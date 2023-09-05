Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Has Announced A Dividend Of A$0.0248

The board of Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 12th of October, with investors receiving A$0.0248 per share. The dividend yield is 1.9% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Perseus Mining's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, Perseus Mining was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 43.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 20%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Perseus Mining Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Perseus Mining has been growing its earnings per share at 58% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Perseus Mining Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Perseus Mining might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Perseus Mining that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

