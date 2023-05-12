Is Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Worth UK£13.0 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Persimmon is UK£10.06 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Persimmon's UK£13.04 share price signals that it might be 30% overvalued

Analyst price target for PSN is UK£14.52, which is 44% above our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£319.2m UK£270.0m UK£262.3m UK£258.3m UK£256.6m UK£256.3m UK£257.0m UK£258.5m UK£260.6m UK£262.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x8 Analyst x6 Est @ -1.51% Est @ -0.68% Est @ -0.11% Est @ 0.30% Est @ 0.58% Est @ 0.78% Est @ 0.92% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.9% UK£293 UK£228 UK£203 UK£184 UK£167 UK£154 UK£141 UK£131 UK£121 UK£112

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£1.7b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£263m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.9%– 1.2%) = UK£3.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£3.5b÷ ( 1 + 8.9%)10= UK£1.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£3.2b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£13.0, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Persimmon as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.100. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Persimmon

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Consumer Durables market.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Persimmon, we've compiled three essential elements you should look at:

