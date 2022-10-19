Perseus Mining Limited: September Quarter Report

Perseus Mining Limited

PERSEUS MINING LIMITED: SEPTEMBER 2022 QUARTER REPORT

Perseus delivers record gold production

and reduces AISC by 12% to US$879 per ounce

PERTH, Western Australia/ October 20, 2022/Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) reports on its activities for the three months’ period ended September 30, 2022 (the “Quarter”).





PERFORMANCE INDICATOR UNIT MARCH 2022 QUARTER JUNE 2022 QUARTER JUNE 2022 HALF YEAR SEPTEMBER 2022 QUARTER CALENDAR 2022 YEAR TO DATE Gold produced Ounces 130,523 122,327 252,850 137,460 390,310 Gold poured Ounces 132,644 120,409 253,053 139,553 392,606 Production Cost US$/ounce 789 881 834 762 808 All-In Site Cost (AISC) US$/ounce 908 1,004 955 879 928 Gold sales Ounces 131,044 111,897 242,941 58,767 301,708 Average sales price US$/ounce 1,701 1,705 1,703 1,6451 1,691 Notional Cashflow US$ million 104 85 189 1122 299

Notes:

With no sales of Sissingué gold during the quarter, the weighted average sales price for the Group equates to the weighted average sale price for Edikan and Yaouré only. The Group’s notional cash flow is the sum of the notional cashflow of each mine. With no Sissingué gold sold during the quarter, the calculation of notional cash flow for Sissingué is based on the average sales price for the group less Sissingué’s AISC, applied to its gold production.

Operating highlights include:

Record quarterly gold production of 137,460 ounces, 12% more than in the June 2022 quarter. Perseus is on track to achieve its market guidance range of 240,000 to 265,000 ounces for the December 2022 half year.

Material improvement at the Edikan Gold Mine with gold production up 82% from previous quarter to 52,127 ounces at an AISC of US$1,060 per ounce, 43% lower than the June quarter.

The Group’s weighted average AISC reduced 12% to US$879 per ounce during the quarter, well below market guidance of $1,000 - $1,100 per ounce for the December 2022 half year.

Weighted average quarterly sales price of US$1,645 per ounce, generated an average cash margin of US$766 per ounce of gold for the September 2022 quarter.

Notional cashflow from operations of US$112 million, a 32% increase from the prior quarter.

The Group’s Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) was reduced from 1.29 at the end of the June quarter to 1.19 during the quarter.

Planning of Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) and confirmatory and sterilisation drilling at the Block 14 Gold Project in Sudan has advanced with key contracts having been awarded and work due to start in October.

Organic growth activities continued to deliver excellent results, with a preliminary feasibility study (PFS) completed and a maiden Ore Reserve estimated for the first stage of Yaouré’s CMA Underground Project.

Perseus’s financial position continues to strengthen with available cash and bullion of US$354 million, following debt repayment of US$25 million in the September quarter. Perseus has a net cash position of US$329 million at 30 September 2022, approximately US$51 million more than the previous quarter.

