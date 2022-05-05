U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,257.00
    -38.25 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,737.00
    -232.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,366.50
    -164.75 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,928.80
    -18.40 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.75
    +1.94 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.60
    +38.80 (+2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.80 (+3.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    -0.0067 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    +0.0410 (+1.41%)
     

  • Vix

    25.99
    -3.26 (-11.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2388
    -0.0247 (-1.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9600
    +0.7860 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,479.76
    +478.75 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.43
    +38.10 (+4.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,604.58
    +111.13 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

PERRIGO ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PRGO
    Watchlist

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading global provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on June 21, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 3, 2022.

Perrigo Company. (PRNewsfoto/Perrigo Company plc)
Perrigo Company. (PRNewsfoto/Perrigo Company plc)

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Led by its consumer self-care strategy, Perrigo is the largest store brand OTC player in the U.S. in the categories in which it competes through more than 9,000 SKUs under customer 'own brand' labels. Additionally, Perrigo is a Top 10 OTC company by revenue in Europe, where it markets more than 200 branded OTC products throughout 28 countries. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements." These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "forecast," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including: the effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its variants and the associated supply chain impacts on the Company's business; general economic, credit, and market conditions; the impact of the war in Ukraine, including the effects of economic and political sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union, and other countries related thereto, and/or the outbreak or escalation of conflict in other regions where we do business; future impairment charges; customer acceptance of new products; competition from other industry participants, some of whom have greater marketing resources or larger market shares in certain product categories than the Company does; pricing pressures from customers and consumers; resolution of uncertain tax positions, including the Company's appeal of the draft and final Notices of Proposed Assessment ("NOPAs") issued by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and the impact that an adverse result in any such proceedings would have on operating results, cash flows, and liquidity; pending and potential third-party claims and litigation, including litigation relating to the Company's restatement of previously-filed financial information and litigation relating to uncertain tax positions, including the NOPAs; potential impacts of ongoing or future government investigations and regulatory initiatives; potential costs and reputational impact of product recalls or sales halts; the impact of tax reform legislation and healthcare policy; the timing, amount and cost of any share repurchases; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; the Company's ability to achieve the benefits expected from the sale of its Rx business and the risk that potential costs or liabilities incurred or retained in connection with that transaction may exceed the Company's estimates or adversely affect the Company's business or operations; the ability to achieve the benefits expected from the acquisition of HRA Pharma and the risks that the Company's synergy estimates are inaccurate or that the Company faces higher than anticipated integration or other costs in connection with the acquisition; the consummation and success of other announced and unannounced acquisitions or dispositions, and the Company's ability to realize the desired benefits thereof; and the Company's ability to execute and achieve the desired benefits of announced cost-reduction efforts and strategic and other initiatives. An adverse result with respect to the Company's appeal of any material outstanding tax assessments or pending litigation, including securities or drug pricing matters, could ultimately require the use of corporate assets to pay such assessments, damages from third-party claims, and related interest and/or penalties, and any such use of corporate assets would limit the assets available for other corporate purposes. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perrigo-announces-quarterly-dividend-301540817.html

SOURCE Perrigo Company plc

Recommended Stories

  • What history tells us about stocks soaring after Fed 50 basis point rate hikes

    Perhaps investors are right to cheer a 50 basis point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, even if that seems like a counterintuitive reaction.

  • This trader predicted the bond meltdown, tech selloff and oil’s surge. Here’s what she says is coming next.

    Our call of the day comes from Samantha LaDuc, who says the market is wrong if it thinks inflation is going to cool off.

  • A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

    Saylor has become a leader in the crypto community ever since his company began adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, but being a crypto evangelist comes with some serious risks.

  • Elon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too Far

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Cathie Wood criticized passive investing in a Twitter thread, weighing in on a long-running Wall Street debate about the growing power of index funds.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Inva

  • Why Nikola Stock Moved Down Then Up Ahead of Tomorrow's Earnings

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares have been on a downtrend the past week, and those declines continued early today. Nikola will provide its 2022 first-quarter update for investors tomorrow before the market opens, and hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET. In its last report for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, the company detailed out the first meaningful revenue forecast in its short history.

  • The Fed just raised rates by a half point. Here’s what financial advisers think you should do with your money

    Worried about how the latest Federal Reserve rate hike will impact you? Here’s what financial planners suggest you do with your cash.

  • My Top Growth Stock to Buy in May (and It's Not Even Close)

    Share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) have gotten absolutely demolished as of late. After reaching an all-time high of $1,762.92 per share on Nov. 19, 2021, Shopify stock is now down a staggering 70% in less than six months. In retrospect, Shopify stock probably got ahead of itself.

  • AT&T After Its Discovery Deal: Is the Stock a Good Investment?

    Investors were justified in shying away from AT&T (NYSE: T) stock over the last few years. The milestone concluded the divestiture of AT&T's entertainment holdings. Is the remaining AT&T a compelling investment?

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    So far, 2022 has been a pretty rough year for investors, with the S&P index tumbling 10%. But as the famous contrarian investor Nathan Rothschild once said, the best time to buy is when there is “blood on the streets." However, with so many names on the backfoot, the question is which ones are poised to rebound? And here it could work in an investor’s favor to track the behavior of companies’ C-suite members. To ensure a level playing field, company insiders are obliged to report their transacti

  • Datadog Crushes Views, Guides Higher Amid Acquisition

    Datadog reported March-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analyst estimates, while guidance came in above expectations. Datadog also announced the acquisition of Hdiv Security.

  • 3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 in May

    Although the velocity of downside moves in the stock market can be scary, history provides plenty of evidence that buying high-quality companies during these downturns is a smart move. The first exceptionally smart stock to gobble up with $300 is social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). The two prevailing concerns with Pinterest have been the company's declining monthly active users (MAUs) over the trailing 12 months, as well as Apple's iOS privacy changes, which allow app users to decide if they want their data tracked.

  • ConocoPhillips profit beats estimates as production falls slightly short, boosts shareholder returns program by $2 billion

    Oil giant ConocoPhillips said Thursday it had net income of $5.8 billion, or $4.39 a share, in the first quarter, up from $1.0 billion, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $3.27, ahead of the $3.17 FactSet consensus. The company did not offer a revenue number, but said production in the quarter came to 1,747 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, or MBOED, up 220 MBOED from the year-earlier period. The FactSet consensus was for 1,755 MBOED. T

  • Musk secures over $7 billion funding from investors including Larry Ellison

    Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had initially opposed the buyout, also agreed to roll his $1.89 billion stake into the deal rather than cashing out, the filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1418091/000110465922056055/tm2214608-1_sc13da.htm showed. The move comes as Musk's margin loan was reduced to $6.25 billion from $12.5 billion announced earlier, according to the filing. Musk's $21 billion financing commitment was also revised to $27.25 billion.

  • 3M Earnings Raise More Questions Than Answers

    Management stuck to its full-year guidance despite disclosing a host of negative pressures on its business.

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • Selling Amazon Stock? I'm Buying

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) first-quarter earnings release prompted some investors to abandon ship. On the day following the release, the company's stock price declined by over 14%. Investors in Amazon -- which is still showing signs of growth, albeit slower than in the past -- are likely wondering if the ship is still sailing along or is it starting to take on water?

  • Penn National Boosts 2022 Forecast as Revenue Tops Expectations

    FEATURE Penn National Gaming raised its full-year guidance after reporting first-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates. The gambling and esports company raised its guidance range for 2022 Ebitdar — earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and restructuring or rent costs — to between $1.

  • The Real Reason Teladoc Is Struggling

    Shares of struggling telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) collapsed after it recently released earnings for the first quarter of 2022. Management formally addressed its embattled 2020 acquisition of Livongo for $18.5 billion with a write-down on Livongo that reduced its value by $6.6 billion, essentially saying to shareholders, "We messed up." It seems widely accepted that Teladoc's Livongo merger has gone poorly, but I don't know that the poor results of the merger adequately explain the stock's struggles.

  • Down 70%, PayPal Is Now a Value Stock

    Long-term growth investors are probably looking at the current state of the stock market with mixed emotions. One company caught up in the sell-off, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), has seen its stock price sink 70% from all-time highs set last summer. The company has faced some growing pains in regards to challenges related to the end of its partnership with eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), but its long-term commercial prospects remain largely unaffected.

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock, Boosting Bet on Oil Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up about 5.9 million more shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett piles deeper into its bet on the oil giant.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investo