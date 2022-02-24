U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

Persefoni named a Leader in Sustainability Management Software by top independent research firm

·2 min read

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni announced today that it has been named a Leader in Forrester's recent report entitled The Forrester New Wave™: Sustainability Management Software, Q1 2022. In addition to being recognized with among the highest marks in the Strategy category, Forrester gave differentiated scores to Persefoni in the criteria of carbon calculation, performance monitoring, product vision, execution roadmap, and market approach.

Persefoni Logo (PRNewsfoto/Persefoni)
Persefoni Logo (PRNewsfoto/Persefoni)

"Persefoni offers strong carbon accounting and reporting capabilities…[and] is the best fit for companies that need to operationalize GHG (Greenhouse Gas) accounting," states the report, authored by Renee Murphy and Salvatore Schiano. "Due to its focus on carbon accounting, Persefoni is best for banks, asset managers, and large multinational companies in need of GHG accounting automation and financial reporting." The report also notes, "the (Persefoni CMAP) platform, which the company dubs 'ERP for Climate,' isn't far from the mark, with very strong carbon accounting and reporting capabilities. Customer references appreciated the speed, efficiency, and accuracy of the software's carbon footprint methodology."

"In our eyes, this independent report, from one of the most respected global research firms, highlights Persefoni's market-leading strengths – providing organizations and financial institutions Climate Management software to manage and disclose their carbon transactions with the same rigor and confidence that today they manage their financial transactions," said Kentaro Kawamori, Co-Founder & CEO of Persefoni. "We believe this research further underscores Persefoni's unique market approach, unrivalled sustainability industry expertise, and leading-edge strategies for real-time carbon management solutions with the highest degree of trust, transparency, and ease."

"We have been able to achieve measurement in an efficient and cost-effective manner," noted a Persefoni customer as stated in the report. "The application is cloud-based and enables the user to obtain completeness of data and accuracy of data."

The Forrester New Wave™ is Forrester's evaluation of top providers in an emerging technology market. Forrester identified 14 companies in the Sustainability Management Software category and evaluated them based on 10 criteria. For additional details about the report, please visit this page.

About Persefoni
Persefoni, Inc., is the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP). The company's Software-as-a-Service solutions enable enterprises and financial institutions to meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements with the highest degree of trust, transparency, and ease. As the ERP of Carbon, the Persefoni platform provides users a single source of carbon truth across their organization, enabling them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and confidence as their financial transactions. Learn more at www.persefoni.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/persefoni-named-a-leader-in-sustainability-management-software-by-top-independent-research-firm-301489999.html

SOURCE Persefoni

