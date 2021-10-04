U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,289.44
    -67.60 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,932.43
    -394.03 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,227.40
    -339.30 (-2.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.39
    -24.24 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.02
    +2.14 (+2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.60
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1623
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8880
    -0.1200 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,227.75
    +242.78 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.48
    +974.80 (+401.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Perma-Fix Closes $6.2 Million Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the “Company”) today announced it has closed an underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock, at $6.20 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering were approximately $6.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. No warrants were issued in connection with the transaction.

This offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which became effective on May 22, 2019, and a prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on October 4th, 2021, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Perma-Fix plans to use the aggregate net proceeds of approximately $5.8 million from the offering primarily to fund general growth capital as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital. Growth capital initiatives include, but are not limited to, expansion activities and upgrades at its four treatment facilities and related to the Test Bed Initiative.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

Please visit us at http://www.perma-fix.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as “believe”, “expects”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “plan to”, “estimates”, “projects”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: usage of net proceeds. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a variety of factors which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those described in this release, including, without limitation, future economic conditions; industry conditions; competitive pressures; our ability to apply and market our new technologies; the government or such other party to a contract granted to us fails to abide by or comply with the contract or to deliver waste as anticipated under the contract or terminates existing contracts; government contracts and subcontracts relating to activities at government sites are generally subject to terminate or renegotiate on thirty-days’ notice at the government’s option; Congress fails to provides funding for the DOD’s and DOE’s remediation projects; inability to obtain new foreign and domestic remediation contracts; impact of COVID-19; and the additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of our 2020 Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs for quarter ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward-looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward-looking statements.

Please visit us on the World Wide Web at http://www.perma-fix.com.

Contacts:
David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations
Crescendo Communications, LLC
(212) 671-1021

Herbert Strauss-European Investor Relations
herbert@eu-ir.com
+43 316 296 316


Recommended Stories

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Why Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Screaming Higher Today

    Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE), a clinical-stage biotech, is having a superb showing in pre-market trading Monday morning. The biotech's shares, in fact, jumped by as much as 98%, on extremely heavy volume, before 8 a.m. today. Ahead of the opening bell, Xenon announced positive mid-stage trial results for XEN1101 as a potential treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    In my view, it's a lot easier to be patient with your stocks when they're strong performers right out of the gate as a result of an effective business model and firm fundamentals. Instead, check the business model and fundamentals, if those are solid, your underperforming new stock could be worth the wait with time. The two healthcare companies I'll be discussing today will probably continue to grow steadily over the next decade, just as they have in recent times.

  • Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down in global outage

    Facebook goes down for thousands of users across the globe.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • Hut 8 Mining Provides Production Update

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • Are II-VI Incorporated's (NASDAQ:IIVI) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 17%. However, the company's fundamentals...

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • Here's Why the Chip Shortage May Hurt Chipmakers Like NXP and TSMC in 2023

    The industry may be overreacting to the current semiconductor undersupply, setting up a swing to the other extreme in two years.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Surging on Monday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks surging today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Surging on Monday. All three major indexes are lower this morning as negotiations continue in Washington over the debt ceiling. The […]

  • Will PayPal Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    When eBay spun off PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) in an IPO in 2015, the online payments company was worth about $45 billion. Today, PayPal has a market cap of just over $300 billion. PayPal's annual revenue grew from $9.24 billion in 2015 to $21.45 billion in 2020, as its number of active accounts rose from 179 million to 377 million.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Is Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Why Centennial Resource Development, Gran Tierra Energy, Range Resources, and Antero Resources Jumped in Early Trading Today

    Shares of these exploration and production companies all took off this morning, as the world continues to deal with a broad energy crunch.

  • China on brink of property crisis as Evergrande shares suspended

    Evergrande's stock was suspended from trading on Monday as the debt-ridden Chinese company nears a deal to sell its property management unit.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while the auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • Here's Some Good News for AMC Shareholders

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has some pretty optimistic shareholders. AMC stock is up over 1,800% this year. On Sept. 30, AMC announced a repurchase of $35 million of its debt bearing a minimum 15% interest rate.