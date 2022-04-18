U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

Pershing Resources Completes Audit of 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements

·4 min read
RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2022 / Pershing Resources Company Inc., (the "Company" or "Pershing Resources") (OTC PINK:PSGR), today announced that UHY, LLP, (https://uhy-us.com/), ("UHY"), the Company's independent auditor since 2019, has completed the audit of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. UHY conducted the audit of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements within the guidelines of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, (GAAP) and according to the standards and practices for audits of public companies ascribed by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, (PCAOB). UHY, LLP is registered with the PCAOB.

The Company's audited Financial Statements can be viewed on the OTC Markets website at www.markets.com/stock/psgr/disclosure or on Pershing Resources Company's corporate website at https://ir.pershingpm.com/otc-filings.

To receive information on Pershing Resources, sign up for email news alerts at: http://ir.pershingpm.com/.

About Pershing Resources Company

Pershing Resources Company Inc. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with projects located exclusively in North America. The Company is based in Reno, Nevada and is currently focused on the development of its 100% owned New Enterprise Project. The New Enterprise Project is located near Kingman, Arizona and lies within a regional porphyry copper trend known as the Laramide Arc from which Arizona produces 65% of the copper mined in the US annually. The New Enterprise lies on the north-western end of the Laramide Arc and is situated twenty miles southeast of the Mineral Park Mine and forty-five miles northwest of the Baghdad Mine, both of which are porphyry Cu-Mo mines. The Company's other assets are comprised of exploration properties located in Arizona and Nevada. Pershing Resources is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release, as well as the information on the Company's website, is provided solely for the reader's general knowledge. Such information is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters pertaining to the Company. Certain statements included herein, and, on the Company's, website constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment, and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the Company's management. When used in this press release and on the Company's website, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possibility," "potential," "predict," "project," "should,'' "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, and/or achievements of the Company or of the mining industry, in general, to be materially different from future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in gold, silver, copper, and other precious and base metals commodity prices, uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology of the Company's properties, uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, the need for cooperation of government agencies in the development of the Company's mineral projects, the need to obtain additional financing to develop the Company's mineral projects, the possibility of delay in development programs or in construction projects, uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects and the risks associated with the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company has no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, revise, or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Pershing Resources Company, Inc.
200 South Virginia Street, 8th Floor
Reno, NV 89501
Phone: 775-398-3124
Email: j.adams@pershingpm.com

SOURCE: Pershing Resources Company, Inc.



