Perrigo Plunges as Brexit Pushes Tax Man to Come Calling

(Bloomberg) -- Perrigo Co. shares fell as much as 23 percent, the biggest drop in over nine years, after Irish tax authorities hit the generic drugmaker with an unexpected $1.8 billion tax assessment.

The assessment is among of the largest in the nation’s history and the company plans to fight it. It’s not immediately clear how this will play out for Perrigo but “given the tax authority makes the rules, it seems reasonable to think they may have the upper hand in this argument,” Wells Fargo health-care analyst David Maris wrote in a note to clients.

Maris questioned why it took so long for Perrigo to loop in investors when the assessment came at the end of November. After talking with company management, he issued a clarifying note saying the company was “exhausting all options including getting more clarification” before making it public. Wells Fargo’s 12-month price target on market perform-rated Perrigo was slashed to a Wall Street low of $46 from $64 on the possibility of a new tax charge.

Perrigo is among a number of pharmaceutical and technology companies such as Apple, Allergan and Endo International that moved headquarters or assets overseas in a bid to save big on tax bills. Brexit may be leading European regulators to turn its focus from the U. K. and lean harder on tax collections from other member countries like Ireland and the Netherlands, said Andrew Silverman a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst who focuses on tax policy.

Calls to Perrigo from Bloomberg News weren’t immediately returned.

--With assistance from Peter Flanagan.

To contact the reporter on this story: Cristin Flanagan in New York at cflanagan1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Catherine Larkin at clarkin4@bloomberg.net, Dave Liedtka

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.