Pershimex Announces a Private Placement of $200,000

Pershimex Resources Corporation Inc.
·1 min read
Pershimex Resources Corporation Inc.
Pershimex Resources Corporation Inc.

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershimex Resources Corporation (“Pershimex” or “the Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: PRO) announces a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $200,000 (the “Private Placement”) from the sale of 5,714,286 flow-through units of the Corporation (each a “FT Unit”) at a price of $0.035 per FT Unit.

Each FT Unit consists of one Common Share to be issued as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a “FT Share”) and one-half Common Share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.06 until no later than 24 months after closing of the Private Placement.

A cash commission representing 7% of the gross proceeds from the Private Placement will be payable at closing to an arm’s length intermediary.

The proceeds raised from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses on the Corporation’s mining properties.

The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The FT Shares, Warrants and Common Shares to be issued upon exercise of the Warrants will have a hold period expiring four months after the closing date of the Private Placement.

For more information, please contact :

Robert Gagnon, President
Tél.: (819) 825-2301
Cell.: (819) 860-2621

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.


