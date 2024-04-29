Perpetual in Exclusive Talks with KKR on Possible Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Perpetual Ltd. confirmed it’s in exclusive talks with KKR & Co. in relation to the potential acquisition of its corporate trust and wealth management businesses, leaving the US private equity giant in pole position for a deal.

There is no certainty of reaching a binding agreement, or that any transaction would proceed, according to a statement from the Sydney-based firm on Monday. Exclusivity will end on May 7 and Perpetual will give more details by the following day, the statement said.

The development leaves KKR primed to acquire parts of the Australian money manager, a business which oversees about A$214 billion ($140 billion), some five months after announcing a review to unlock value for shareholders. It follows earlier interest in the company and its parts from EQT AB, among others, according to reports. Perpetual rejected a A$3.5 billion takeover offer from Australian investment house Washington H Soul Pattinson & Co. in December.

Perpetual in December began a review of its corporate trust and wealth management units to explore the benefits of unlocking value for shareholders, in order to create a more focused asset management business.

