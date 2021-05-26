Perrone Robotics Expands Leadership Team

Strategic Hires Bring Expertise to Accelerate Company's Growth Strategy

CROZET, Va., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrone Robotics, Inc. (Perrone Robotics), a leading provider of fully autonomous vehicle technology and turnkey vehicle solutions for the mobility of people and things, today announced the appointment of three new executives to their growing team. John Mottola joins the company as vice president of operations, Max DePiro joins as vice president of engineering, and Colleen Hahn will be the new vice president of marketing and communications.

John Mottola, a twenty-year veteran of the financial service and investment banking sectors, will lead Perrone's operations and advance corporate financial initiatives. John is considered a subject matter expert in the areas of compliance risk oversight and corporate merger and acquisition strategies. With both a law degree and MBA, he has performed enterprise-wide regulatory source reviews, risk assessments/analysis, policies/procedures, and enhanced regulatory compliance initiatives. Throughout his career, John has built strong partnerships to collaborate effectively across business, operational, legal, and other enterprise compliance risk partners and regulatory authorities to position organizations for growth. His background includes corporate valuations, debt settlement, and equity market transactions for various mutual fund complexes. Mottola comes to Perrone Robotics from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Wells Fargo Compliance – Enterprise Regulations as vice president, compliance senior manager.

Max DePiro, PhD., an entrepreneur and autonomous vehicle innovator, will lead Perrone Robotics' engineering team. In his role, DePiro will focus on customer delivery mechanisms, product commercialization, and enhanced development of AV systems. In addition, DePiro will be responsible for scaling the production of Perrone Robotics' autonomous vehicle (AV) TONY (TO Navigate You) retrofit kit to meet increased market demands from the commercial, governmental, residential, fleet, and logistics sectors. DePiro's background includes platform development, cloud-based software applications, and image processing methods for automated inspection. Prior to Perrone Robotics, Max led a series of ventures in the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) technology space. For over five years, he managed projects for commercial, defense, and academic deployments at NASA Langley Research Center. DePiro's early career experience spans Department of Defense research and embedded PC solutions for advertising, gaming, and defense applications.

Colleen Hahn, in her role as vice president of marketing and communications, will be responsible for solidifying the company's position as a leader in the autonomous vehicle sector and helping to establish the Perrone brand as the "autonomous vehicle technology of choice" for transit and transportation customers who want reliable, performance-driven AV technology solutions. Hahn has significant expertise in branding new market verticals, positioning emerging technology into established sectors, and creating pathways for reliable, safe, disruptive technology to enter risk-averse markets. Hahn will lead integrated marketing and communications initiatives to support Perrone's sales team and accelerate growth opportunities across market verticals. In addition, she will manage Perrone Robotics' strategic partner programs, product marketing, and customer service pathway models. Hahn comes to Perrone Robotics with a background as a chief marketing officer overseeing sales, communications, and marketing.

The team joins Founder/CEO Paul Perrone, Chief Counsel Mike Raschid, VP of Projects Don Perrone, and a group of dedicated employees committed to developing safe, innovative AV technology for the mobility of people and things.

"As Perrone Robotics continues its expansion, we are thrilled to add this diverse leadership team to help us drive growth across our target market verticals and strategically identify new market opportunities," stated Paul Perrone, Perrone Robotics, Inc., founder, and chief executive officer. "We have tremendous opportunity to help customers increase operational efficiencies across their transportation and transit value chain through cost-effective, reliable AV technology that is built around our safety certifiable framework. The team's in-depth product knowledge and strong experience across industry will help us realize our strategic vision, increase sales exponentially and deliver exceptional customer service."

Over the past few months, Perrone Robotics has hired and promoted new professionals both in-office and work-from-home positions across the country. The company is on a path to hire over sixty positions by the close of 2021.

Perrone Robotics recently received a $10 million investment from Capstone Holdings, Inc. ( release information ). In 2019, the Company delivered the first fully autonomous vehicle deployment on public roads for the public in Virginia. The program was operated over the summer months and into the Fall of 2019 wherein no interventions were required. The project was conducted in collaboration with Albemarle County and drove fully autonomously (with a safety monitor) on public roads in Crozet, navigating vehicle, bike, and pedestrian traffic through intersections and roundabouts.

Perrone Robotics has been revenue-generating for over eighteen years and has experienced significant growth recently, delivering AV solutions for municipalities, universities, commercial and warehouse deployments.

About Perrone Robotics, Inc.

Perrone is a leading provider of fully autonomous vehicle systems. The company delivers mobility excellence via TONY® (short for "TO Navigate You"), a vehicle independent retrofit kit for use in the autonomous transit of people and goods in geo-fenced and localized operations. TONY embeds inside any vehicle for any job to provide a complete "artificial driver" solution that brings full autonomy in a safety certifiable framework. Proven, piloted and in commercial production, Perrone autonomous systems help commercial, municipal, and governmental customers increase transportation efficiencies, enhance safety, and accelerate zero-emission electric vehicle deployment. The company also offers a portfolio of existing turnkey autonomous shuttles and vehicles pre-integrated with the TONY retrofit kit. Learn more @ www.perronerobotics.com or follow us @perronerobotics.

Media Inquiries:

Colleen Hahn

Perrone Robotics, Inc.

Vice President Marketing and Communications

1.703.851.6944 mobile

chahn@perronerobotics.com email

