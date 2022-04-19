U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.50
    -7.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,268.00
    -45.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,880.50
    -27.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.40
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.95
    -1.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.90
    -7.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.75
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3033
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3460
    +1.3460 (+1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,756.00
    +1,761.01 (+4.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.91
    +20.99 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.50
    -28.88 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

PermRock Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PRT

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) (the "Trust") today declared a monthly cash distribution to record holders of its trust units representing beneficial interests in the Trust ("Trust Units") as of April 29, 2022 and payable on May 13, 2022 in the amount of $756,626.31 ($0.062193 per Trust Unit), based principally upon production during the month of February 2022.

The following table displays underlying oil and natural gas sales volumes and average received wellhead prices attributable to the current and prior month net profits interest calculations:


Underlying Sales Volumes

Average Price


Oil

Natural Gas

Oil

Natural Gas


Bbls

Bbls/D

Mcf

Mcf/D

(per Bbl)

(per Mcf)

Current Month

28,084

1,003

33,647

1,202

$89.71

$7.03

Prior Month

28,662

925

31,488

1,016

$80.23

$6.51

Oil cash receipts for the properties underlying the Trust totaled $2.52 million for the current month, an increase of $0.22 million from the prior month's distribution period. This increase was due to an increase in oil prices which more than offset a decrease in sales volumes.

Natural gas cash receipts for the properties underlying the Trust totaled $0.24 million for the current month, an increase of $0.04 million from the prior month's distribution period. This increase was due to an increase in natural gas sales volumes and prices.

Total direct operating expenses, including marketing, lease operating expenses and workover expenses, were $0.89 million reflecting a $0.13 million increase from the prior month. Severance and ad valorem taxes were $0.19 million.

Capital expenditures were $0.94 million, an increase of $0.35 million from the prior month. Boaz Energy informed the Trust that capital expenses were related to bringing wells in Stonewall, Schleicher and Crane counties back to production. Boaz Energy informed the Trust that this month's net profits calculation included the application of $361,815 net to the Trust of income received from the qualified de minimis sale that was previously disclosed in the Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2022.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Boaz Energy II, LLC ("Boaz Energy") to own a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties owned by Boaz Energy in the Permian Basin of West Texas. For more information on PermRock Royalty Trust, please visit our website at www.permrock.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements represent the Trust's and Boaz Energy's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements include the amount and date of any anticipated distribution to unitholders, future cash retentions, advancements or recoupments from distributions, and statements regarding Boaz Energy's operations and the resulting impact on the computation of the Trust's net profits. The amount of cash received or expected to be received by the Trust (and its ability to pay distributions) has been and will continue to be directly affected by volatility in commodity prices, oversupply and the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include expenses of the Trust and reserves for anticipated future expenses, uncertainties in estimating the cost of drilling activities and risks associated with drilling and operating oil and natural gas wells.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Trust does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Trust to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022 and other public filings filed with the SEC. The risk factors and other factors noted in the Trust's public filings with the SEC could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Trust's filed reports are or will be available over the Internet at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:

PermRock Royalty Trust
Simmons Bank, Trustee
Lee Ann Anderson, Senior Vice President
Toll-free: (855) 588-7839
Fax: (817) 298-5579
Website: www.permrock.com
e-mail: trustee@permrock.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/permrock-royalty-trust-declares-monthly-cash-distribution-301527682.html

SOURCE PermRock Royalty Trust

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Stocks Are Struggling After Earnings. These 5 Could Soar.

    The latest corporate earnings news isn't generally giving stocks a lift, but it is still possible to find shares that can jump in response to profit reports.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Warren Buffett's Bear Market Maneuvers

    This esteemed investor rarely changes his long-term investing strategy, no matter what the market does.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Now Sees Tesla Shares More Than Quadrupling

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management now expects Tesla Inc. shares to more than quadruple to $4,600 by 2026.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtArk last year said it saw shares of the e

  • Tesla Reports Earnings Wednesday. Investors Should Prepare for Disappointment.

    Investors typically have high expectations for Tesla earnings. The EV pioneer's report on Wednesday might not deliver.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Bank of America stock rises after earnings beat, Didi and Rivian shares drop

    Bank of America stock is up after impressive Q1 earnings while Didi stock is down due to the company planning to delist in the U.S. and Rivian is down after comments from its CEO on the EV battery shortage.

  • Lockheed Martin Stock Falls Near Buy Point With Earnings On Tap, F-35 In Focus

    Will Lockheed Martin earnings include an update on F-35 fighter jets? LMT stock fell near a buy point.

  • IBM Earnings Are Coming. What to Expect.

    IBM reports earnings on Tuesday. Analysts are looking for software revenue growth of 5.8% in the quarter.

  • Goldman Sachs thinks these are the best stocks to buy right now

    Stick with stable stocks, hints Goldman Sachs.

  • You need to pay more attention to dividends — this math shows why

    Because the stock market’s dividend yield in recent years has been at record low levels, traders interested in turning a quick buck aren’t interested. Perhaps the best recent example of this comes from Exxon Mobil, (XOM) whose earnings took a big hit during the first months of the pandemic. From earnings per share of $4.88 in 2018, the company’s EPS dropped to minus $5.25 in 2020.

  • BP (LON:BP.) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and...

  • Elon Musk Isn’t Going Away if Twitter Rejects Him. Here’s What He Might Pay.

    Expect more drama even if the Twitter board rejects the Tesla CEO's offer for the social media platform. An Elvis Presley song has something to do with it.

  • U.S. Stocks See Biggest Outflows of Year as Recession Fears Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are rapidly exiting stocks, with U.S. equities seeing their biggest weekly outflows of the year as recession fears take hold.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtU.S. equity funds

  • Netflix, Tesla to report earnings this week

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick discusses earnings expectations for Netlix and Tesla.&nbsp;

  • Should You Consider Buying Raytheon (RTX) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Dividend Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the first quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in three of 11 sectors in which it was […]

  • 10 Best Cyclical Stocks For Inflation

    In this article, we discuss 10 best cyclical stocks for inflation. If you want to skip reading about what cyclical stocks are and how they perform during times of surging inflation, you can go directly to 5 Best Cyclical Stocks For Inflation. What Is A Cyclical Stock? A stock is said to be cyclical if […]