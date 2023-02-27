U.S. markets closed

NEW PERMANENT HOUSING CENTER FOR INDIGENOUS PEOPLES EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS OPENS IN MONTREAL

·7 min read

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Montréal are proud to open Maison Akhwà:tsire, a permanent, culturally safe housing centre created by Projets Autochtones du Québec (PAQ). The centre will be providing 18 rooms that can accommodate up to 22 Indigenous men and women experiencing chronic homelessness in Montréal.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

This centre is centrally located in Downtown Montreal, near the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) and PAQ's main shelter. The building has permanent housing units, including six bedrooms that are fully accessible to people with reduced mobility. Culturally adapted psychosocial support will be provided 24 hours a day by experienced workers, allowing the residents to live semi-independently after a long period of homelessness. Maison Akhwà:tsire will also provide clinical and psychological care on site, including medical and nursing care, mental health support and resources, and regular visits from the Elder of PAQ's community.

This project was made possible by the contribution of the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec and the City of Montreal.

The Government of Canada, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), contributed $4.7 million as part of the Canada-Quebec Agreement on the first round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI).

The Government of Quebec's contribution is threefold. Firstly, a recurring $1M in the QAP initiative through the Ministry of Health and Social Services, in order to provide support to the people housed in the new units. It should also be noted that the First Nations and Inuit Relations Secretariat confirmed in April 2022 an investment of $600,000 through the Aboriginal Initiatives Fund III.  This funding was used for the renovation and fitting out of the new building. Finally, the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) will provide rent supplements, which will allow residents to pay 25% of their income for housing.

The City of Montréal is responsible for supporting the organization throughout the project and providing technical support for its development.

Quotes:

"Indigenous people face many challenges in accessing safe and affordable housing, which has resulted in high rates of homelessness. That's why projects like Maison Akhwà:tsire are so important: they provide decent, permanent and culturally safe housing to those in need. We will continue to support Projets Autochtones du Québec in its mission to create affordable housing in Montréal for Indigenous people, so that we can keep moving together toward a fairer society." – The Honourable Mark Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Sœurs

"Everyone in Quebec deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Now, more than ever, it's important that we work together to support Indigenous people and help them build a foundation for their social and economic success." – The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie and Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Congratulations to Projets Autochtones du Québec for all their efforts leading to the completion of Maison Akhwà:tsire! We are very pleased to see these new units being added to the many projects funded through our Rapid Housing Initiative. Together, we are providing the Montréal Indigenous community with a valuable resource that will welcome the most vulnerable and help them make a fresh start!" Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga

"The additional supply of supportive housing that meets the specific needs of Indigenous people in the Montreal area is certainly very good news. The completion of this project is a great example that through the dedication and generosity of all the partners who are working together, we are succeeding in finding concrete solutions to support people experiencing homelessness and help them break out of this cycle." - Lionel Carmant, Minister responsible for Social Services

"I am very proud to have been able to support the Akhwà:tsire House project. There is no miracle or single solution to homelessness. We need to act on the front line, but also on second and third stage solutions to offer opportunities to vulnerable clients to get off the streets. It is also important to offer culturally adapted solutions to Indigenous peoples experiencing homelessness, in a safe environment. This is exactly what PAQ offers to this clientele with the Akhwà:tsire House. Congratulations to Heather and the entire team for what I am sure will be a great success." - Ian Lafrenière, Minister responsible for First Nations and Inuit Relations

"We would like to thank Projets Autochtones du Québec for their outstanding work. PAQ is an integral part of Montréal's mutual support network, and which is working hard to provide help, comfort and hope to Indigenous people experiencing considerable difficulty. We are pleased to support La Maison Akhwà:tsire, which provides a decent and safe space for vulnerable people as well as dependable resources and specialized workers." Josefina Blanco, City of Montréal Executive Committee member responsible for diversity, social inclusion, homelessness and universal accessibility

"By supporting this important project by Projets Autochtones du Québec (PAQ) we are acting in line with our Reconciliation Strategy with Indigenous Peoples to provide tailored, safe and sustainable solutions that meet the needs of the most vulnerable. Adapted housing solutions make it possible to quickly get people into housing, rather than letting them remain stuck in homelessness. This is why it is important to continue working with our partners to develop such projects. La Maison Akhwà:tsire will certainly be a landmark for the urban Indigenous community in Montreal."  – Alia Hassan-Cournol, Special advisor to the mayor and head of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples

"Projets Autochtones du Québec is pleased to open Maison Akhwà:tsire, an innovative housing program offering health and healing services for the urban Indigenous community in Montréal. Maison Akhwà:tsire, which means 'my family home,' will provide a beautiful space with an interior design created by the talented Innu designer Julia Hervieux. The Indigenous population of Montréal will find a culturally safe home where they can get the support they need to achieve stability, build a community and (re)connect with their roots and traditions. On behalf of the Indigenous community, Projets Autochtones du Québec would like to sincerely and deeply thank its partners from the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec and the City of Montréal for their support and assistance in the creation of this shelter, which is essential to urban Indigenous people." Heather Johnston, Executive Director of Projets Autochtones du Québec

Quick facts:

  • Maison Akhwà:tsire will serve as shelter for homeless Indigenous people as well as seven people currently participating in PAQ's Managed Alcohol Program, which is offered in partnership with the CHUM's Addiction Services unit.

  • Culturally adapted psychosocial support will be provided 24 hours a day by experienced workers, allowing the 22 residents to live semi-independently after a long period of homelessness.

  • PAQ will also provide clinical and psychological care on site, including medical and nursing care, mental health support and resources, and regular visits from the Elder of PAQ's community. Outdoor and cultural programming will help Indigenous residents connect or reconnect with their traditions and culture.

  • The federal government provided $4.7 million for this project through CMHC as part of the Canada-Quebec Agreement on RHI.

  • The tenants of this project will benefit from the Rent Supplement Program, which will allow them to spend only 25% of their gross income on housing. This assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Montréal (10%).

  • PAQ approached several authorities, which allowed for another $2.1 million to be added to the project's financing arrangements.

Additional Info:

Created in 2004, PAQ offers specialized resources for support and mutual assistance to clients from Indigenous communities in Quebec (young people, families, seniors and people with functional limitations). The organization pursues social development projects that help to prevent crime, addiction, poverty and delinquency. Projects are designed to promote individual reintegration and closer intercultural ties.

All participating organizations under the Major Cities Stream of RHI rounds 1 and 2 receive support from the City of Montréal throughout the life of their project. In addition to providing technical support, the City ensures the projects' viability and the long-term affordability of the housing units. A total of 19 projects, representing more than 357 units, have been selected thanks to the federal government's financial contribution of more than $103 million under the Major Cities Stream of the Canada-Quebec Agreement on RHI, and support from the Government of Quebec and the City of Montréal.

Government of Quebec Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Government of Quebec Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Logo City of Montreal (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Logo City of Montreal (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

