New Persian-American café to open in De Pere this month | Streetwise

DE PERE — A new restaurant will soon bring flavors from Middle Eastern countries and beyond to the Green Bay area.

Sofreh Eatery, a new Persian-American café, is set to open in a couple of weeks at 353 Main Ave., Suite B, in De Pere. It will offer a fusion of traditional Persian dishes — mainly from Iran — and some American classics.

Dena Khademi, is part-cook, part-owner of the restaurant with her father, Hadi Khademi, and mother, Ida Motaffaf, who will work as the cafe's main chef.

Dena decided to start the business after she began feeling stuck at her old job.

"I wasn't very happy with my work position," Dena said. "I said 'I'm moving on, opening something new'."

The Khademis are Iranian-American, though they moved first to northern Ireland for a couple of years before coming to Green Bay 18 years ago. They're getting into the restaurant business to share their culture with the community.

"It was a slow process, we had to buy all the equipment," Hadi said. "Then go over all the inspections."

They said the term "sofreh" has a literal and figurative meaning in Persian culture; the first one means "table spread" the second is about bringing people together to enjoy food and their company. Traditionally, it is used in conjunction with special events or celebrations.

"We have sofreh for weddings, for holidays, to build community," Dena said.

They said the restaurant will have a mix of dishes that can be divided into four types.

"We will have Iranian dishes, Eurasian dishes, some American foods like paninis, coffee and dessert," Dena said.

Some of the dishes include: "tahchin," an Iranian dish made of rice, yogurt, saffron and eggs, and finished with a sprinkling of barberries; a "kabob koobideh," which is a kabab made from ground lamb or beef, often mixed with ground pepper and chopped onions; and Russian pirozhki, a baked or fried yeast-leavened boat-shaped buns with beef inside — a famous street food in eastern Europe.

Other foods include the paninis, wraps and desserts including "sholezard," a rice pudding comprised of saffron, sugar, rose water, butter, cinnamon and cardamom.

Prices will range between $8.50 and around $12, Dena said.

"We are working to making some of our items cheaper for the consumer," she said.

Hadi said they're hoping to be open in two weeks, but there are a few details still to be done organization-wise.

Once open, the restaurant initial hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, although these may change in the future, Hadi said.

For more information, follow its Facebook page or email sofreheatery@gmail.com.

Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: New restaurant to open in De Pere with flavors of the Middle East and beyond