U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.25
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,928.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,074.25
    -9.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.76
    +2.08 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.30
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9470
    +0.0250 (+0.64%)
     

  • Vix

    20.94
    -0.73 (-3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2122
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7870
    +0.6060 (+0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,420.22
    -313.40 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.79
    -1.61 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,884.53
    -50.58 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

PermitUsNow President Helen Callier to Serve as Mistress of Ceremony for Harris County's First Annual MWBE Summit with SBA

·3 min read

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, an industry recognized building permit expediting firm, is proud to announce that its president, Helen Callier, has been selected to serve as Mistress of Ceremony for the first annual Harris County Minority/Women-Owned Small Business Enterprise (MWBE) Summit. This event is also in collaboration with the Small Business Administration (SBA) Houston District Office and the Harris County Department of Economic Equity and Opportunity. Remarks will be provided by Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and by Edward "Ted" James, SBA Regional Administrator, Region VI.

Minority and women-owned businesses play a key role in the Houston area economy and events like this summit assist small businesses in making connections, obtaining information about upcoming contracts, and learning about the benefits of certification. Lone Star Community College, Houston METRO Transit, and the Port of Houston are a few of the local government agencies that will be participating in this year's MWBE Summit. Small businesses will have the opportunity to network with key agencies' staff at this event.

"It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to be Mistress of Ceremony for this first annual Harris County MWBE Summit with the SBA Houston District Office and collaborative partners. As a certified MWBE and SBA 8a firm, I realize the value that these kinds of events provide to small businesses. Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow stated.

The U.S. Federal government is the largest buying customer in the world spending approximately $650 billion in products and services each year. This market along with the hundreds of millions to billions of dollars spent via local agencies contracts presents vast amount of opportunities for small businesses to grow.

Callier is a key contributor in the business community and often participates in industry conferences as a panel moderator, Emcee, or keynote speaker. Helen will be moderating an Aviation panel during an upcoming U.S. DOT Symposium in Dallas in March 2023.

About Helen Callier

Callier is the founder and president of PermitUsNow, a building permit expediting firm that covers Texas and other areas of the country serving commercial clients. Callier is also the president of Bradlink LLC, a minority woman-owned and SBA 8a certified technical services firm that provides program management, Architectural design and facilities support services to government agencies.

Callier earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Prairie View A&M University. She is also a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program and SBA's Emerging Leaders Program.

Callier was appointed in 2016 as a State of Texas Commissioner of Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) to a 6-year term, was recognized in 2021 by The Houston Business Journal as one of Houston's Women Who Mean Business, and as the Small Business Administration Women's Business Champion. She is currently serving as advisory board vice chair for the Tri-County Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and as an advisory board member for SubContractors USA News.

Callier is a published author, dynamic speaker, industry newspaper columnist, and a frequent contributor in business and philanthropic circles that support Texans.

About PermitUsNow 

PermitUsNow is a permit expediting service that helps Architects, contractors, and project owners to do what they love to do best and that is helping them to fulfill their customers' goals. PermitUsNow team members are building permitting process and code experts who have worked with more than 700 jurisdictions in Texas and in other cities in North America. PermitUsNow staff write and contribute articles for industry publications and have published a Building Permitting Daily Tracking Log Book to assist Contractors in managing their permits.

Companies such H-E-B, United Airlines, CVS, ATKINS, and Burns and McDonnell have saved time and money during the pre-construction phase of their projects with support from PermitUsNow. Because of these operational efficiencies, these PermitUsNow clients were able to open new locations, connect with more customers, and achieve profitability sooner.

For more information about Callier and PermitUsNow, please visit permitusnow.com

Media Contact: Len Cal
Tel: 281.312.9981 | Email: 354553@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/permitusnow-president-helen-callier-to-serve-as-mistress-of-ceremony-for-harris-countys-first-annual-mwbe-summit-with-sba-301757369.html

SOURCE PermitUsNow

Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Javice, the 30-year-old Frank founder accused of fraud, says Jamie Dimon took a personal interest in her $175 million acquisition

    The young founder hits back at the bank in new filings, alleging JPMorgan should have known what it was buying. Javice is demanding a trial by jury.

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Who is entitled to overtime? A new Supreme Court decision puts employers on notice

    Every employer should review their wage and hour compliance regularly, an employment attorney says.

  • US to require companies winning chipmaking subsidies to share excess profits

    The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52 billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday is releasing its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39 billion manufacturing subsidy program. The law also creates a 25% investment tax credit for building chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.

  • Analysis-Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs

    After a frenzied rush by electric vehicle makers to secure raw materials over the past two years, which drove prices for lithium carbonate up more than six-fold and spodumene up nearly ten-fold, the bubble has burst. The turning point for lithium prices came late last year as electric vehicle demand in China slowed sharply ahead of Beijing's planned halt to subsidies for the $87 billion industry, the world's biggest and fastest growing. The slide steepened, analysts say, as investors were spooked by a drop in China's January electric vehicles sales and by CATL's discount terms, which included an assumption that prices of lithium carbonate, a key component in auto batteries, would more than halve.

  • Older Americans increasingly struggling to save for retirement

    "The benchmarks move as I get older," one man told CBS News. Now, his goal is to retire at 70 and then "look for something part-time afterward."

  • I'm Retired. How Much Income Can I Make Without Owing Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Retirees Are Keeping Their Money Longer in Retirement Plans: Should You?

    As you approach retirement age, you may be wondering what to do with the money in your retirement plan. In particular, you want to make sure you're not losing money due to pesky fees and don't want your asset allocation … Continue reading → The post Retirees Are Keeping Their Money Longer in Retirement Plans: Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sanctions Headache Threatens to Dent India’s Russian Oil Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian buyers of Russian oil, a crucial lifeline for the Kremlin over the past months, are struggling under the weight of increasingly onerous demands from financiers wary of breaching Western sanctions, a headache that is slowing transactions and threatening to at least temporarily dent record flows to the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billi

  • Can I afford to retire at this exact moment? Here are 3 simple rules of thumb to figure out if you can make a move in 2023

    Think of all the other ways you could use your home office.

  • Chip Demand Will Surge From 2024, Tokyo Electron CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The semiconductor industry will return to an exponential growth path next year despite lingering inflationary and geopolitical uncertainties, according to machinery maker Tokyo Electron Ltd.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break

  • The Easy Way You Can Boost Your 401(k) By 8% Right Now

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices remaining volatile, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and CDE are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • Palantir joins growing list of tech companies announcing layoffs

    Palantir is the latest company in the layoffs spotlight. Here’s a list of other companies making job cuts.

  • Apple Charges Revised in Music-Streaming Case. Markets Shrug.

    The antitrust probe, sparked by a complaint from rival Spotify, dates back almost two years and centers around the alleged dominance of the tech company's App Store.

  • Can I Retire at 50 With $2 Million?

    Two million dollars may seem like more than enough money for retirement, but even that amount can vanish quickly in the face of medical expenses, inflation and taxes. If you expect to retire at 50 with $2 million, careful planning is … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 50 With $2 Million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to receive a European Union antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission opened an investigation in December, saying the deal, announced last year, would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software. The Commission will set out its concerns in a statement of objections, the people said.

  • Oil rises on China growth hopes

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday, erasing the previous session's losses, as hopes for a solid economic rebound in China offset worries about further U.S. interest rate hikes dragging on consumption in the world's biggest economy. Brent crude futures for April, due to expire on Tuesday, were up by 87 cents, or 1.1%, to $83.32 per barrel by 1059 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.18, or 1.6%, to $76.89 a barrel.

  • Biggest Chemical Firm Sabic Says China Demand Yet to Recover

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestThe world’s biggest chemicals maker said profit margins would remain tight with the Chinese market yet to recover and the global economic downturn weakening dema

  • Ireland’s energy crisis threatens blackouts

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told