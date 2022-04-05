U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

Persistent Strengthens Talent and Operational Leadership to Drive Continued Growth

·2 min read

Sameer Bendre to lead the New Chief of Operations Role, Yogesh Patgaonkar joins as Chief People Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

News Summary

Persistent Systems (BSE and NSE: Persistent), a global leader in Digital Engineering, is bolstering its leadership team to support continued growth and strategic focus on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), Risk Management and Talent Transformation initiatives.

Persistent Systems Logo
Persistent Systems Logo

Sameer Bendre, formerly Chief People Officer, will take on the role of Chief of Operations with the responsibility for overseeing Persistent's ESG and Risk Management priorities as well as the company's Enterprise Information Systems and Administration functions.

Yogesh Patgaonkar has joined Persistent Systems as Chief People Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for Persistent's Global HR function, including Learning & Development as well as Talent Acquisition.

New to Persistent, Yogesh brings over 28 years of experience handling strategically critical roles setting up and scaling the HR function to cater to global operations across leading organizations like RPG Group, L&T, Mphasis. He joins Persistent after a consulting stint where he set up a successful practice to work on executive coaching and strategic interventions for a diverse set of organizations across industries. Yogesh will be a member of Persistent's executive team and will be based out of Pune, India.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent Systems

"We are excited to welcome Yogesh to the Persistent family as we embark upon the next phase in our talent transformation journey. As we continue to grow organically and through acquisitions around the world, Yogesh's diverse experience across HR, P&L and consulting will help in the seamless integration and development of our global workforce. At the same time, ESG and Risk Management are at the core of our strategy, and we look forward to Sameer's leadership in driving tangible business outcomes in these areas as well as other operational efficiencies."

Sameer Bendre, Chief of Operations, Persistent Systems

"My fifteen-year journey at Persistent has been very exciting. I am privileged to have played a role in shaping the growth of the organization as the leader of the people function as well as in prior roles. I wish Yogesh all the best and I look forward to taking on new responsibilities as the Chief of Operations to lead our ESG and Risk Management practices across the organization and bring new levels of efficiency in the EIS and Admin functions."

Yogesh Patgaonkar, Chief People Officer, Persistent Systems

"Persistent's growth trajectory and market leadership in Digital Engineering are impressive to watch. I am thrilled to join the Persistent leadership team at this exciting time. I look forward to furthering the people-centric culture that Persistent is well-known for. Our future depends on the nurturing and growing talent in the Company and that will be my mission."

About Persistent

With over 16,500 employees located in 19 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. Persistent was named to the Forbes Asia Best Under a Billion 2021 list, representing consistent top-and bottom-line performance as well as growth.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/FLCS

Media Contacts

Keith Landis

Manohar Dhanakshirur

Persistent Systems (Global)

Archetype

+1 856 672 1753

+91 750 644 5361

keith_landis@persistent.com

manohar.dhanakshirur@archetype.co

© 2022 Persistent Systems Ltd. All rights reserved.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/persistent-strengthens-talent-and-operational-leadership-to-drive-continued-growth-301518330.html

SOURCE Persistent Systems

