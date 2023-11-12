Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 11, 2023

With that, I will turn the call over to Will Hickey, Co-CEO.

Will Hickey: Thanks, Hays. Before we jump into the slides, I want to take a moment to thank our team for delivering the best operational quarter we have ever had as a company, which I will expand on in more detail in a moment. It's easy to get distracted when a big deal is announced, and our team didn't take their eyes off the ball from accounting to IT to all of the operational groups, great work from top to bottom. Having a strong underlying business is critical as we expand our focus to integration, and we have a great team that exceeded expectations so far in 2023. I want to spend a few minutes talking about the Earthstone acquisition, which we closed last week on November 1. As we stated during the announcement, we believe that the Earthstone deal provided a unique combination of significant near-term and long-term accretion, Permian Basin scale, high-quality assets in the core of the Northern Delaware Basin and accelerated return of capital, all while allowing us to maintain a strong pro forma balance sheet.

Importantly, we were able to complete the transaction at a purchase price and structure that will provide significant value to our combined shareholder base and are looking forward to delivering on the $175 million annual synergy target laid out in August. We spent the past few months working with the Earthstone team and preparing for integration and synergy capture phase of the acquisition. M&A integration is something we consider our core competency at Permian Resources and we have already hit the ground running to leverage the playbook and lessons learned from the Colgate, Centennial merger last year. As we have begun integrating Earthstone's assets and team, we are more excited than ever about the improvement to our already great business that the combination provides.

Shifting back to Permian Resources third quarter, I'm proud to announce that our team continued to deliver strong results. Operational outperformance across the board drove a meaningful increase in free cash flow for the quarter, resulting from a combination of wins. First, strong well results led to meaningful oil growth in the quarter with our new wells continuing to impress. Second, continued operational execution in the field lowered controllable costs despite summer weather in Texas, which is a real testament to how prepared and dedicated our field team is every single season. Weather in Texas is extreme but predictable and our team has worked hard to put equipment and processes in place to mitigate downtime. Third and finally, our drilling and completions team has relentlessly continued to drive down cycle times and well costs throughout the quarter.

As a result, PR delivered total production of 172,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and oil production of 90,000 barrels of oil per day, which represent 4% and 6% increases, respectively, compared to the second quarter. It's worth noting that we hit our Q4 '24 to Q4 '23 growth target of 10% a quarter early due to strong operational performance. The Company generated adjusted EBITDAX of $584 million for the quarter. Total controllable cash costs were $7.92 per BOE, which decreased slightly quarter-over-quarter. Overall, LOE, GP&T and cash G&A were in line with our expectations. We reported adjusted free cash flow of $165 million based on cash CapEx of $380 million in the quarter. Lastly, we reported $0.29 of adjusted free cash flow per share on a cash CapEx basis and $0.39 per share of adjusted net income.

Diving into the operations a little more. Our team increased efficiencies across the board, continuing our positive momentum from the previous quarter. The drilling team increased drilled feet per day by 14% quarter-over-quarter by continuing to refine best practices. In addition, the completions team delivered their best quarter to date. With 1,880 completed feet per day and over 19 pumping hours per day, which we believe are some of the best performance metrics in the Delaware Basin. Overall, these efficiencies meaningfully reduced cycle time for the quarter, resulting in slightly higher CapEx spend for the quarter but lower per unit well cost. This is a winning combination, these sustained efficiencies should drive incremental value for shareholders going forward.

Now I'll turn it over to Guy to go to return on capital.

Guy Oliphint: Thanks Will. As you can see on Slide 9, strong Q3 results and increased free cash flow allowed us to deliver a total return of capital of $0.17 per share to shareholders during the quarter. Our calculation begins with adjusted free cash flow of $165 million. We reduced that amount by our $0.05 per share base quarterly dividend or $28 million. We have committed to pay 50% of the remainder of free cash flow to shareholders via dividends or buybacks. This quarter, we achieved that target with both. The share repurchase represents 2.2 million shares that we bought back for $28 million alongside a sponsor secondary offering during the quarter. Additionally, we will pay a variable dividend of $0.07 per share bringing the all-in quarterly return of capital to $0.17 per share.

Consistent with our goal of delivering sustainable long-term base dividend growth, we plan to increase our base dividend by 20% from $0.05 to $0.06 per share beginning in Q1. An overview of our balance sheet and hedge book can be found in the appendix. Our third quarter results, both as a stand-alone company and combined with Earthstone demonstrate our continued ability to maintain a strong balance sheet that supports strategic flexibility while pursuing accretive consolidation opportunities such as Earthstone. We have no near-term maturities and approximately $1.5 billion of liquidity on our RBL. We expect to continue to utilize excess free cash flow to pay down debt over time. Notably, our credit ratings were upgraded by all three agencies at closing of the Earthstone transaction, furthering our goal of achieving an investment-grade credit rating within 12 to 18 months.

With that, I'll turn it over to James.

James Walter: Thanks, Guy. As you have all heard about the Earthstone announcement call in this morning's earnings call, we are incredibly excited about the future of our business with the addition of Earthstone. We're excited to get the deal closed last week and begin to welcome the Earthstone employees to the Permian Resources team. We view this transaction as consistent with our ultimate goal to do whatever it takes to maximize shareholder value creation. Our business today is better than it's ever been, and we expect to find ways to continue to improve it going forward. On Slide 10, we look back at a few of the key takeaways from our Earthstone acquisition. First, we acquired Earthstone at a very attractive valuation, where we are highly certain that we can exceed our return thresholds.

Our purchase price at the time of announcement represented a slight discount to Proved-Developed PV-10 while adding significant high-quality Delaware inventory at little or no cost. Second, the transaction is accretive to all key financial metrics before synergies and highly accretive with synergies near term, long term and midterm. But finally, and most importantly, we firmly believe this transaction will continue our track record of enhancing shareholder value through increased free cash flow per share and returns to investors. It's worth noting that this transaction makes Permian Resources the second largest remaining Permian pure-play one of the largest operators in the Permian Basin. Although we have been very clear we would never do a deal just to get bigger, we do expect to benefit from enhanced economies of scale and the strategic benefits of being the second largest Permian pure-play.

Before we move to Q&A, I'd like to take a quick second to look back at 2023 so far. This past February, our team set out a very strong and well received full year 2023 plan that maximize free cash flow for shareholders through high return cost-effective development. Since February, our team has executed extremely well, and we are exceeding expectations against that budget. We will not be providing standalone PR look back in our Q4 earnings call this February since we have two months of contribution from Earthstone included in our financials, but it's worth noting and giving our team credit for the fact that PR standalone is on track to deliver an excellent and outperforming year in its first full year as a public company. We will not be addressing our 2024 plan on this call today, but expect to release an updated business plan and guidance on our next regularly scheduled call in February.

Investors can rest assured that our philosophy has not changed. We'll be building a development plan that maximizes value for our shareholders over the near and long term. As we decide activity levels, we will put together a plan that results in highest free cash flow over the next 12 to 24 months. We believe that by waiting until February, we'll have a much better idea of what that reinvestment environment looks like and be able to come to the market with a plan that maximizes value for shareholders in a way that we could not do as effectively if we rolled out a plan today. As always, our focus is on long-term value creation. Thank you for tuning in today. And now we will turn it back to the operator for Q&A.

