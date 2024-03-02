Advertisement
Perrigo Company to lay off over 500 employees

Austin Metz, Holland Sentinel
·1 min read

HOLLAND — Perrigo Company has announced plans to lay off hundreds of employees in the coming months.

The company announced a three-year initiative, Project Energize, in a release dated Feb. 27. The project is described as "a global investment and efficiency program" expected to produce up to $160 million in annual pre-tax savings.

Restructuring activities “are expected to result in a net reduction of approximately 6 percent of total Perrigo roles.”

According to the company website, Perrigo currently employs about 9,000 team members, totaling a reduction of about 540 jobs.

"We believe that our One Perrigo strategy sets us up to pursue the right growth opportunities and strategic reinvestments to achieve long-term success in our industry," the company wrote.

The company added it'll take steps to "ensure anyone impacted will be well-supported in this transition.”

Perrigo maintains a robust footprint across West Michigan with locations in both Ottawa and Allegan counties. Its North American headquarters is located in downtown Grand Rapids.

