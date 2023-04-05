Personal care chemicals market size is set to grow by USD 28.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, Significant growth in skin care segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global personal care chemicals market size is estimated to grow by USD 28.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Technavio has segmented the market based on product (skin care, hair care, cosmetics, fragrances, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). For more insights on the forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

The skin care segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Skin care products include serums, toners, and others. These products cleanse and protect the skin from external factors. Chemicals such as emulsifiers, emollients, opacifiers, and softeners are used in skin care products. These chemicals have a wide range of applications in the personal care industry. Therefore, the increasing use of skin care products will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global personal care chemicals market.

APAC will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key contributors to the personal care chemicals market in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and South America. The increasing consumption of cosmetic products by millennials will drive the personal care chemicals market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Personal care chemicals market - Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growth in e-commerce sales of personal care products is driving market growth.

The preference for online shopping has increased due to the busy lifestyles of consumers.

E-commerce platforms are convenient to use. They also offer products at lower prices when compared to physical stores owing to the reduction in overhead costs.

Many global and regional vendors sell personal care products through e-retailing websites to promote their brands.

These factors will fuel the personal care chemicals market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing demand for male personal care products is a key trend in the market.

The male grooming products market is lucrative, and personal care products are popular in this market.

Men use grooming products as a part of their daily grooming routine, which has increased the popularity of male grooming products.

Hence, brands are targeting male customers to sell their personal care products.

This helps them gain an edge over their competitors and address the changing consumer demand.

Such initiatives will support the personal care chemicals market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Stringent government regulations are challenging the personal care chemicals market growth.

Various regulatory agencies have imposed strict regulations on the sale of personal care products.

For instance, in Europe, importers that import more than a ton of ingredients and chemicals for personal care products need to register with the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH).

Such regulations act as an entry barrier for potential vendors and pose a threat to existing market players.

These factors, in turn, may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this personal care chemicals market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal care chemicals market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the personal care chemicals market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the personal care chemicals market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal care chemicals market vendors

Personal Care Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.23% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 28.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corbion NV, Croda International Plc, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Innospec Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, RAG-Stiftung, Sasol Ltd., Solvay SA, Stepan Co., The Dow Chemical Co., and Wacker Chemie AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

