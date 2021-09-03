U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

Perrigo To Host Virtual Investor Meetings At The 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

·4 min read
In this article:
DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO), today announced that Perrigo President and CEO, Murray S. Kessler, and CFO, Ray Silcock, are scheduled to participate in investor meetings at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Thursday, September 9. The Company will not be making a formal presentation.

Perrigo Company. (PRNewsfoto/Perrigo Company plc)
Perrigo Company. (PRNewsfoto/Perrigo Company plc)

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Led by its consumer self-care strategy, Perrigo is the largest store brand OTC player in the U.S. in the categories in which it competes through more than 9,000 SKUs under customer 'own brand' labels. Additionally, Perrigo is a Top 10 OTC company by revenue in Europe, where it markets more than 200 branded OTC products throughout 28 countries. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements." These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "forecast," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including: the effect of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the associated economic downturn and supply chain impacts on the Company's business; the timing, amount and cost of any share repurchases; future impairment charges; customer acceptance of new products; competition from other industry participants, some of whom have greater marketing resources or larger market shares in certain product categories than the Company does; pricing pressures from customers and consumers; resolution of uncertain tax positions, including the Company's appeal of the Notice of Assessment ( "NoA") issued by the Irish Office of the Revenue Commissioner and the draft and final Notices of Proposed Assessment ("NOPAs") issued by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and the impact that an adverse result in any such proceedings would have on operating results, cash flows, and liquidity; pending and potential third-party claims and litigation, including litigation relating to alleged price-fixing in the generic pharmaceutical industry, alleged class action and individual securities law claims, and alleged product liability claims and litigation relating to uncertain tax positions, including the NoA and the NOPAs; developments relating to ongoing or future settlement discussions relating to any such claims or litigation; potential impacts of ongoing or future government investigations and regulatory initiatives; potential costs and reputational impact of product recalls or sales halts; the impact of tax reform legislation and healthcare policy; general economic, credit, and market conditions; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; the success of the Rx business sale, including the ability to achieve the expected benefits thereof, the risk that potential costs or liabilities incurred or retained in connection with the transaction may exceed the Company's estimates or adversely affect the Company's business or operations; the consummation and success of other announced acquisitions or dispositions, and the Company's ability to realize the desired benefits thereof; our ability to remain in compliance with its debt covenants, and the Company's ability to execute and achieve the desired benefits of announced cost-reduction efforts and strategic and other initiatives. An adverse result with respect to our appeal of any material outstanding tax assessments or pending litigation, including securities or drug pricing matters, could ultimately require the use of corporate assets to pay such assessments, damages from third-party claims, and related interest and/or penalties, and any such use of corporate assets would limit the assets available for other corporate purposes. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in any subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perrigo-to-host-virtual-investor-meetings-at-the-2021-barclays-global-consumer-staples-conference-301369253.html

SOURCE Perrigo Company plc

