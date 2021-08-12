Persian-American Brother Sister Duo Launch Responsible Luxury Footwear Brand Amehra

Amehra's Italian Crafted Footwear Incorporates Sustainable Elements into Chic Luxury Designs

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amehra is a creative luxury brand representing an emerging generation of forward-thinking designs crafted in a conscious manner. The elevated designs can be identified through distinct silhouettes, vibrant colors and intricate details, a reflection of the brother and sister, Arash and Mehrnoush. Their artistic abilities encompass a balance between modern aesthetics and responsible elements.

Chic Meets Responsible Luxury

The Persian-American duo have a strong background compiled of supply chain, retail and ecommerce experience. Arash's background is in supply chain management and operations, advising Fortune companies on their processes and enabling technologies. He is recognized globally for his work with some of the top management consulting firms. Mehrnoush has been immersed in the high-end retail sector for years, focused on footwear and accessories with established brands. "We've always had an imaginative talent for designing footwear, which is why we launched this endeavor with conscious luxury as part of our foundation," says Mehrnoush Arabian, Creative Director.

The brand's foundation is built on its Sustainable Growth Strategy, focused on three key elements: Creativity, People and Responsibility. The designs are made in Italy and crafted by renowned artisans whose attention to detail, quality and functionality are conducted in perfect harmony. Going beyond unique colors and materials, the sourcing efforts target progressive suppliers who practice responsibility in operations and/or materials. The result is a modern collection focused on elevated silhouettes without sacrificing wearability.

Each of Amehra's shoes is crafted as an individual showpiece exhibiting a new level of footwear artistry. The collection uses vivid colors, bold prints and playful finishes. Breakout stars include the Bella sandal, constructed of GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) peach satin and light peach crystals, the Avenue slingback in a yellow and black zebra print, as well as the Amore sandal, Amehra's signature style that redefines minimalistic chic offered in orange nappa, black patent and white leather. Each shoe reflects dynamic designs in tandem with responsible practices as part of its ever-growing brand. The debut of Amehra brings a refreshed discovery of joy in going out again.

Story continues

Welcome to the new era of creative luxury footwear, the world of Amehra.

For more information, visit www.amehra.com and follow on social media @amehraofficial #AMEHRA.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/persian-american-brother-sister-duo-launch-responsible-luxury-footwear-brand-amehra-301353483.html

SOURCE Amehra