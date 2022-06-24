U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,882.22
    +86.49 (+2.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,305.35
    +627.99 (+2.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,487.36
    +255.16 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.93
    +44.26 (+2.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.17
    +2.90 (+2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.00
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.13 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0550 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1450
    +0.2120 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,905.02
    +613.80 (+3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.00
    +1.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market to 2025

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary ’Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market to 2025’ report provides a detailed outlook of the Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance industry.

New York, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288393/?utm_source=GNW

This insight analysis report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the global and regional personal accident and health insurance industry.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium and loss ratio during the review period (2016-2020) and forecast period (2020-2025).

The report gives a comprehensive overview of the global and regional Personal Accident and Health insurance industry, key lines of business, key trends, drivers, challenges, regulatory overview and developments, and impact of the COVID-19 on the industry.

It provides insight into key technological developments impacting the Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance industry.

It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, overview, and comparative analysis of leading companies and top insurance markets’ premium and profitability trends for every region.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on Personal Accident and Health insurance dynamics in the country.

Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of the Personal Accident and Health insurance industry.
- Insights on key market trends in the Personal Accident and Health insurance industry.
- Insights on key growth and profitability challenges in the Personal Accident and Health insurance industry.
- Comparative analysis of leading Personal Accident and Health insurance providers.
- In-depth analysis of regional markets.
- Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the global and regional Personal Accident and Health insurance industry.
- Insight on the future growth trend and market outlook.

Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance industry -
- It provides historical values for the global and regional Personal Accident and Health insurance industry for the report’s 2016-2020 review period, and projected figures for the forecast period 2020-2025.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the regional Personal Accident and Health insurance industry and market forecasts to 2025.
- It provides key market trends in the Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance industry.
- It provides an in-depth analysis of the global retail and commercial Personal Accident and Health insurance sectors.
- It analyzes consumer preference in purchasing Personal Accident and Health insurance via different channels.
- It provides rankings, premiums, and market share of top global and regional Personal Accident and Health insurers and analyzes the competitive landscape.

Reasons to Buy
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the global and regional Personal Accident and Health insurance industry.
- In-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance industry.
- In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and top 20 regional markets.
- Understand the key dynamics, trends, and growth opportunities in the global and regional Personal Accident and Health insurance industry.
- Identify key regulatory developments impacting market growth.
- Identify growth opportunities in key regional markets.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288393/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Earnings Estimate Cuts Will Form an Investable Bottom; Here Are 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Already Down 50%

    As we move toward the end of Q2, it’s time to start thinking about earnings. Looking back at the quarter, analysts are predicting earnings growth of 8%, which may rise to 11% heading into next year. It’s a rosy picture, but it’s also not a sure thing. GDP contracted in Q1, by nearly 1.5%, and some estimates are showing 0% growth in Q2. Such results would meet the technical definition of a recession – and recession is hardly the usual environment to find robust earnings growth. Looking at current

  • Almost $4 Billion in Bitcoin Miner Loans Are Coming Under Stress

    (Bloomberg) -- The prolonged slump in Bitcoin is making it more difficult for some miners to repay the up to $4 billion in loans they have backed by their equipment, posing a potential risk to major crypto lenders.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Surge as Bullar

  • How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar

    High-yield dividend stocks are a major component of my stock portfolio. Here are three income stocks that have room for solid gains in the next year and even better gains over the long run. The blue-chip business development company (BDC) Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) has held up better than the S&P 500 index, which is down 21% so far this year.

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • These 9 Warren Buffett Stocks Are Higher During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Despite navigating his way through more than a half-dozen bear markets since taking the reins in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has created more than $590 billion in shareholder value and overseen a better than 3,600,000% aggregate return for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Warren Buffett's success as an investor is the result of a long list of factors, including his love of dividend-paying stocks and time-tested businesses that can outperform in virtually any economic environment.

  • Tesla Shanghai to Halt Production Temporarily. It Isn’t Covid.

    Tesla plant near Shanghai is going to shut down temporarily, according to reports. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) will shut down production in China for a couple of weeks at the start of July to upgrade equipment. Tesla didn’t return a request for comment.

  • Carnival Cruise Lines earnings: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Carnival Cruise Lines' stock ahead of its earnings report tomorrow.

  • 10 Stocks to Profit from Inflation

    In this article, we will look at 10 stocks to profit from inflation. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Stocks to Profit from Inflation. Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio shared his views on the current economic situation that […]

  • Here’s how much the average working boomer has saved for retirement

    Three news items that say a lot about the retirement crisis facing Americans and what we can do about it—if we want to. The first is a survey of 1,000 working Americans conducted recently showing much, or little, they have saved for retirement. Less than half of those surveyed have saved $100,000: Not even close to enough to support a median income of around $40,000 a year in retirement.

  • What’s Wrong, Warren? Berkshire Hathaway Stock Has Been Hit Hard in June.

    The drop is exciting some Berkshire investors because the stock now trades for 1.3 times Barron's estimate of its June 30 book value, compared with more than 1.5 times at its March high.

  • Shopify Is Showing Us Bottoming Action From May

    In this daily bar chart of SHOP, below, we can see that prices have been holding the $300 area in recent weeks. The slope of the 200-day moving average line is negative but it intersects around $975 so SHOP would be considered extended (oversold) below this indicator. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a low in early May and has subsequently improved, telling us that traders are becoming more aggressive buyers.

  • This Is No Bitcoin Crash, It's A 'Crypto Ice Age' — And Here's Why

    Bitcoin bear markets aren't unusual. But cryptocurrencies have never faced such an aggressive Federal Reserve. Welcome to the crypto ice age.

  • 14 Stocks Paying Huge Dividends Totally Burn Investors

    Dividend stocks are the new darlings in S&P 500. But investors are getting burned on those stocks, too.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • 6 Oil Stocks That Can Buck Increased Bearishness

    Denbury, California Resources, and Occidental Petroleum can benefit from a possible congressional extension of a tax incentive for carbon capture.

  • We Think Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Why Rivian Shares Have Been Taking Off This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been a widely followed electric vehicle (EV) stock since its successful IPO last fall. Investors should keep an eye on how much production is expected to improve in 2023 once the company offers guidance.

  • ‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

    Russia’s fiddling with gas flows to Europe could create an economic spillover effect, warns Germany’s top economy minister.

  • Is PayPal (PYPL) a Smart Long-Term Investment Pick?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate’s U.S. FSV outperformed S&P 500 in the first quarter of 2022 with a return of -3.60% net of fees versus -4.60% for the benchmark. Since its inception in 2017, annualized performance […]