Perseus Mining's (ASX:PRU) Dividend Will Be A$0.0125

The board of Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.0125 per share on the 5th of April. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.1% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Perseus Mining's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Perseus Mining's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 57.0% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 31%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Perseus Mining Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2022, the annual payment back then was A$0.0162, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.0354. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 48% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Perseus Mining has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 51% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Perseus Mining Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Perseus Mining that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

