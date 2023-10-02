Permian Resources Corporation's (NYSE:PR) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Permian Resources' (NYSE:PR) stock is up by a considerable 28% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Permian Resources' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Permian Resources is:

15% = US$911m ÷ US$5.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Permian Resources' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, Permian Resources seems to have a decent ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 28% does temper our expectations. However, we are pleased to see the impressive 30% net income growth reported by Permian Resources over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this certainly also provides some context to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing Permian Resources' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 28% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Permian Resources fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Permian Resources Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Permian Resources has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 4.8%, meaning that it has the remaining 95% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Permian Resources is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Permian Resources only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 15% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Permian Resources' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

