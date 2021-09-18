U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,586.10
    -352.63 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Personal Care Company 'Siita' Commits to Biodegradation in Production

·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korean cosmetics company 'Siita' recently applied its biodegradation technology to all its products and transformed itself into the world's first zero-waste company.

SOUCE : SIITA
SOUCE : SIITA

Siita has designed all its products with biodegradable technology and succeeded in completely decomposing and composting the products using its own system. Siita completely stopped producing plastic products from early this year and received attention by donating their profits obtained from the remaining products.

In the future, finished and empty products from Siita will be converted to compost at Siita's facilities to be provided to the local farmers and communities. This will completely decompose the product to eliminate the generation of any waste, which is evaluated as a valuable achievement in the modern society where the environmental issues are escalating worldwide.

In addition to not being recyclable, biodegradable resin products must also satisfy specific conditions to be decomposed. This demands financial capacities and the capabilities to conduct the technical research. Despite the numerous companies that distribute biodegradable resin products, most of the eco-friendly products have been disposed as general waste.

Siita decided the acceleration of the solution for environmental problems worldwide to be more significant than monopolizing the technology. Therefore, Siita decided to disclose the information on the use decomposable raw materials, the process of decomposition, and the microbial technology for free.

In addition, Siita also proposed a new zero-waste model. The three 'New Zero Waste' principles from Siita are as follows: The product must not become a waste at the end of its life and must contribute to people and the environment. The realization of zero waste must be verified on objective grounds. Producers must take responsibility to factualize this throughout the entire lifecycle of the product.

Siita wishes to eliminate the fundamental causes of waste, rather than gradually improving the environmental issues. Siita will innovatively improve the environmental issues through the principles of New Zero Waste and our technical achievements.

Siita plans to continue its research with multinational companies to develop materials that can be completely decomposed without environmental or technological constraints in the future, and to achieve carbon neutrality of the biodegradable raw materials.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-care-company-siita-commits-to-biodegradation-in-production-301379856.html

SOURCE SIITA

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

    As the trading week wound down Friday, shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped up 4.3% through 1:40 p.m. EDT. You can probably thank J.P. Morgan for that. In a note this morning summing up its findings after recently meeting with Plug management, reports TheFly.com, J.P. Morgan analysts doubled down on their overweight rating on the stock.

  • Why All the Uranium Stocks Crashed Today

    What happened After enjoying a nice run-up earlier in the week, uranium stocks melted down on Friday. As of 3:30 p.m. EDT, shares of uranium mining company Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) are down 10%, NexGen Energy (NYSEMKT: NXE) is off 10.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Expands Into Europe?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Investors Jump on New Renewable Natural Gas Stock

    A hot new SPAC is turning trash into cash, and investors have been clamoring for the shares. Archaea Energy (ticker: LFG), which went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, started trading on Thursday. Its shares roughly doubled between the announcement of the SPAC deal in April and Thursday’s market debut.

  • Stray Balloon Triggers Chip-Making Outages at German Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- Infineon Technologies AG and Robert Bosch GmbH were forced to halt key chip factories in Germany after a power failure, potentially exacerbating a global semiconductor supply crunch.The city of Dresden suffered a large-scale power disruption for 20 minutes from around 2 p.m. on Monday, shutting down Infineon’s factory there until Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said. While Bosch managed to restart operations by late afternoon on Monday, the company said it’s still assessing the da

  • Illegal marijuana farms take West's water in 'blatant theft'

    Jack Dwyer pursued a dream of getting back to the land by moving in 1972 to an idyllic, tree-studded parcel in Oregon with a creek running through it. From dusty towns to forests in the U.S. West, illegal marijuana growers are taking water in uncontrolled amounts when there often isn't enough to go around for even licensed users. Conflicts about water have long existed, but illegal marijuana farms — which proliferate despite legalization in many Western states — are adding strain during a severe drought.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Here are two ways to play the energy space -- one that's focusing on the here and now, and another that's looking toward a very different future.

  • He Was Swept Down a Sewer Pipe: 'I Just Let the Water Take Me'

    SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Kevin Rivera owes his life to a man he will never meet. Rivera, 18, was leaving his part-time job at a Chick-fil-A in New Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the region. Surrounded by waist-deep water, he searched for a sidewalk. Instead, he was pulled into a ravine and through a narrow sewer pipe in South Plainfield, New Jersey. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I couldn’t comprehend where I was, or where I was going,” said Rivera,

  • Asos pledges to cut total emissions in new net zero plan

    The company hopes to have its environmental targets recognised by the Science Based Targets initiative as early as next week.

  • Sundial Launches First Canadian Caviar Cone Under Top Leaf Brand

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company"), a Canadian licensed producer that crafts premium cannabis, has launched Caviar Cones, its newest product innovation, under the award-winning Top Leaf brand. The Forbidden Lemon Caviar Cones will be the first caviar cone product to hit the Canadian market. This launch reinforces Sundial's focused innovation pipeline around premium inhalables in the Canadian cannabis market.

  • Energy Fuels Establishes the San Juan County Clean Energy Foundation with Potential to Contribute Millions to Local Communities

    At its recent open house showcasing its uranium and rare earth businesses for local and national dignitaries and industry leaders, Energy Fuels Inc. ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") announced the establishment of the San Juan County Clean Energy Foundation, a fund specifically designed to contribute to the communities surrounding Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill in Southeastern, Utah. This week, Energy Fuels deposited $1 million into the Foundation and anticipates providing ongoing annual funding

  • What Iceland's landmark carbon removal project means for the fight against climate change

    When the world’s biggest facility for sucking carbon dioxide out of the air and burying it underground opened in rural Iceland last week, it may have sounded like a miracle cure for climate change had finally arrived.

  • Giant alligator swims right up to Florida woman’s paddleboard

    When she pushes it with her paddle, and it hisses – nightmare fuel&nbsp;

  • These 3 Renewable Energy Stocks Should Benefit From a New Infrastructure Bill

    More than a trillion dollars could be flowing into infrastructure spending and these companies could be big winners if Congress passes an infrastructure bill.

  • Man hospitalized after being shot outside NYC restaurant

    FDNY officials say police and firefighters responded to 33 E. 60th St. just after 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

  • Why this green investment fund is betting big on natural gas

    Purpose Investments' Global Climate Opportunities Fund is investing in natural gas as in a key stepping-stone in the energy trarnsition.

  • Baby orca rescued after becoming stranded off Russian coast

    A baby orca whale was returned to open water after becoming stranded during low tide along Russia’s Far East coast.

  • U.S. to struggle to meet Biden's power grid climate goal -Woodmac

    The United States will struggle to meet President Joe Biden's climate goal to decarbonize the power grid by 2035 as technology and policy take time to develop, natural resources consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Thursday. Biden, who took office in January, has reversed many of his predecessor Donald Trump's energy policies, rejoined the Paris agreement on climate and set a goal of making the U.S. power grid run on 100% clean energy by 2035.

  • If you see this invasive pest, kill it on the spot

    From Virginia to Illinois to Massachusetts, an invasive species threatens to devastate vineyards and forests across the United States. The spotted lanternfly, a beautiful but devastating species indigenous to parts of Asia, is spreading across the country despite the best efforts from experts to halt the spread. Brian Walsh, a horticulture expert at Penn State Extension, told Broadcast Meteorologist Geoff Cornish in an interview on AccuWeather Prime that the spotted lanternfly is excellent at sp

  • Two Women Caught On Camera Disposing Used Cooking Oil By Pouring It Down Storm Drain

    Two women were caught on camera earlier this month dumping used cooking oil down a drain which resulted in a drain damage.