Personal Care Chemicals Market Analysis, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 4.23% by 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal care chemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 28.28 billion at a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Clariant International Ltd.

Corbion NV

Croda International Plc

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

Innospec Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

RAG-Stiftung

Sasol Ltd.

Solvay SA

Stepan Co.

The personal care chemicals market will be affected by the growing demand for male personal care products. Apart from this, other market trends include an increase in demand for personal care products with active ingredients and growing R&D activities of market vendors.

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The personal care chemicals market research report shed light on the foremost regions: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What was the size of the global personal care chemicals industry by value?

What will be the size of the global personal care chemicals industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global personal care chemicals industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global personal care chemicals market?

The personal care chemicals market research report presents critical information and factual data about the personal care chemicals industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the personal care chemicals market study.

The personal care chemicals market research report gives an overview of the personal care chemicals industry by analyzing various key segments of this personal care chemicals market based on the product and geography industries. The regional distribution of the personal care chemicals market across the globe is considered for this personal care chemicals industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the personal care chemicals market over the period from 2022 to the forecasted year.

Personal Care Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.23% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 28.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corbion NV, Croda International Plc, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Innospec Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, RAG-Stiftung, Sasol Ltd., Solvay SA, Stepan Co., The Dow Chemical Co., and Wacker Chemie AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

10.4 BASF SE

10.5 Clariant International Ltd.

10.6 Croda International Plc

10.7 Lonza Group Ltd.

10.8 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

10.9 RAG-Stiftung

10.10 Solvay SA

10.11 The Dow Chemical Co.

10.12 Wacker Chemie AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

