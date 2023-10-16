Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Perseus Mining, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = AU$567m ÷ (AU$2.4b - AU$172m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Perseus Mining has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.1%.

View our latest analysis for Perseus Mining

roce

In the above chart we have measured Perseus Mining's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Perseus Mining.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that Perseus Mining is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 25% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Perseus Mining is utilizing 171% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Perseus Mining's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Perseus Mining has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Perseus Mining can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Perseus Mining, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.