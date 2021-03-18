U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

Perseverance recording reveals what driving on Mars sounds like

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Apparently, the Perseverance rover makes quite a racket while driving on Martian terrain. NASA has released an audio recording of the rover's 90-foot drive in Jezero Crater on March 7th, which was captured by its entry, descent and landing (EDL) microphone. You'll hear the rover's wheels crunching over the surface of the red planet as it moves, along with the bangs and creaks made by its mobility system. As Vandi Verma, a senior engineer and rover driver at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said: “A lot of people, when they see the images, don’t appreciate that the wheels are metal. When you're driving with these wheels on rocks, it’s actually very noisy."

It's so noisy that Dave Gruel, the lead engineer for the EDL system, said he'd pull over and call for a tow if he heard these sounds while driving his car. The original and unfiltered 16-minute recording contains a high-pitched scratching noise along with the sounds of the rover's driving. While Perseverance's engineering team is still figuring out where the high-pitched scratching came from, they're already looking at a couple of possibilities. The sounds could've been made by the mobility system or it could've come from electromagnetic interference from one of the rover's electronics boxes.

That said, NASA has also released a 90-second version of the audio that filters out some of the noise:

The Perseverance rover has been giving us the first ever sounds recorded on Mars. Aside from this driving audio, another microphone that's part of its SuperCam instrument also recorded Martian winds and the sound of the instrument's laser zapping rock. "The variations between Earth and Mars — we have a feeling for that visually," Verma said. "But sound is a whole different dimension: to see the differences between Earth and Mars, and experience that environment more closely."

Recommended Stories

  • Intel's new PC ads bring back the 'I'm a Mac' guy out of desperation

    Justin Long is back in a series of absolutely desperate Intel ads.

  • A Windows update nearly destroyed hand-drawn fantasy epic 'The Spine of Night'

    Seven years of custom-built rotoscoping software almost went up in smoke.

  • Bloomberg: New iPad Pros will include Thunderbolt and Mini LED tech

    A 2021 iPad Pro refresh could bring M1-class CPUs and Thunderbolt connectivity.

  • Sony is giving away 'Horizon Zero Dawn' and nine other great games

    The Play at Home program is ramping up in the coming weeks.

  • Epic Games Store lines up new social features including a party system

    The Epic Games Store is building in a party system with voice and text chat.

  • SpaceX posts a clearer look at the Starship SN10 test flight

    Elon Musk says SN11 is 'almost ready to fly' but first you can see everything that went right during the SN10 test flight.

  • Should You Get the Vaccine? Here’s What Donald Trump Thinks

    Now that there are three COVID-19 vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson&Johnson—currently being administered, some Americans are still on the fence about whether they should line up to get injected when it is their turn. A near majority of male Republicans, in particular, have been shown in one poll to say they won’t be getting one. On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, revealing whether or not he is in favor of getting the long-awaited vaccine. Read on to find out if he is for or against getting the vaccine—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. Trump Said “I Would Recommend” the “Great” VaccineDuring an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, Trump revealed that he is all for vaccination. "I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,” he said. The former President and First Lady Melania Trump got their vaccines in private at the White House in January, according to reports.However, he doesn’t believe that anyone should be forced into it. "But again," he continued, "we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works."According to CNN’s most recent polls, vaccination has become somewhat of a political issue. They found that while 92% of Democrats either have gotten vaccinated or want to get vaccinated, only 50% among Republicans are in the same category. Earlier this week, the Trump administration's coronavirus testing czar, Adm. Brett Giroir, called on Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, both who have been vaccinated, to encourage their followers to do the same. "I think it's very important for former President Trump — as well as the vice president — to actively encourage all their followers to get the vaccine," Giroir pointed out during an interview with Jake Tapper on The Lead."The people who follow our former President are very committed to President Trump, and I think his leadership still matters a great deal, and I think we have to do a better job reaching the minority underserved communities that have been so disproportionately affected."RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This is the Best Vaccine to GetDr. Fauci Had Hoped Trump Would Speak Out In Favor of the VaccineOn the Sunday morning news shows, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked what he thought Trump should do to save lives, and if he should speak in favor of the vaccine. “Look, I hope he does,” said Fauci, “because the numbers that you gave us so disturbing how such a large proportion of a certain group of people would not want to get vaccinated merely because of political consideration. It makes absolutely no sense. And I've been saying that for so long, we've got to dissociate political persuasion from what's common sense, no-brainer, public health things. The history of vaccinology has rescued us from smallpox, from polio, from measles, from all of the other diseases. What is the problem here?”So get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • YouTube Studio has a tool that checks for copyright violations during upload

    The Checks system gives users the chance to address problems that could affect the video's reach and revenue.

  • This Mega Grocery Chain Is Opening Almost 30 New Locations

    The first Amazon Fresh store opened in Los Angeles in September 2020. Since then, the company has added 11 and has almost 30 more on the way.The new stores feature digital price tags, smart Dash carts that track groceries as they are put inside, and Ask Alexa stations, where shoppers can get help for anything they need. Some are also testing "Just Walk Out" technology that allows customers to bypass checking out. Compared to other grocery stores, prices at Amazon Fresh are relatively low, according to Bloomberg. (Related: Grocery Shortages To Expect in 2021, According to Experts.)The new stores are hardly the first grocery change Amazon has made in the last few years. The company acquired Whole Foods in 2017 but has been hard at work on Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores despite the pandemic and rise in online shopping. It added a touchless payment method using your palm to an Amazon Go in Seattle in October of last year and shut down Amazon Pantry just two months ago.“As with all things at Amazon, we innovate on behalf of our customers across our grocery businesses,” the vice president of Amazon Fresh, Jeff Helbling, said in a statement to Bloomberg. “We know customers care about low prices, convenience, and great selection in their grocer, and we believe we offer that as well as a seamless online to in-store grocery shopping experience.”Amazon Fresh is still a few thousand locations behind places like Walmart and Costco, but the expansion is something to keep an eye on. In the meantime, here are 8 Best Groceries to Buy at Costco Right Now.To get all the latest grocery store news delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

  • T-Mobile customers are getting a free Pandora app that features Sirius XM content

    Starting on March 23rd, T-Mobile customers will have access to an "enhanced" version of Pandora that includes ad-free weekend listening.

  • Massage Parlor Massacres Suspect Said He Loved Guns & God

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Cherokee Sheriff’s OfficeATLANTA—A Georgia man who professed a passion for guns and God was in custody on Tuesday night after a string of shootings that police said appeared to target Asian women at massage parlors and left eight people dead.Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was caught on video at the crime scenes and later nabbed on a highway two hours south of Atlanta following a police chase, authorities said.Police stressed that it was too early to announce a motive—but at least four of those killed were of Korean descent, and the horrific attacks come amid a wave of targeted violence against the Asian-American community. A trickle of details about the suspect, who went by his middle name, offered few clues.“Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life,” read the tagline on an Instagram account that appeared to belong to Long.A student who graduated from Sequoyah High with Long in 2017 who spoke on the condition of anonymity told The Daily Beast, “He was very innocent seeming and wouldn’t even cuss. He was sorta nerdy and didn’t seem violent from what I remember. He was a hunter and his father was a youth minister or pastor. He was big into religion.” Crisp County Sheriff's Office The rampage began at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth in Cherokee County, where two people were killed, one other person succumbed to their injuries en route to a nearby hospital, and one died while in treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. The victims were two Asian women, a white woman, and a white man, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Hispanic man was also injured in the shooting and was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, a spokesman for the sheriff said. About an hour later and 30 miles away, two spas on the same Atlanta street—Gold Spa and one in Aroma Therapy Spa—were targeted by gunfire, and four Asian women were killed.Officers had just arrived at one of the spas to find the victims when they were summoned to the second. “While at [the first location] we received another call across the street of shots fired, and responded to find another individual shot at that location,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney N. Bryant told reporters.While no details about the Acworth victims were given, Bryant said that “it appears that all the [Atlanta] victims are female” and “it appears that they may be Asian.” Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs have left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. Brynn Anderson/AP Two men who live just across from Gold Massage Spa who refused to give their names said their neighbors started asking them about the incident around 6:15 p.m. They said the area was very diverse, but that the spa was known to be an Asian-owned business.“This is the worst shooting since ‘99 I think,” one of the men told The Daily Beast. “There was a shooting then where a guy went through his office and killed a bunch of people and he killed his family. That was 12 people I think, so this is the worst one since I’ve been here.”Bryant has declined to say whether police believe the shootings in Georgia Tuesday amounted to a hate crime, saying, “We can’t make that determination just yet.”Cherokee County Sheriff ’s Capt. Jay Baker told reporters: “Nothing is going to be ruled out. Wherever the investigation leads us, that’s where we are going to go.” Atlanta police said video surveillance of Long’s car at all three massage parlors captured Tuesday night made it “extremely likely” he was the main suspect in all three shootings.Baker said that Long was arrested by Crisp County Sheriff’s officers who performed a PIT maneuver, or a pursuit intervention technique, in which police force another car to plow sideways and stop.Long’s family did not respond to calls for comment. His youth pastor at the Crabapple First Baptist Church confirmed he was the suspect and said elders would be releasing a statement.A 2018 video on the Crabapple Facebook page features Long discussing his Christian journey toward baptism. “As many of you may remember, when I was 8 years old I thought I was becoming a Christian, and got baptized during that time. And I remember a lot of the reason for that is a lot of my friends in my Sunday school class were doing that,” Long says in the clip.“And after that time, there wasn’t any fruit from the root that is our salvation.”He goes on to say that when he was in seventh grade he attended a youth group and a speaker was discussing the biblical story of the prodigal son.“The son goes off and squanders all that he has and lives completely for himself and then, when he finds he’s wanting to eat pig food, he realized there’s something wrong and he goes back to his father and his father runs back to him and embraces him. And by the grace of God I was able to draw the connection there and realize this is a story between what happened with me and God. I ran away living completely for myself, and he still wants me, and so that’s when I was saved.”The FBI joined the investigation late Tuesday, and President Biden was also briefed on the massacres. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in South Korea, mentioned the killings before a meeting with officials said.“We are horrified by this violence which has no place in America or anywhere,” he said, according to the Associated Press.President Joe Biden recently condemned the surge in crimes of hate, which have included a brazen, deadly assault on an 84-year-old from Thailand who was killed on a morning stroll in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus said it was “horrified” by news of the shooting “at a time when we’re already seeing a spike in anti-Asian violence.”The legal advocacy nonprofit Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Atlanta released a statement saying the group was “shaken” by the shootings. “Now is the time to hold the victims and their families in our hearts and with light.”— Jose Pagliery and Will Bredderman contributed reportingRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • EA Play hits Xbox Game Pass on PC tomorrow

    'Star Wars: Squadrons' arrives on EA Play on the same day.

  • White House task force met to discuss Microsoft software weaknesses

    The group, which met on Monday, "included private sector members for the first time" who were invited "based on their specific insights to this incident," she said. The White House group noted that paying to mitigate the hack "weighs particularly heavily on small businesses," Psaki said. The White House group "discussed the remaining number of unpatched systems, malicious exploitation, and ways to partner together on incident response, including the methodology partners could use for tracking the incident, going forward," Psaki said.

  • Top China Chipmaker Gets State Funds for $2.4 Billion Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. will build a $2.35 billion plant with funding from the government of Shenzhen, the first major project to emerge from China’s masterplan to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles.SMIC on Thursday warned that shortages could worsen this year and next and wallop Chinese businesses if the country doesn’t ramp up domestic capacity now. The company has agreed to a joint venture with the southern municipality in which it will develop and operate a chipmaking plant that can produce silicon of 28 nanometers or above, it said in a stock exchange filing. The partners aim to draw third-party investment, begin production by 2022 and eventually produce 40,000 12-inch wafers a month. Its shares rose as much as 3% in Hong Kong.China wants to build a coterie of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. While specifics of that endeavor won’t emerge for months, Premier Li Keqiang has pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips in the country’s latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the U.S.“The shortage in chip manufacturing capacity is very real and the situation could deteriorate in 2021 and 2022 if Chinese companies don’t speed up expansion,” SMIC Senior Vice President Zhang Xin told the SEMICON China conference in Shanghai.Beijing is moving swiftly to cut a dependence on the West for crucial components like chips, an issue that became more urgent after a global shortage of semiconductors worsened during the pandemic. Washington has also blacklisted major Chinese tech firms including SMIC, cutting it off from American technology while severely impairing its ability to procure the chipmaking gear it needs. It remains unclear whether the Biden administration might allow U.S. firms to resume selling to SMIC on a large scale, or ease up on pressuring allies in Europe and elsewhere to ringfence the Chinese company.Read more: How China’s Top Chipmaker Can Evade Trump’s Newest CrackdownTie-ups with the government may prove essential in achieving the country’s ambitions. Chinese chipmakers aim to progress past the more mature 28 nm nodes -- now used in industries from automaking to TVs -- but need billions of dollars and years of trial-and-error to get into more sophisticated semiconductors for gadgets like smartphones.Much of China’s hopes rest on making headway in burgeoning fields such as AI and third-generation chips: mainly made of materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride, they can operate at high frequency and in higher power and temperature environments, with broad applications in 5G, military-grade radar and electric vehicles.On Thursday, a key semiconductor industry official called on domestic chip giants to merge with their peers, creating national champions with the wherewithal to compete globally. Apart from SMIC, China’s other prominent chipmakers include state-backed memory giant Tsinghua Group, which is spending billions to expand capacity, and players such as Huawei Technologies Co.’s HiSilicon division and AI specialist Cambricon Technologies Corp.ByteDance Can Engrave Its Patriotism in Silicon: Tim Culpan“More industry integration is needed to improve our resistance to risk. M&A should be encouraged,” Ye Tianchun, vice director of the China Semiconductor Industry Association, told the conference.SMIC’s Shenzhen project would mark one of the few plants in the country focused on larger 12-inch rather than 8-inch wafers, which save on cost because more chips can be spliced from it, but are far more difficult to fabricate. SMIC already operates fabs or fabrication plants in four cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. It will own 55% of the proposed new plant, with a government-owned entity owning up to a 23% stake.“Silicon wafer is a fundamental raw material in semiconductor manufacturing, yet it is also one of the areas in China’s semiconductor supply chain that has the lowest level of local production, especially 12-inch silicon wafers,” Li Wei, executive vice president of the National Silicon Industry Group, a state-backed wafer manufacturer, said at the conference Wednesday.(Updates with SMIC executive’s comments from the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Markets Step Over Landmines With ‘Pure Caffeine’ on Tap From Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- On Wednesday, Jerome Powell reiterated he is untroubled by the bond market’s spasms. Two more of his Federal Reserve colleagues predicted higher interest rates before 2024.Either might have been enough to launch markets into a fit just weeks ago. This time, stocks surged and yields slumped -- and the central bank’s larger message of enduring dovishness carried the day.While seven of 18 officials projected higher rates in 2023, up from five of 17 in December, Powell’s assurance that the view is still in the minority fueled a rebound in the Nasdaq 100, which had been battered by a selloff in Treasuries. Yields on 10- and 30-year bonds eased from their highest in over a year, soothed by Powell saying it’s not yet time even to begin discussing reducing the central bank’s asset purchases, which currently clock in at $120 billion per month.“With low rates through 2023, investors are salivating over at least two more years of pure caffeine for equity markets,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.While the rise in Fed officials predicting a rate hike as early as 2023 was small, it caught the attention of markets, at least at first. Should the view catch on, “a reduction in asset purchases in 2022 might be assured,” wrote Ira Jersey, chief U.S. rates strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence.That helps explain why Treasury yields initially climbed after the decision was announced, in the eyes of WallachBeth Capital’s Ilya Feygin, though “this reasoning seems wrong and should be ignored,” he said. “Once the dust settles, we would expect 10 year notes at 1.60% or below.”The rolled-forward rate expectations were also paired with boosted forecasts for economic growth and the labor market. The median estimate for unemployment fell to 4.5% at the end of 2021 and 3.5% in 2023, while gross domestic product was seen expanding 6.5% this year, up from a prior projection of 4.2%.“The market had been assuming that upgraded growth and lowered unemployment forecasts would have to drive some discussion of tighter policy, but he sternly put the kibosh on any discussion of eventual tightening,” said Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. “Essentially, the message was, ‘let’s see how hot things can really get.’ I think the market liked that.”Risk assets also proved resilient to Powell’s latest brush-off of the lurch higher in Treasury yields. Just two weeks ago, equities buckled when Powell was deemed to express insufficient urgency about rising rates when he spoke in a Wall Street Journal interview. While saying he’d “be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or persistent tightening in financial conditions,” he stopped short of doing or saying anything to rein them in.Fast forward to today and the language was basically identical, with the Fed chair adding: “The stance of monetary policy we have today we believe is appropriate. We think our asset purchases in their current form -- which is to say across the curve, $80 billion in Treasuries, $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities, on net -- we think that’s the right place for our asset purchases.”This time, equities evinced nary a peep of frustration.“It’s consistent with their view that they are fine with inflation running hotter than 2% for a period of time -- they’re now concerned about the average inflation,” said Elliott Savage, portfolio manager at YCG Investments. “While bond yields have risen they’re still at low historical levels.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World going through unprecedented chip shortage, China trade body says

    The world is going through an unprecedented chip shortage, Zhou Zixue, a senior official with the China Semiconductor Industry Association, said on Wednesday, after semiconductor sales grew 18% last year. "If you are an experienced player, you will remember that in 1999 there was a similar crisis in this industry, but it was way smaller," Zhou, chairman of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), said in remarks at SEMICON China. China is the world's largest buyer of semiconductors, but domestic production is marginal.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks reach records after Fed raises economic outlook, but suggests near-zero rates through 2023

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday morning as investors awaited a key monetary policy decision and updated economic outlook from the Federal Reserve

  • Toshiba Investors Back Hedge Fund’s Call to Probe AGM Voting

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors of Toshiba Corp. delivered a stern rebuke to management, passing a resolution put forward by an overseas-based hedge fund to investigate the fairness of voting at the 2020 annual shareholders’ meeting.The proposal by Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, a secretive fund that is Toshiba’s largest shareholder, called for the appointment of independent investigators to probe voting at the company’s last AGM, where the fund says several investors were “unable to vote in a manner consistent with their intentions.”The success of the motion heaps pressure on Toshiba’s board -- which has struggled to win investors’ confidence since an accounting scandal resulted in the sale of its crown-jewel memory-chip business -- and also shows progress in a government-led push for better management and greater shareholder rights.Toshiba shares rose as much as 3.6% in Tokyo after the results of Thursday’s extraordinary shareholders’ meeting.A separate proposal by San Francisco’s Farallon Capital Management asking management to seek shareholder approval for how it uses capital was rejected. A breakdown of the results wasn’t immediately available.At many such meetings in Japan, management typically wins regardless thanks to the backing of the country’s institutional investors. But defeat for the board on Effissimo’s proposal puts chief executive officer Nobuaki Kurumatani, a company outsider from the banking sector appointed in the wake of the company’s tumultuous accounting scandals who barely won reelection in 2020, under pressure ahead of the next director elections to be held this summer.Voting IrregularitiesEffissimo, which was established by colleagues of the activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, tried last year to have its co-founder Yoichiro Imai named to Toshiba’s board, along with other directors. When that proposal was rejected and management’s own slate of directors appointed instead, it was seen as a setback for activists who sought more influence at the conglomerate after years of accounting scandals and business missteps.However, suspicion soon followed that the vote count had not been entirely above board. One shareholder with a 1.3% stake reported that its votes weren’t counted, despite being mailed several days before the deadline. In September, the Financial Times reported that Hiromichi Mizuno, the former chief investment officer of the Government Pension Investment Fund and a board member of Tesla, spoke to Harvard University’s endowment fund ahead of the vote, after which the fund abstained from voting.In a response to Bloomberg News, Mizuno questioned why people assumed Effissimo’s proposal refers to Harvard. Effissimo’s proposal doesn’t mention Harvard by name, referring only to a “large shareholder,” though in a presentation about the EGM the fund cites media reports that mention the university.The suspicions surrounding the voting prompted Effissimo to break years of silence and call for an extraordinary general meeting, seeking “reassurance that there has not been an assault on the integrity of shareholder voting.”In a statement after the decision, Effissimo called on Toshiba management to cooperate with the investigation that will now be set up.“Toshiba’s management should respect the fact that independent investigators have been appointed by the company’s ultimate decision-making body, the general meeting of shareholders, and fully cooperate to resolve unanswered questions to restore shareholder confidence,” the statement said.Before the vote, Toshiba said it saw “no validity or reasonable grounds” to further investigate the matter by electing investigators given that its audit committee has already examined it. It said conducting an “unnecessary investigation” into the voting issue would disrupt the day-to-day operation of Toshiba and have a significant impact on the running of the company.Capital PlansDays after Effissimo submitted its request in December, Farallon -- another fund that usually keeps a low profile -- joined the calls for a shareholder vote, this time asking management to seek shareholder approval for how it plans to allocate capital.The U.S. hedge fund, which is the second-largest shareholder with a 5.8% stake, said there was a “lack of trust” between shareholders and management. It accused Toshiba of reneging on commitments detailed in a 2018 plan on how it would use its funds, and expressed concern about management’s plans to deploy its capital for M&A.Toshiba denied any major alterations to its capital allocation plans.“No changes have been made to the policies since the formulation of the ‘Toshiba Next Plan’” in 2018, the company said in a March 16 presentation. Farallon’s proposal to return cash to shareholders if they don’t approve spending plans “will completely destroy all seeds for medium-to-long-term growth.”Despite the proposal being rejected, Thursday’s votes send “a clear message to the Toshiba Board and executive team: shareholders expect increased transparency and accountability,” Farallon said in a statement after the decision. The best way forward for Toshiba’s share price is “to improve corporate governance and embrace true engagement with its shareholders,” the statement said.Corporate BellwetherRegardless of the results, the controversy has put the company, once synonymous with the global ascent of corporate Japan, back in the spotlight. It narrowly avoided delisting in 2017 after multibillion-dollar losses at its Westinghouse U.S. nuclear unit pushed liabilities beyond its level of assets, and the confrontation comes just months after it won promotion back to the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section.Once the world’s second-largest memory-chip maker after Samsung Electronics Co., it was forced to sell its prized semiconductor business and take an infusion of cash from a large contingent of more vocal shareholders -- a step which eased funding concerns but also led to the increased scrutiny that came to a head on Thursday.Proxy firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis both advised investors to vote for Effissimo’s proposal to appoint three individuals to investigate the vote at 2020’s meeting. The California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the U.S., also backed the proposal.The proxy advisers were split on Farallon’s proposal: Glass Lewis recommended voting for it, while ISS advised against, saying it is “overly prescriptive.”(Updates with Effissimo statement in 12th pargraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volkswagen looks to electric vehicles, cost cuts for profit recovery

    Volkswagen is confident that cost cuts will help it raise profit margins in the coming years, the world's second-largest carmaker said on Tuesday, a day after outlining an ambitious electric mobility expansion. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement. Volkswagen aims to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles to 1 million this year, it said, adding it would also apply a standardised platform model introduced for vehicle production years ago to software, batteries and charging.

  • Pump prices join oil's wild ride but risk slamming brakes on recovery

    With oil prices surging as producers curb supply, fuel prices in many countries have hit multi-year and even all-time highs despite the pandemic knocking demand by millions of barrels per day. The high prices at the pump could hamper a slow and fragile economic recovery as they contribute to inflation and strip consumers of cash to spend, especially in developing countries where the impact of the pandemic remains acute. Oil prices have risen by more than 30% this year.