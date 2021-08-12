Permuta's DefenseReady Solution Achieves DoD IL5 ATO in Microsoft's Azure Environment

95% of Security Controls Included in the Bundle Making ATO Faster

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Permuta, the leading software platform company for federal workforce management and operational excellence, announces that its flagship software product (DefenseReady) has received the DoD IL5 Authority to Operate (ATO).

This authorization validates the security and compliance for enterprise-level, high-impact data aggregation, force readiness and leadership dashboards across the DoD and other federal government agencies.

The effort to secure the IL5 ATO was a team effort with Project Hosts, a Permuta Cloud Service Provider Partner. The Impact Level 5 (IL5) ATO was granted by DISA.

"Permuta and Project Hosts worked in tandem with a sponsoring DoD agency to secure the ATO within six months," said Sig Behrens, Permuta CEO. "And we are really proud that we can now offer 95% of the inherited security controls in a bundle to customers which accelerates the ATO process," said Behrens.

"Project Hosts works with Permuta's mission owner customers every step of the way to ensure an easy transition to the cloud for any DoD Cloud IT Project (C-ITP)," said Scott Chapman, Project Hosts CEO. "Project Hosts has achieved its DISA Provisional Authorization at Impact Level 5 which spares mission owners from having to go through the DISA A&A process and dedicating personnel to that effort. This is a valuable time-saving service offered to help accelerate the ATO process for a cloud environment."

With this authorization, customers may leverage Permuta's DefenseReady software to process sensitive, unclassified data in cloud computing environments, including data that involves complex workforces, related assets, training status, and weapons systems. This provides real-time enterprise awareness in a secured cloud environment for leadership to make mission-related decisions.

About Permuta:

Permuta Technologies Inc. (www.permuta.com), a software manufacturer, creates software for military and civilian organizations. With deep experience in the government, Permuta understands the challenges agencies face to protect and meet mission-critical initiatives. As a trusted leader in delivering solutions built and designed for government, Permuta is committed to increasing effectiveness and readiness so agencies can confidently execute their mission. Our products, built on Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Power Platform, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 are the only solutions in the market that cover all federal readiness management needs in one system, including force readiness, training, performance and asset management, medical readiness, mission planning and more.

About Project Hosts:

Project Hosts (www.projecthosts.com) implements security and compliance on Azure for U.S. federal government and healthcare organizations. Project Hosts' pre-audited environments give organizations turnkey compliance for their entire applications, removing a key barrier to migration from on-premise or AWS deployments into Azure. Project Hosts' environments hold certifications and authorizations from ISO 27001, HIPAA, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and the DoD, including the first DoD IL5 PATO to a company with under $1 billion in revenue. Healthcare organizations, federal, state and local government agencies, and enterprises rely on Project Hosts to ensure they have a cloud solution that meets their business needs, their budget and, most importantly, protects their organization, employees and data from unauthorized access or theft.

