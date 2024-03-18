Perry to host first in a series of job fairs for Tyson workers employed at closing plant

The Tyson plant in Perry.

The first job fair for workers at the closing Tyson Foods plant in Perry will be held from 3-6 p.m. April 3 at the Hotel Pattee, 1112 Willis Ave. in downtown Perry, a group of Perry leaders who've dubbed themselves the Perry Action Team has announced.

Nearly 1,300 workers stand to lose their jobs when Arkansas-based Tyson closes the plant June 28. Local, state and regional officials are organizing a series of job fairs in April and May to help them find new employment, says the group, which includes the city administrator and representatives of business groups and the Des Moina Area Community College Perry VanKirk Career Academy.

Employers looking for workers also are encouraged to participate, said the organizers, who ask that companies fill out an online survey.

In addition to employers, representatives from Iowa Workforce Development, DMACC and other organizations will be on hand to help workers land jobs, either by polishing their existing skills or exploring new training opportunities.

More information about this and other upcoming job fairs will be available at the Perry Chamber of Commerce’s Perry Strong site, perryiachamber.org/PERRYSTRONG, created in the wake of fatal shootings at Perry High School in January.

Tyson said it will encourage Perry employees to apply for openings at its other plants. The company also said it will work with local and state officials to help workers find new jobs.

The company also has Iowa pork processing plants in Storm Lake, Waterloo and Columbus Junction and employs 9,000 people statewide.

Those with questions can call DMACC at 515-428-8100; Perry City Hall at 515-465-2481; or the Perry Chamber of Commerce at 515-465-4601.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: April 3 job fair planned for Tyson workers at closing Perry plant