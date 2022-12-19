U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,827.06
    -25.30 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,837.99
    -82.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,567.14
    -138.27 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.46
    -16.96 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.64
    +1.35 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5960
    +0.1140 (+3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8730
    +0.1940 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,650.12
    -53.87 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.51
    -1.89 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES DECEMBER CASH DISTRIBUTION

·5 min read

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) ("Permian") today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.037639 per unit, payable on January 17, 2023, to unit holders of record on December 30, 2022.

This month's distribution decreased from the previous month as the result of primarily a decrease in pricing for gas for the Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty Properties during the month of October. Also, an increase in CAPEX for the Waddell Ranch as year-end activity to complete the 2022 budgeted projects reduced the amount of NPI for the month of October.

WADDELL RANCH

In reporting October production of the Underlying Properties for this month's press release, production for oil volumes was 213,936 (gross) and was priced at about $85.44 per bbl. Production for gas volumes (including gas liquids) was 728,401 Mcf (gross) and was priced at about $3.90 per Mcf, which now includes the value received from plant products and natural gas liquids. Net revenue for the underlying properties of the Waddell ranch was $19,994,621 (gross) for October. Lease Operating Expenses were $4,204,328 (gross) and Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) were $15,283,436 (gross) for October, netting to the Net Profit Interest (NPI) of $506,857. This would put the trust's proceeds of 75% as a positive $380,143 (net) for the month of October, to contribute to this month's distribution. For the month of October, there was a significant increase of CAPEX relating specifically to completing a number of wells in the 2022 budget. With October's activity, this represent approximately 90% of the 2022 budget to be expended. Given that if current oil and gas pricing continues, Waddell Ranch should continue to contribute to the distribution in the foreseeable future.

First sales received for the month of October 2022 wells were as follows: (all net to the Trust), 4.5 new drill wells, including 1.1 horizontal wells, 1.9 recompleted wells. Waiting on completion, as of 10/31/2022, were 3.4 drill wells, including 0.4 horizontal wells and 1.9 recompletion wells. Also, 0.8 wells, plugged and abandoned, were completed.

Blackbeard has advised the Trustee of the projected 2022 capital expenditure budget for the Waddell Ranch Properties to be an estimated $92 million (net to the Trust) with a projection of about 47 new drill wells and 45 recompletions along with about 19 plug and abandoned wells. Of the new drill wells, about 13 will be horizontal drills and about 34 vertical drill wells. The 2023 budget should be available for next month's press release. A fuller discussion of the 2022 budget and results will be provided in the annual 10-K filing in March.

TEXAS ROYALTY PROPERTIES

Production for the underlying properties at the Texas Royalties was 18,261 barrels of oil and 8,274 Mcf of gas. The production for the Trust's allocated portion of the Texas Royalties was 16,455 barrels of oil and 7,448 Mcf of gas. The average price for oil was $84.99 per bbl and for gas was $8.79 which includes significant NGL pricing per Mcf. This would primarily reflect production and pricing for the month of October for oil and the month of September for gas. These allocated volumes were impacted by the pricing of both oil and gas. This production and pricing for the underlying properties resulted in revenues for the Texas Royalties of $1,624,757. Deducted from these were taxes of $151,527 resulting in a Net Profit of $1,473,230 for the month of October. With the Trust's Net Profit Interest (NPI) of 95% of the Underlying Properties, this would result in net contribution by the Texas Royalties of $1,399,568 to this month's distribution.


 

Underlying Properties

 

Net to Trust Sales




Volumes

Volumes

Average

Price


Oil

(bbls)

Gas

(Mcf)

Oil

(bbls)

Gas

(Mcf)

Oil

 (per bbl)

Gas

(per Mcf)

Current Month







Waddell Ranch

213,936

728,401

160,452

546,301*

$85.44

$3.90**

Texas Royalties

18,261

8,274

16,455

7,448*

$84.99

$8.79**








Prior Month







Waddell Ranch

193,588

717,133

145,191

537,850*

$84.39

$7.42**

Texas Royalties

17,441

4,152

15,725

3,740*

$89.18

$20.59**

*These volumes are the net to the trust, after allocation of expenses to Trust's net profit interest, including any prior period adjustments.
**This pricing includes sales of gas liquid products.

General and Administrative Expenses deducted for the month were $33,882 resulting in a distribution of $1,754,344 to 46,608,796 units outstanding, or $0.037639 per unit.

The worldwide market conditions continue to affect the pricing for domestic production. It is difficult to predict what effect these conditions will have on future distributions.

The 2021 Annual Report with Form 10-K and the January 1, 2022 Reserve Summary is now available on Permian's website. Permian's cash distribution history, current and prior year financial reports, tax information booklets, and a link to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all can be found on Permian's website at http://www.pbt-permian.com/. Additionally, printed reports can be requested and are mailed free of charge.

Contact: Ron Hooper, Senior Vice President, Simmons Bank, Trustee, Toll Free – 1.855.588.7839

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/permian-basin-royalty-trust-announces-december-cash-distribution-301706274.html

SOURCE Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon, Down Almost 50% This Year, Is the Top Big Tech Stock to Buy for 2023

    In 2021, it seemed like nothing could stop the upward trajectory of big technology stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The economy was booming as COVID-19 vaccines allowed pandemic-driven social distancing measures to be relaxed, and the digital advertising market hit new heights, leaving investors optimistic about internet stocks. High inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil have turned investors from extreme optimists to pessimists -- particularly when it comes to technology stocks like Amazon, which has steadily fallen 48% year to date.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.

  • While institutions own 43% of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 49% ownership

    Every investor in Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...

  • 10 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping stocks that pay dividends. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends. The global shipping industry provides maritime passenger or freight services and is one […]

  • Will Devon Energy Recover After Its Recent Drawdown?

    Devon Energy is at risk of a cyclical decline after a more than 15% month-over-month drawdown

  • 1 Passive Income Stock to Buy Today, and 1 to Avoid for Now

    When it comes to passive income, not all that glitters is gold. The temptation of a high dividend yield promises investors strong returns, but the reality is often that lower-yielding stocks can pay out far more sustainably. The healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is forever a river of opportunity for passive income investors thanks to its stability and consistent growth over time.

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    BlackBerry will offer up financial results for its fiscal third quarter on Tuesday afternoon. If you haven't seen a BlackBerry in the wild, you're not alone. BlackBerry is now a provider of products and services offering intelligent cybersecurity solutions.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Companies that utilize artificial intelligence can dominate the business world and achieve long-lasting success. These three AI stocks are great buys right now.

  • Investors Heavily Search Apple Inc. (AAPL): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Apple (AAPL). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Soar 39% to 83% in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Warren Buffett is doing in 2022 what he's frequently done throughout his career -- beating the market. According to Wall Street, these three Buffett stocks could soar by 39% to 83% next year. Buffett himself likely didn't make the call to buy Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) for Berkshire's portfolio.

  • Top 15 Chinese Companies on NASDAQ

    In this article, we will look at the top 15 Chinese companies listen on the Nasdaq. If you want to explore similar companies, you can also take a look at Top 5 Chinese Companies on NASDAQ. China is the world‘s most populous country and the second largest economy in terms of nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP). […]

  • Moderna stock rises after analyst upgrade, price target raise

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Jefferies analyst’s decision to upgrade Moderna stock to Buy.

  • Here's Why You Should Buy AT&T Stock Before the End of 2022

    The high-yield dividend stock could provide ballast to your investment portfolio during the current bear market.

  • 2 Streaming Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Although cord-cutting presents an incredible opportunity for the streaming industry, not every streaming-service stock will be a winner.

  • Accenture Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Accenture's (NYSE: ACN) stock fell 6% on Dec. 16 after the IT services giant posted its latest earnings report. For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Nov. 30, its revenue rose 5% year over year (and 15% in local currency terms) to $15.7 billion and surpassed analysts' estimates by $160 million. The bears will point out that most of Accenture's core growth engines are sputtering out.