The personal care ingredients market is estimated to grow from USD 11.8 billion in 2021 to USD 14.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0%

4 min read
The personal care ingredients market is driven mainly by changing lifestyle and the increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing countries. However, government regulations against cosmetics products are expected to restrain market growth.

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personal Care Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05123126/?utm_source=GNW

The personal care industry is growing rapidly due to the rising population, along with an increase in spending on better personal care products.The retail sector is getting organized in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, which is also helping the personal care industry to flourish.

The industry is continuously evolving to comply with changing consumer preferences.

Rheology modifiers expected to be the fastest-growing ingredient type of the personal care ingredients market, in terms of value, between 2022 and 2027
The rheology modifiers segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rates in the personal care ingredients market in terms of value in 2021. This is due to its usage in almost all the personal care products to increase the viscosity of the formulation without significantly changing the performance of personal care products.
The hair care application segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of the overall personal care ingredients market, in terms of value, between 2022 and 2027
The personal care ingredients market based on the application is segmented as skincare, hair care, make-up, oral care, and others.The hair care segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This is due to the development taking place in the hair care segment in order to combat problems associated with hair such as dandruff, itchy scalp, greying of hair, hair fall, and hair thinning, among others, which are on the rise. This drives the demand for various types of ingredients in hair care products.

Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness the highest CAGR, during the forecast period.
The Middle East & Africa is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the personal care ingredients market between 2022 and 2027, in terms of value. The growth is mainly attributed to the growing demand for halal-certified products, which is boosting the demand for a variety of personal care products. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for personal care ingredients in the region
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 60%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 10%
• By Designation: C-Level - 25%, Director Level - 18%, and Others - 56%
• By Region: Europe - 40%, North America - 34%, APAC - 18%, South America - 4%, Middle East & Africa - 3%,
The key players profiled in the report include as BASF SE (Germany), Ashland (US), Solvay (Belgium), Dow (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Croda International Plc. (UK), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Nouryon (North Holland), and Lonza (Switzerland), among others.

Research Coverage
This report segments the market for personal care ingredients based on ingredient type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, associated with the market for grease.

Reasons to Buy this Report
This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the personal care ingredients market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on personal care ingredients offered by top players in the global market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for personal care ingredients across regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global personal care ingredients market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the personal care ingredients market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05123126/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


