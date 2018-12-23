Perrigo's Slump Drags Israel Stocks to Biggest Drop Since 2011

(Bloomberg) -- A record decline for generic drugmaker Perrigo Company Plc dragged Israel’s main stock index to its biggest decrease in more than seven years.

The TA-35 Index fell as much as 5.3 percent, the biggest session decline since 2011 on a closing basis. Perrigo’s loss of 30 percent contributed the most to the decline.

The sell-off in Tel Aviv follows a slump in Perrigo’s shares in New York on Friday, when they declined by the most since 1994 after Irish tax authorities hit the company with an unexpected $1.8 billion tax assessment. The company said it will fight it.

Teva Pharmaceutical, a drugmaker also traded in Israel, was set to record its biggest loss in more than a year as it fell by almost 7.9 percent as of 12:01 p.m. local time. Bank Hapoalim BM and Bank Leumi Le-Israel BM also slipped at least 3.2 percent each.

Perrigo extends drop this year to 53 percent, set for the worst full-year decline since its shares started trading in Israel in 2005.The TA-35 was poised for yearly loss of 4.0 percent, its biggest annual drop since 2011.About 29 million shares composing the index changed hands in Tel Aviv on Sunday, about 70 percent more than the 30-day average for the same period.

