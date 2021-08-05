U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,429.10
    +26.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,064.25
    +271.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,895.12
    +114.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.01
    +39.69 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    +0.95 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.28 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7590
    +0.2910 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,215.84
    +1,426.71 (+3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.54
    +29.64 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Which person should you hire: A growth hacker or a digital marketer?

Miranda Halpern
·6 min read

Ward van Gasteren embraces the “growth hacker” term, despite the fact that some in the profession prefer the term “growth marketing” or simply “growth.” What’s the difference to him? The hacking part should be a distinct effort from ongoing marketing efforts, he says.

“Growth hacking is great to kickstart growth, test new opportunities and see what tactics work,” van Gasteren said. “Marketeers should be there to continue where the growth hackers left off: build out those strategies, maintain customer engagement and keep tactics fresh and relevant.”

"The choice between working with a growth hacker versus a digital marketer is not a one-or-the-other choice; the fields are very different in focus and actually complementary to each other."

Based in The Netherlands, he has developed his own growth hacking courses, Grow With Ward, and worked with large companies like TikTok, Pepsi and Cisco, and startups like Cyclemasters, Somnox and Zigzag. In the conversation below, van Gasteren shares the importance of building internal processes around growth for the long term, the state of growth today and his own development.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You’re a certified growth hacker -- how do you think this sets you apart from others? How has this certification changed the way you approach working with clients?

I was part of the first-ever class from Growth Tribe (when they still offered multimonth traineeships), which was an amazing experience. The difference that a certification shows is that you know that a certified growth hacker has knowledge of the beginning-to-end process of growth hacking, and that this person is supposed to look at more than just a single experiment to hack their growth.

There are a lot of cowboy growth hackers who simply repeat the same tactics, instead of trying to work from a repeatable process, where you identify problems through data, have a non-biased prioritization process for ideas and will focus on long-term learnings over direct impact. A proper certificate shows that you know what it takes.

When do you think clients should invest in the beginner growth hacking course you offer on your website rather than investing in working with you directly?

I created the course to make growth hacking available to a larger audience. I noticed that almost all other growth hacking courses fell into one of two buckets: (1) cheap (<$200), but focused on superficial growth tactics, or (2) good quality in-depth content, but very expensive ($1,500-$5,000). And I believe everybody should have access to that knowledge of how to build a systematic process to achieve long-term sustainable growth, so I created my own course, since I know that working one-on-one with me is also too expensive for most people.

Especially if you’d look at students or junior marketeers, for whom I created a proper beginner growth hacking course that will teach you 20% of the knowledge that is necessary to achieve the first 80% of the results.

Growth hacking does have some noticeable differences from marketing, as outlined on your website. How should clients make the decision between working with you, a growth hacker, instead of with a marketer?

The choice between working with a growth hacker versus a digital marketer is not a one-or-the-other choice; the fields are very different in focus and actually complementary to each other. Growth hacking is great to kickstart growth, test new opportunities and see what tactics work. Marketeers should be there to continue where the growth hackers left off: build out those strategies, maintain customer engagement and keep tactics fresh and relevant. You shouldn’t hire a growth hacker to maintain your marketing strategies; they’re excited to make new growth steps and would get bored when they can’t test new ideas.

Most of the time, I help a client get up to speed, show which opportunities are valuable and give them a strategy to execute. Then I hand it over to marketing for the long-term execution and coach them on the execution, and step back in when there’s a need for new growth input.

What are some common misconceptions about growth hacking?

A lot of growth hackers still present growth hacking as a perfect approach, where thanks to our data-driven way of working we can always make the right moves. But that’s not true: The hard data that you see in your analytics tools, can only tell you what is slowing down your growth, but not why your growth slows down there. While the "why" is what we build our experiments on top of … many growth hackers just fill that with their own assumptions to keep their speed, but that’s not sustainable long term.

Next to the hard data, you need soft data: the why. And that comes from talking with customers, running hypothesis-focused experiments (not result-focused) and maybe by looking at your feedback from customer support or surveys. Every time I implement a soft data feedback loop with my clients, I see that we increase our experiment effectiveness from 1 in 10 up to 1 in 3.

What trends are you seeing in the growth hacking world right now?

The growth industry is definitely maturing. Less hacks, more teams, more focus on velocity. Everybody within the field is getting to know the best practices very quickly and implementing them even quicker. So then what? We need more knowledge, more qualitative feedback and a more systematic approach to scale up our impact, to be able to rise above best practices and implement truly relevant and sophisticated tactics for our businesses. Since the field is maturing, you see people starting to get rid of the shoestring tools.

For this reason, I’m currently rolling out a growth management tool for growth teams, called Upgrow, where teams can more easily manage their experiment velocity, report to stakeholders with the click of a button and make sure that they systemize the knowledge retention from their articles to build companywide knowledge. And you see that mature growth teams need this kind of software to really level up and manage these trends that are putting stress on their process due to the growth of their company.

What do startups continue to get wrong?

Most startups just keep perfecting their product forever-and-ever: “Just this one extra feature and then we go live.” I can understand that, since north-star metrics, NPS scores and product-led growth are dominating the conversation around startup growth nowadays, but let me be real: You will never be fully done. There will always be a next feature. And you will only have a benefit if you grow alongside your customers. Put a "coming soon" on your website for the features that are in the making, and just start selling and scaling up your growth efforts: Different channels bring different kinds of users, who will have new demands, so you have to be adapting all the time. Not just now.

5 companies doing growth marketing right

Recommended Stories

  • New Apple technology will warn parents and children about sexually explicit photos in Messages

    Apple later this year will roll out new tools that will warn children and parents if the child sends or receives sexually explicit photos through the Messages app. The feature is part of a handful of new technologies Apple is introducing that aim to limit the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) across Apple's platforms and services. As part of these developments, Apple will be able to detect known CSAM images on its mobile devices, like iPhone and iPad, and in photos uploaded to iCloud, while still respecting consumer privacy.

  • How One Top Advisor Thrived During the Pandemic

    Ali Flynn Phillips of Obermeyer Wood in Aspen, Colo., discusses adjustments her firm made during the pandemic that led to a surge in new business.

  • Poll: Half of small businesses say they'll require employees to be vaccinated

    Half of America's small businesses are likely or certain to require their on-premise employees to be vaccinated, according to a Morning Consult poll of small businesses commissioned by American Express. That compares to 31% who say that such a mandate is unlikely or that they certainly won't impose one.Why it matters: Many large businesses, from Facebook to Morgan Stanley, have announced vaccine mandates. New York City restaurants and gyms are also going to be fully vaxxed as of next month.Get m

  • Cisco EDGE Incubation Centers Stimulate Local Economy While Incorporating Global Expertise

    An unexpected effect of the global pandemic has been the importance of leaning on and cultivating local business and personal relationships. From your next-door neighbor, to the small business that...

  • The World's Newest Global Marketing Services Company, Stagwell Inc (STGW), Announces the Formation of Stagwell Media Network

    (NASDAQ:STGW) -- Stagwell ("Stagwell" or "The Company") today announced the formation of Stagwell Media Network, a group of leading multichannel agencies including Assembly, ForwardPMX, MMI Agency, Media Kitchen, and Grason, creative consultancy GALE, B2B specialist Multiview, and transcreation agency Locaria. The network will offer marketers a more dynamic partner for global B2B and B2C solutions spanning data, technology, media and creativity aimed at accelerating business growth for brands wo

  • STORD Rethinks The Warehouse With Atlanta Innovation Hub

    When it comes to warehouse innovation, automation is the hot trend. But what other technologies — or design — could increase accuracy, speed and throughput? The answer is, no one really knows, but cloud supply chain technology company STORD intends to find out. The Atlanta-based company announced on Wednesday morning a state-of-the-art fulfillment and innovation hub in Atlanta. The 386,000-square-foot facility will include robotics and automation tools serving customers, but it will also feature

  • How OnScreen Helps Large Organizations Be More Effective At Training

    Good employee onboarding and training are essential for any business, which is why companies are always looking for ways to enhance their processes. One tool that businesses use to improve their training and onboarding processes are digital adoption platforms (DAPs) like OnScreen. Just about every business has to deal with the challenge of getting all its employees to reach proficiency in the specific critical enterprise software it utilizes. There are three main aspects organizations have to co

  • Small Businesses in the Digital Economy: How Corporate-Community Partnership Models Level the Playing Field for Underserved Entrepreneurs and Their Communities

    In local communities, organizations that support the launch and growth of small businesses are vital actors. While these organizations may partner with the corporate sector, the focal point of thos...

  • How Infobird Stands Out Among Customer Engagement SaaS Systems

    Photo Sourced From InfoWorld Software-as-a-service (SaaS) refers to the business model of software subscription services. The global SaaS market is expected to increase from $225.6 billion in 2020 to $272.49 billion in 2021 — a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. SaaS is expected to reach a $436.9 billion market value in 2025. Companies rely on SaaS to address their technology requirements. The wide range of software programs available can also be applied to a variety of business proces

  • Uniqlo to Open First Global Flagship Store in Beijing

    It will be the company's third such store in mainland China.

  • RBC launches real-time, data-enriched payments through Interac e-Transfer‡ for Business

    Operating at the forefront of the 'always-on' economy, Canadian businesses are constantly re-examining their operations and service models to adapt to the digital economy and they expect their payments solutions to keep pace. To meet this demand for faster, more powerful transactions, RBC today launched Interac e-Transfer for Business, an enhanced solution which offers real-time, data-enriched payment capabilities to business banking clients.

  • Jeff Stelmach Joins GES as Global President Brand Experiences

    GES, a global experiential marketing partner to many of the world's leading brands, appointed Jeff Stelmach today as Global President Brand Experiences. With deep experience in growing successful agencies in the event marketing space, Stelmach's appointment significantly bolsters the firm's growing experiential practice.

  • Yelp adds tools that let businesses share their COVID policies related to vaccines

    As more businesses around the U.S. are choosing to implement vaccine requirements for patrons or staff, business discovery and review site Yelp is introducing new tools that allow businesses to communicate those changes to their customers. On Thursday, Yelp will begin rolling out two profile attributes, "Proof of vaccination required" and "Staff fully vaccinated," to help consumers to understand how a business is operating with regard to the pandemic. While there is no federal mandate for businesses to require proof of vaccination, some cities are introducing their own policies.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

    Alibaba provides Chinese and international e-commerce platforms, logistics, and ancillary services. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives. Key marketplaces include Taobao, a consumer marketplace; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Juhuasuan, a platform for 'flash' sales; and Alibaba.com and 1688.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces. Additional platforms include Alitrip (online travel booking), Alipay (online payments), Lazada (online commerce in Southeast Asia), and multiple others.

  • How To Give Your Small Business a Boost Post-COVID-19

    It's been an extremely trying time to be a small-business owner -- many businesses have shuttered their doors over the course of the pandemic. But even if you're one of the lucky ones who survived,...

  • This Practical Guide Teaches The Most Effective Business Leadership Skills

    Most of the best businesspeople built their leadership skills from the ground up, and you too can begin your journey with the help of The Ultimate Business Leadership Bundle.

  • First Black-Owned Fintech Company Novae To Offer ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Services To Small Businesses Nationwide

    Novae L.L.C. will become the first Black-owned fintech company to offer Buy Now, Pay Later services to online and offline merchants

  • Ready to hire your first employee? Prep with these 6 steps

    Despite the pandemic, the IRS received more than 7 million requests for new employer identification numbers between January 2020 and June 2021, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Here are six things business owners should do first. If you’re “personally at capacity” and receiving more orders than you can handle, it may be time to hire someone, says Phelan Spence , a services and financial analysis associate at JumpStart, a Cleveland-based nonprofit that works with entrepreneurs.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • Robinhood Sinks 28% After Early Investors File to Sell Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. tumbled Thursday after early investors filed to sell nearly 100 million of their Class A common shares less than a week after its initial public offering.The trading platform’s stock sank 28% to $50.97 as investors proposed to sell up to 97.88 million of shares over time. None of the proceeds will be received by Robinhood, with the selling stockholders getting all of the funds from the sales, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commis