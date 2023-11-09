Will Permaju Industries Berhad (KLSE:PERMAJU) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Permaju Industries Berhad (KLSE:PERMAJU) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Permaju Industries Berhad's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2023, Permaju Industries Berhad had cash of RM35m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was RM26m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 16 months from June 2023. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Permaju Industries Berhad Growing?

It was quite stunning to see that Permaju Industries Berhad increased its cash burn by 470% over the last year. It seems likely that the vociferous operating revenue growth of 121% during that time may well have given management confidence to ramp investment. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Permaju Industries Berhad is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Permaju Industries Berhad To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Permaju Industries Berhad seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Permaju Industries Berhad has a market capitalisation of RM97m and burnt through RM26m last year, which is 27% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is Permaju Industries Berhad's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Permaju Industries Berhad's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Permaju Industries Berhad you should be aware of, and 3 of them can't be ignored.

