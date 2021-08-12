U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.56
    +3.86 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,425.46
    -59.51 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,790.46
    +25.32 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.09
    -11.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.40
    +0.15 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.40
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.31 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3570
    +0.0180 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3560
    -0.0620 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,170.91
    -2,246.43 (-4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.60
    -55.98 (-4.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Permuta's DefenseReady Solution Achieves DoD IL5 ATO in Microsoft's Azure Environment

·3 min read

95% of Security Controls Included in the Bundle Making ATO Faster

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Permuta, the leading software platform company for federal workforce management and operational excellence, announces that its flagship software product (DefenseReady) has received the DoD IL5 Authority to Operate (ATO).

This authorization validates the security and compliance for enterprise-level, high-impact data aggregation, force readiness and leadership dashboards across the DoD and other federal government agencies.

The effort to secure the IL5 ATO was a team effort with Project Hosts, a Permuta Cloud Service Provider Partner. The Impact Level 5 (IL5) ATO was granted by DISA.

"Permuta and Project Hosts worked in tandem with a sponsoring DoD agency to secure the ATO within six months," said Sig Behrens, Permuta CEO. "And we are really proud that we can now offer 95% of the inherited security controls in a bundle to customers which accelerates the ATO process," said Behrens.

"Project Hosts works with Permuta's mission owner customers every step of the way to ensure an easy transition to the cloud for any DoD Cloud IT Project (C-ITP)," said Scott Chapman, Project Hosts CEO. "Project Hosts has achieved its DISA Provisional Authorization at Impact Level 5 which spares mission owners from having to go through the DISA A&A process and dedicating personnel to that effort. This is a valuable time-saving service offered to help accelerate the ATO process for a cloud environment."

With this authorization, customers may leverage Permuta's DefenseReady software to process sensitive, unclassified data in cloud computing environments, including data that involves complex workforces, related assets, training status, and weapons systems. This provides real-time enterprise awareness in a secured cloud environment for leadership to make mission-related decisions.

About Permuta:

Permuta Technologies Inc. (www.permuta.com), a software manufacturer, creates software for military and civilian organizations. With deep experience in the government, Permuta understands the challenges agencies face to protect and meet mission-critical initiatives. As a trusted leader in delivering solutions built and designed for government, Permuta is committed to increasing effectiveness and readiness so agencies can confidently execute their mission. Our products, built on Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Power Platform, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 are the only solutions in the market that cover all federal readiness management needs in one system, including force readiness, training, performance and asset management, medical readiness, mission planning and more.

About Project Hosts:

Project Hosts (www.projecthosts.com) implements security and compliance on Azure for U.S. federal government and healthcare organizations. Project Hosts' pre-audited environments give organizations turnkey compliance for their entire applications, removing a key barrier to migration from on-premise or AWS deployments into Azure. Project Hosts' environments hold certifications and authorizations from ISO 27001, HIPAA, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and the DoD, including the first DoD IL5 PATO to a company with under $1 billion in revenue. Healthcare organizations, federal, state and local government agencies, and enterprises rely on Project Hosts to ensure they have a cloud solution that meets their business needs, their budget and, most importantly, protects their organization, employees and data from unauthorized access or theft.

Related Images

image1.png

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/permutas-defenseready-solution-achieves-dod-il5-ato-in-microsofts-azure-environment-301354300.html

SOURCE Permuta Technologies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft protests NSA’s decision to award $10bn cloud computing contract to Amazon

    Microsoft and Amazon’s rivalry in the cloud computing space has emerged again after the latter clinches an NSA contract

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 12th, 2021

    Ripple’s XRP delivers the markets a boost. The majors would need to move back through Wednesday’s highs, however, to support another move northwards.

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After Its June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • This Top Tech Stock Could Make You Richer

    Digital transformation is a hot topic on Wall Street. This broad term encompasses everything from the digitization of manual or paper-based processes, to the modernization of outdated technologies. For example, enterprises are digitizing things like commerce, communications, and customer engagement.

  • Banks take steps to reduce potential cloud computing risks, Google survey

    Banks are taking steps to mitigate risks from their increasing use of external cloud computing services, a survey by Harris Poll and Google Cloud said on Thursday. The Bank of England and the Bank of France have expressed concerns about a lack of transparency in how banks rely on a "concentrated" number of outside cloud computing providers like Google, Microsoft and Amazon which are beyond the arm of the regulators. Regulators are worried that reliance by many banks on the same providers could create systemic risk if one of the cloud companies were to go down.

  • Resonant (RESN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Additionally, some of the information in this conference call contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Words of expression reflecting optimism, satisfaction with current prospects, as well as words such as believe, intend, expect, plan and anticipate and similar variations identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and the company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • Telcos Seek Killer App to Recoup Billions Spent on 5G

    (Bloomberg) -- About a decade ago, mobile carriers poured billions of dollars into high-speed 4G networks only to see technology giants such as Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google walk away with most of the profits fueled by social media. As operators plow even more cash into 5G, they are betting on a futuristic concept in hope of a fair share of the returns this time.Telecommunications companies are looking to build a platform based on the metaverse, an idea that inspired “Ready Player One” an

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – August 12th, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the day for the majors. A move back through early highs would be needed, however, to support a breakout day.

  • Chinese tech firms 'self-correct' to get ahead of potential regulatory fury

    Fretting about unprecedented regulatory heat for China's tech sector, some companies are no longer waiting for any official reprimands that may or may not be forthcoming. KE Holdings, China's largest platform matching buyers and sellers of real estate, is one such example. The decision to pull the plug on the VIP services was not prompted by a regulatory request but KE, which is currently the subject of an antitrust probe https://www.reuters.com/world/china/exclusive-china-launches-antitrust-probe-into-tencent-backed-property-broker-ke-2021-05-25, had wanted to move "proactively" and "voluntarily", said the people who declined to be identified as KE has not publicised its actions.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Samsung Debuts New Foldable Phones, Thom Browne Collab

    Samsung’s not folding on foldable phones — including a bid for fashion consumers with special Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G editions.

  • AppLovin Corporation (APP) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Greetings, and welcome to the AppLovin earnings call for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ryan Gee, head of investor relations and strategic finance. Gee, you may begin.

  • Samsung Makes $999 Foldable Phone in Challenge to Coming iPhones

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. launched its lineup of consumer devices for the latter half of the year Wednesday, positioning its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 as a direct rival to Apple Inc.’s upcoming iPhone release.The 5G-capable, Android-powered device dramatically lowers the entry price for the foldables category, coming in at $999 after its predecessor had cost $1,449 at launch. Flanked by a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 costing $1,799, a Galaxy Watch 4 at $249 and Galaxy Buds 2 at $149, the Flip 3 wi

  • Google-Backed Duolingo Just Went Public. Here's What Investors Should Know

    Investors in Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), the world's top-grossing education app, are having a fun learning experience. Duolingo's shares have soared over 40% from its IPO price of $102 -- a sign of affection for this growing educational tech start-up. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has a 13% stake in Duolingo -- making it the biggest outside investor in the company.

  • Wondering how to hide power cords? You need this $24 Amazon find

    I see a lot of different gadgets and gizmos each day. After all, a big part of my job is to constantly be on the lookout for cool new stuff. Sometimes when I’m digging around for cool new products, I come across something that makes me shake my head. I don’t mean that in a … The post Wondering how to hide power cords? You need this $24 Amazon find appeared first on BGR.

  • Senate Bill Would Ban Apple, Google App Stores From Forcing Developers to Use Their In-App Payment Systems

    Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate Wednesday would impose new restrictions and requirements on Apple’s App Store and Google Play — designed to end the two tech giants’ virtual monopoly control over the app ecosystem. Companies like Spotify and Epic Games have been rallying against the big app stores for years, calling for change to […]

  • Apple needs to guard free speech while it's protecting kids

    Apple's new child protection features could help cut down on illicit images of minors, but security researchers say it could put political dissidents under authoritarian regimes at risk.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – August 12th, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for Dogecoin. A move back through to $0.27 levels would bring $0.30 levels into play.