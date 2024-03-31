Perpetual Energy Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: CA$0.084 (vs CA$0.69 in FY 2022)

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$53.3m (down 40% from FY 2022).

Net income: CA$5.62m (down 87% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 11% (down from 50% in FY 2022).

EPS: CA$0.084 (down from CA$0.69 in FY 2022).

PMT Production and Reserves

Oil reserves

Proven reserves: 0.006 MMbbls.

Gas reserves

Proven reserves: 73.198 Bcf.

LNG reserves

Proven reserves: 1.113 MMbbls.

Combined production

Oil equivalent production: 2.327 MMboe (2.367 MMboe in FY 2022).

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Oil & Gas - Exploration & Production contributing CA$53.3m. The largest operating expense was Depreciation & Amortisation (D&A) costs, amounting to CA$23.6m (87% of total expenses). Explore how PMT's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Risk Analysis

