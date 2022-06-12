U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.86
    -116.96 (-2.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,392.79
    -880.01 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,340.02
    -414.18 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.28
    -50.58 (-2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.47
    -1.04 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.20
    +22.40 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0094 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0189 (-1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4200
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    27,935.33
    -714.61 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.44
    -26.16 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.21 (-1.49%)
     

Persona 3, Persona 4 and Persona 5 are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
Xbox, YouTube

We didn't see it coming. Microsoft is working with Atlus to bring the three latest mainline Persona games to Xbox Game Pass. Yes, that includes Persona 3 Portable, which was first released back in 2009 — on the PlayStation Portable. All three titles will arrive in their advanced versions with expanded content, in-game features and more.

Persona 5 Royal will be the first game to land on October 21st. For the other games, Xbox promised that every game you're seeing at its Summer Game Fest will arrive to play in the "next 12 months".

