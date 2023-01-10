U.S. markets closed

Perseus Mining December Quarterly Webinar

Perseus Mining Limited
·1 min read
Perseus Mining Limited
Perseus Mining Limited

Perth, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/January 10, 2023/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its December 2022 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Tuesday January 24, 2023.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Tuesday 24 January 2023

Perth – 6:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am

Canada: Monday 23 January 2023

Vancouver – 2:00pm

Toronto – 5:00pm

UK: Monday 23 January 2023

London – 10:00pm

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_85uUKlsQRDaSiT7UPtFziw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 885 2498 7374

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location

Australia

Singapore

Canada

USA

New Zealand

United Kingdom

Dial in Number

+61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005

+65 3165 1065

+1 778 907 2071

+1 669 900 9128

+64 9 884 6780

+44 203 901 7895


ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com

ABN: 27 106 808 986

WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM

CONTACT:

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations
+61 4 20 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbGnDPlZM2

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.


