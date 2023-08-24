Permian Strategic Partnership announces 22nd member

Aug. 24—MIDLAND — The Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP) recently announced the addition of Mewbourne Oil Company, a prominent independent oil and natural gas producer in the Permian Basin, as the organization's 22nd member. The addition of Mewbourne Oil Company enriches the group of industry leaders leveraging their resources to improve the lives of residents in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico.

"Mewbourne Oil Company has been a fixture of the Permian Basin for the past 50 years. By welcoming them as our 22nd member, we are excited to blend their rich history and community ties with the PSP's collaborative vision," stated Tracee Bentley, President and CEO of the PSP. "Together, we will continue to advance education, healthcare, workforce development, and road safety, making lasting impacts on our communities across the region. We are honored to have Mewbourne on the PSP team."

Since its founding in 2019, the PSP has achieved "incredible results" in its mission to improve the lives of residents across the Permian Basin. This groundbreaking coalition has committed over $140 million in member company contributions to leverage an impressive over $1 billion in collective investments, which have had transformational impacts on the region's education, healthcare, workforce development, and road safety, a news release said.

"We are honored to join PSP and partner with other leading oil and gas companies to strengthen the communities where we live and work. Our people are our greatest asset, and today over half of Mewbourne Oil Company's people call the Permian Basin home. We are delighted to have the opportunity to make a difference in their lives, and the lives of all the great people of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico. We look forward to being a part of the PSP team," Ken Waits, president and CEO of Mewbourne Oil Company, commented in the release.