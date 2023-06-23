A person in Houston only needs to make $125K to reach the same purchasing power as someone making $312K in New York — is now the time to move to a more affordable major city?

While the country’s largest and wealthiest cities generally have the highest cost of living, how far your money will go in some major cities might surprise you.

In fact, a recent study by consumer finance site SmartAsset found a person needs to earn three times the salary to afford the same lifestyle in the city of New York as they would in Houston, Texas.

The study looked at salaries, taxes and the cost of living in 76 U.S. cities to see how much a resident with a six-figure salary would have to earn to actually have $100K worth of purchasing power.

So while you may bring home a six-figure income, where you live can play a huge role in whether you're able to afford a more luxe lifestyle or you end up stuck living paycheck to paycheck.

Is it worth considering a move to a lower-cost city to get more bang for your hard-earned buck?

Getting that “six-figure feel”

SmartAsset’s data revealed that people living in Honolulu, New York and San Francisco must bring in over $300,000 annually to have the same disposable income or live the same lifestyle as someone who makes just over $100,000 in other parts of the country.

These metros cost 82% more to live in than the national average and residents who make around $300,000 in these regions face a tax burden of at least 40.5%.

Second only to Honolulu at $312,400, the average New Yorker needs to make $312,000 to “get that six-figure feel,” according to the report. California is home to five of the most expensive cities with Oakland, Los Angeles, Long Beach and San Diego joining San Francisco in making the top 10 of SmartAsset's list.

Meanwhile, major cities such as Miami and Orlando offset higher costs of living with the fact there are no state income taxes.

The most affordable cities

Low taxes and lower costs of living make some large cities remarkably affordable.

According to SmartAsset, Texas is home to many of these better-value locales, including San Antonio, El Paso and Corpus Cristi. A person living in Houston, Texas' largest city, needs just $125,300 to feel like they "made it."

The most affordable city on the list is Memphis, Tennessee where the average worker needs just $117,100 in gross income to get the same result. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and St. Louis, Missouri — home to almost a million people between them — also made the cut for the top 10 cities where you can get more out of a six-figure salary.

Time to make a move?

Lower taxes, home prices and cost of living are some of the main reasons more people are moving to states like Texas, according to a blog post from real estate firm RedFin. From 2020 to 2021, Texas was one of the fastest-growing states in the U.S. with 596,000 people moving there from other parts of the country.

Whether you're a young professional with a family or you're looking for an affordable place to retire, you may also want to consider whether cheaper cities can retain their cost advantages in the long term. A growing population can eventually lead to issues like housing shortages as well as increases in rent and home prices.

For example, rents in Houston have gone up almost 11% compared to a year ago as the city's population has ballooned over the last two years to make it the fifth most-populous metro area in the country. If the trend continues, the city’s economic advantages may erode – though it may take years for expenses to take nearly the same bite out of your budget as the Big Apple.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.