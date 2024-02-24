Brent Jensen, SVP and Chief Accounting Officer of Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR), executed a sale of 115,285 shares in the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company's operations are primarily located in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin, where they aim to create value through a combination of drilling and strategic acquisitions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 913,923 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Permian Resources Corp shows a trend of insider selling, with 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Permian Resources Corp SVP, Chief Accounting Officer Brent Jensen Sells 115,285 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Permian Resources Corp were trading at $14.91, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.129 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 16.54, above both the industry median of 10.05 and the company's historical median.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.81, with a GF Value of $18.36, suggesting that Permian Resources Corp was modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

