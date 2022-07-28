U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

Perpetua launches first-to-market self-serve Amazon DSP optimization software unlocking an over 20% increase in performance

·2 min read

Perpetua's Amazon DSP optimization software brings much-needed efficiency to order creation, audience building, and line item optimization.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Perpetua, a leader in eCommerce advertising software, today becomes the first to offer clients a self-serve platform for creating, optimizing, and measuring Amazon DSP (Demand-Side Platform) ads.

Perpetua.io (CNW Group/Perpetua)
Perpetua.io (CNW Group/Perpetua)

Designed to help unlock scalable revenue generation on the Amazon DSP for agencies and brand aggregators, Perpetua's Amazon DSP Optimization empowers users to build each component of a DSP order in a single, linear workflow. Paired with 11 pre-built audience templates embedded with industry best-practices and Perpetua's industry-leading optimization engines, advertisers can seamlessly create full Amazon DSP orders in seconds.

"The Amazon DSP is incredibly effective at driving full-funnel growth for advertisers," says Perpetua Co-President Adam Epstein. "We saw an opportunity to help increase efficiencies for our largest customers by developing a self-serve solution that enables them to scale their business and drive growth."

As the industry pivots into a post-cookie world, the Perpetua self-serve Amazon DSP software is the leading choice for advertisers looking to target audiences by lifestyle segments and shopping behavior. The platform provides unparalleled transparency, the capacity to empower advertisers to manage ads, bid real-time, track and optimize performance across Amazon properties.

Highlights of Perpetua's Amazon DSP offering:

  • Create audiences, generate creatives, and attach them to line items in seconds

  • New 'Target Markets' creator reduces the time spent building custom audiences in an external workflow

  • Full customization capabilities to target your intended audience, no matter how broad or narrow in scope

  • Dynamically shift budgets between line items to maximize your performance and budget utilization

  • ASIN-level reporting across Amazon Sponsored Ads and Amazon DSP with consolidated dashboards

  • Access to advanced reporting via Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC)

About Perpetua

Perpetua is building the growth infrastructure for eCommerce which includes optimization and reporting technology for the world's smartest eCommerce businesses. Through the platform, advertisers create goals based on strategy and leverage Perpetua's best in class experts and automation to execute tactically. Integrations with Amazon, Instacart and Google ensure brands achieve optimal reach and engagement across the full shopper journey, and provide unified performance intelligence for maximum visibility. Perpetua is an Ascential company and has offices in San Francisco, Toronto, London and Tokyo. To learn more, visit perpetua.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perpetua-launches-first-to-market-self-serve-amazon-dsp-optimization-software-unlocking-an-over-20-increase-in-performance-301595333.html

SOURCE Perpetua

