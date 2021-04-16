U.S. markets close in 6 hours

Perpetua to join Ascential's Digital Commerce segment

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO and LONDON, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Perpetua announced today that they are joining Ascential plc as part of their Digital Commerce segment.

Perpetua to join Ascential&#x002019;s Digital Commerce segment (CNW Group/Perpetua)
Perpetua to join Ascential’s Digital Commerce segment (CNW Group/Perpetua)

The shift to digital commerce is accelerating faster than ever before and the need for sellers and brands to have both the technology and superpowers to maximize growth on digital commerce is increasingly critical. Both Ascential and Perpetua support brands' efforts to navigate this new retail ecosystem: Ascential delivers specialist information, analytics and ecommerce optimisation platforms to the world's leading consumer brands and their ecosystems; Perpetua is the category defining product that brands and agencies use to deliver incremental growth on eCommerce marketplaces Amazon, Instacart, and Target, among others.

Perpetua began as an AI-powered ad optimization engine and reporting platform for Amazon sellers and brands. They have since expanded further into the digital commerce space, adding support for other key marketplaces and ad platforms including Instacart. With the majority of their product development happening in Toronto, Rosco Hill, CEO, Perpetua said: "The move to join Ascential and the access to the company's global network ensures that we can accelerate innovation, move onto new platforms, and build additional products while continuing to grow our team in Canada."

Perpetua was founded bi-coastally by Hill in both New York and San Francisco in 2016. He then brought in Joe Rideout to open a Canadian research and development office in 2017 in order to access the top technology talent from the surrounding universities and the thriving Toronto tech ecosystem. The addition of Perpetua to the Ascential digital commerce line up provides Ascential with their first Canadian team.

Ascential's Chief Executive Duncan Painter said "Perpetua's expertise serving third party vendors, through data-driven solutions, opens the door for Ascential to this large and fast-growing market segment. Combined with the global reach of our existing Digital Commerce businesses, that provide a full service offering to larger first party brands, we have the exciting opportunity, with Perpetua, to expand our offerings across further platforms and geographies."

"We have doubled our company size in the past 6 months, and we plan to increase from 66 employees today to 200 employees in Toronto over the next two years," added Hill. "Ascential has the vision, ecosystem and the resources to ensure that we can continue this rapid growth and build better products to connect ecommerce platforms globally and provide growth infrastructure as a service ."

About Perpetua

Perpetua is building growth infrastructure for eCommerce which includes growth optimization and reporting technology for the world's smartest eCommerce businesses. Through the platform, advertisers create goals based on strategy and rely on Perpetua's best-in-class, AI-powered optimization engine to execute tactically. Integrations with Amazon, Amazon DSP, Google Ads, Instacart and other marketplaces ensure brands achieve full-funnel engagement and maximum visibility across all channels.

Perpetua is venture-backed and headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Toronto, ON. To learn more, visit perpetua.io.

About Ascential

Ascential delivers specialist information, analytics and eCommerce optimization platforms to the world's leading consumer brands and their ecosystems.

Our world-class businesses improve performance and solve problems for our customers by delivering immediately actionable information combined with visionary longer-term thinking across Digital Commerce, Product Design and Marketing. We also serve customers across Retail and Financial Services.

  • Digital Commerce - measurement, optimization and execution for digital commerce growth.

  • Product Design - consumer product trend forecasting, data and insight to create world-class products and experiences.

  • Marketing - services and tools to measure and optimise marketing creativity, media and platform effectiveness and efficiency.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, with more than 2,000 employees across five continents, Ascential combines local expertise with a global footprint for clients in over 120 countries.

SOURCE Perpetua

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/16/c9570.html

