that are willing to pay an interest rate for access to additional capital.The companies would lock in their return when the account is opened, similar to a bank certificate of deposit. Circle plans to offer accounts with maturities ranging from one month to a year, with no early withdrawals allowed. Rates available will be updated on a weekly basis, depending on demand for USDC loans.That’s a bit tamer than the strategy first highlighted last year by MicroStrategy Inc. Chief Executive Officer Michael Saylor, who advocated pouring company reserves into Bitcoin because he said the dollar is being debased by surging inflation. Musk’s February announcement that Tesla Inc. had added Bitcoin to its balance sheet helped fuel the rally that took the largest cryptocurrency to a record in April before it lost more than one-third of its value.“Corporate reserves are not for investing in stocks, going to Vegas, or something more volatile and more rigged against you like Bitcoin,” Griffin said.With few companies outside the crypto realm following MicroStrategy, Tesla and Dorsey’s Square Inc. into Bitcoin, Circle hopes that stablecoins may be the next logical step. The company is working with Genesis Global Capital, one of the largest crypto lenders.The service will be first made available in the U.S. and Switzerland, and will launch “imminently,” Jeremy Allaire, Circle’s CEO, said in an interview. Thousands of businesses are already on the waiting list, according to Circle.“We are seeing the opportunity for the treasury use-case grow a lot,” Allaire said.Other providers of stablecoins are rolling out similar offerings. On May 26, Gemini exchange -- the brainchild of the Winklevoss brothers -- said investors can earn up to 7.4% annually on Gemini dollars through a program called Gemini Earn. The Gemini token is also pegged to the dollar and its reserves are held with State Street Bank and Trust, the largest financial custodian in the world. Each month, the dollar deposit balance is examined by BPM LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm.USDC reserves are attested to monthly by accounting firm Grant Thornton LLP and published online.Various small crypto lenders already offer yield accounts for different coins, including less regulated stablecoins like Tether.For these products, “appropriate users would be people who invest in junk bonds or similar risky lending,” said Aaron Brown, a crypto investor and writer for Bloomberg Opinion. “It might offer a better risk-adjusted return than alternatives. . . or not. But whatever it is, it’s not a savings account in the way most people understand that term.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC surpasses $12B market cap as Redditor asks if it can go 'to the moon'

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) surged over 45% in afternoon trading Thursday, pushing the market capitalization of the country's largest theater chain past $12 billion amid a boost from retail investors.

  • BOE Gold Commands High Premium, Signals Central Bank Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold stored at the Bank of England has been selling for unusually high premiums recently, signaling that central banks may be back in the market buying.Bullion in the Bank of England’s London reserves -- one of the largest stashes in the world --- is stored and sold on behalf of other central and commercial banks as opposed to being owned by the BOE itself. It usually trades within a few cents an ounce of the metal held at other London vaults run by commercial banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.But in the past week, gold sold from the BOE has traded for as much as 50 cents above benchmark London prices, according to bullion traders. These premiums are at least in part being driven by buying from the Bank for International Settlements, which regularly trades the metal on behalf of the world’s central banks, a person with direct knowledge said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.The BIS bought as much as 1 million ounces of BOE metal from various commercial banks at a premium of 30 to 40 cents recently, one person said. The premium for gold at the BOE rose to as much as 50 cents an ounce late last week before tapering off to about 20 to 40 cents, according to bullion traders. That compares with a range of zero to 20 cents during normal circumstances, the traders said.A spokeswoman for the BIS declined to comment, citing client confidentiality. The BOE declined to comment.The buying may be a sign that one or several central banks are increasing their gold reserves, bullion traders said.Gold RallyCentral banks helped underpin gains in gold prices for most of the last decade, but flipped to net sellers in the third quarter of 2020 as some countries cashed in on surging prices. Renewed buying could help sustain a rally in bullion, which on Tuesday recovered all its losses so far this year. The metal is on the way to its biggest monthly gain since July as investors fret about inflation and Federal Reserve officials signal steady monetary policy for now.Since prices dropped early this year, at least some central banks have returned as buyers. In the past, sovereign lenders have bought gold to diversify their portfolios away from the U.S. dollar to safeguard their finances amid concerns over the Fed’s ultra-loose monetary policy, massive U.S. government spending and inflationary pressures.Last month, the Bank of Thailand raised its gold holdings to 6.35 million ounces from 4.95 million ounces in March, according to data from the International Monetary Fund website. In March, Hungary tripled its reserves of the metal in one of the biggest purchases by a central bank in decades. Data from the World Gold Council showed global central banks were net buyers of bullion in February, led by India, which bought 11.2 tons.(Updates with BIS, BOE comments from fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Must be a 'professional investor' to do well picking stocks: Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald

    Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald says success in stock trading requires professional skills and specialized knowledge. Most investors are "not equipped" with the discipline to fully understand the details of each trade they make, he added.

  • Is Gold Set to Tear Even Higher? Four Key Charts to Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when the vaccine rollout and economic optimism left gold looking like last year’s metal, it staged a recovery.Bullion is one of the best-performing commodities this month, erasing almost all of this year’s losses. Investors have been lured back by gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge, while the Federal Reserve maintains its monetary stimulus and says price pressures should prove temporary. Spot gold rose 0.4% on Friday, capping a fourth straight weekly gain.Diego Parrilla, who runs the Quadriga Igneo fund, is among those who recently boosted their exposure to gold, saying that central banks won’t risk increasing interest rates to combat inflation for fear of “pricking the enormous bubbles” they’ve created.“We have entered a new paradigm that will be dominated by deeply negative real interest rates, high inflation, and low nominal rates -- an extremely supportive environment for gold,” said Parrilla, who manages $350 million.Still, gold is ultimately a haven asset which conventional logic suggests should suffer as the economy booms. So can the latest rally be sustained? Here are four key charts to watch.Inflation ConundrumIt’s been the hottest question in finance this year, and probably the biggest one for gold: will current inflationary pressures be transitory or persistent?If you ask the Fed, the answer is the former. Parts of bond market disagree, with market-based measures of long-term inflation expectations rising to the highest since 2013 earlier this month.That’s a sweet-spot for gold, which benefits when monetary policy keeps bond rates low even as inflation persists. Real yields on Treasuries have slipped deeper into negative recently, burnishing the appeal of bullion.Where they go next will be critical. Any hint the Fed may taper because of inflation or labor market strength could see bond rates spike -- triggering a repeat of the taper tantrum seen in the wake of the financial crisis, when gold dropped 26% in the space of six months.“The position I think you get to is a place where it gets to be very vulnerable to the taper narrative,” said Marcus Garvey, head of metals strategy at Macquarie Group Ltd.On the other hand, anything that drags on the global economic recovery -- be it poor jobs data or new virus variants -- should see real yields plunge, benefiting the metal.Dollar DriverThe dollar has been another important driver of gold this year. After initially strengthening as the U.S. vaccination program outpaced the rest of the world, it’s declined since March as other nations closed the gap, providing a tailwind for the precious metal.Most analysts don’t see much movement in the dollar going forward, with the median forecast compiled by Bloomberg suggesting only a slight strengthening.If they’re wrong, be it due to divergence in the global recovery or surprising hawkishness from other nations’ central banks, the implications for bullion could be significant.Investor DemandGold’s poor start to the year came as exchange-traded funds cut their holdings of the metal by 237 tons in the four months through to April. Hedge funds trading on Comex also reduced their exposure to the lowest since 2019 in early March.In the second quarter, flows have started to reverse. If that picks up steam, gold could find another leg higher.“There is still potentially a lot of pent-up investment demand,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “Still, positions are relatively small.”Others, including Aegon NV’s Robert Jan Van Der Mark, who cut his exposure to gold in November after vaccines were announced, remain to be convinced.“With vaccination rollout on track and economies reopening, we have less appetite for a safe haven/stagflation type of assets in the portfolio,” he said.Bitcoin BounceOften touted as digital bullion, Bitcoin’s rally in the first months of the year was demoralizing for gold bulls. The two assets are both favored by those fearful of hyperinflation and currency debasement, so the cryptocurrency’s outperformance may have turned the heads of would-be bullion buyers.Bitcoin has dropped about 40% from its mid-April high, with substantial outflows from funds. Gold could be a beneficiary.(An earlier version of this story corrected spelling of the central bank in the second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. FAA confirms Boeing halt to 787 Dreamliner deliveries

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that Boeing had temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker's planned inspection method meets federal requirements. "Since the FAA has not approved Boeing’s proposal, Boeing chose to temporarily stop deliveries to its customers."

  • Are stimulus checks paving the way for a universal basic income?

    Some officials say guaranteed income should continue even after the pandemic ends.

  • Education Department revokes Trump-era rules that protected student loan servicers

    The Education Department (ED) is throwing out Trump-era guidance that blocked state consumer protection agencies from obtaining data about student debtors from student loan servicers.

  • Insurers are cutting off homeowners in hurricane zones — what if that's you?

    Here's why more than 50,000 homeowners are losing their policies.

  • Memorial Day gas prices are the highest in 7 years — here's how to fight back

    Take defensive action as the economy opens back up and fuel costs rise.

  • Could This Be The No.1 EV Stock Of 2021?

    Tesla and Volkswagen are in a fierce battle for the electric vehicle crown in parts of the world, but one winner in the EV space may actually come from a different sector altogether

  • India’s HDFC Bank Calls Bitcoin a Fad as Exchanges Mull Legal Fight Over Restrictions

    HDFC noted a link between bitcoin prices and searches on Google.