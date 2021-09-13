Personal Care Chemicals Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 16,092.64 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global personal care chemicals market report.

Arizton Logo

The personal care chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.14% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

APAC dominated the global personal care chemicals market followed by Europe in 2020. Skin care is the largest segment in the global personal care chemicals market by end user, accounted for more than 35% share in 2020. Increase in disposable income and demand for organic skin care products are fueling the market growth. Digitalization has played a huge role in growth of personal care chemicals market, with the growth in penetration of social media in countries such as India and China. Social media has given opportunity to brands to connect with consumers and identify their needs better. The men's grooming product market has witnessed an increasing demand for natural, clean-label, and organic products due to the rise in consumer awareness. Brands are using augmented reality and virtual reality technologies to create a buying experience for consumers that is not available during COVID-19 pandemic

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by ingredients, sources, end use application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/personal-care-chemicals-market-size-analysis

Personal Care Chemicals Market – Segmentation

Rheology modifiers are vital additives used in chemical manufacturing to achieve desired rheological characteristics for applications such as skincare or hair care. Apart from getting the desired viscosity, these additives also help in controlling shelf life, ease of application, and sagging.

The global organic personal care chemical market is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years. Many of these products are composed of plant-derived ingredients such as roots, essential oils, herbs, and flowers. Few organic ingredients are also derived from animals, such as minerals and beeswax. Post extraction, they are combined with several naturally occurring carrier agents, preservatives, humectants, emulsifiers, and surfactants.

Skincare products are used to enhance and maintain the appearance of human skin. There are a variety of products available in the market, such as cleansers, toners, body lotions, oils and serums, and creams with alpha-hydroxy acids and retinol as some of their key ingredients.

Personal Care Chemicals Market by Ingredients

Story continues

Personal Care Chemicals Market by Sources

Personal Care Chemicals Market by End User Application

Personal Care Chemicals Market – Dynamics

One the most important criteria that has contributed to the growth of the personal care chemicals market is increased demand for organic or naturally sourced ingredients for both skincare and hair care products. Consumers research on the benefits of organic products compared with synthetic products and give importance to certified products. Customer perception of brands is also being related to environmental friendliness of the product and its sourcing. Certification seals are also being displayed more prominently on packaging as companies realized its value in communicating information to consumers about a product's reliability. Natural ingredients for cosmetics or hair care products are raw materials derived from plants or animals that are used in production of these products. Companies are replacing synthetic chemicals with natural ingredients, partly due to demand and partly because of move toward sustainable raw materials.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Young Population

Increasing Demand in Emerging Economies

Growth in Sustainable Packaging

Different Perceptions of Premium

Personal Care Chemicals Market – Geography

The personal care chemical market in North America has grown, and one of the reasons is rising consumer awareness concerning the toxicity of synthetic chemicals used in beauty and personal care products. The US market is already very fragmented with many leading global players because of the highly competitive industry. Demand for anti-aging and multifunctional products is growing significantly owing to the increasing aging population in the region. E-commerce platforms have made distribution and sales easy while growing competition has compelled manufacturers to introduce and expand their product portfolio. The personal care market is growing due to the rise in direct-to-consumer channels such as e-commerce platforms and the use of social media to engage directly with consumers. With the rise of new emerging platforms, influence marketing on social media has helped brands to reach out to consumers.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/personal-care-chemicals-market-size-analysis

Personal Care Chemicals Market by Geography

Major Vendors

BASF

DOW

Solvay

Evonik

Clariant

Other Prominent Vendors

Ashland

Croda

Lonza Group

Nouryon

Wacker Chemie AG

Innospec

Stepan Company

Merck

Corbion

Lubrizol Corporation

Sasol

Adeka Corporation

Oxiteno

Kao Corporation

Eastman Chemical Corporation

DSM NV

Air liquid

Galaxy Surfactants

Elementis

Givaudan

Explore our chemicals & materials profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-care-chemicals-market-size-to-reach-revenues-of-usd-16-092-64-million-by-2026--arizton-301375322.html

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence