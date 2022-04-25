The personal care ingredients market is estimated to grow from USD 11.8 billion in 2021 to USD 14.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0%

ReportLinker

The personal care ingredients market is driven mainly by changing lifestyle and the increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing countries. However, government regulations against cosmetics products are expected to restrain market growth.

The personal care industry is growing rapidly due to the rising population, along with an increase in spending on better personal care products.The retail sector is getting organized in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, which is also helping the personal care industry to flourish.



The industry is continuously evolving to comply with changing consumer preferences.



Rheology modifiers expected to be the fastest-growing ingredient type of the personal care ingredients market, in terms of value, between 2022 and 2027

The rheology modifiers segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rates in the personal care ingredients market in terms of value in 2021. This is due to its usage in almost all the personal care products to increase the viscosity of the formulation without significantly changing the performance of personal care products.

The hair care application segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of the overall personal care ingredients market, in terms of value, between 2022 and 2027

The personal care ingredients market based on the application is segmented as skincare, hair care, make-up, oral care, and others.The hair care segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This is due to the development taking place in the hair care segment in order to combat problems associated with hair such as dandruff, itchy scalp, greying of hair, hair fall, and hair thinning, among others, which are on the rise. This drives the demand for various types of ingredients in hair care products.



Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness the highest CAGR, during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the personal care ingredients market between 2022 and 2027, in terms of value. The growth is mainly attributed to the growing demand for halal-certified products, which is boosting the demand for a variety of personal care products. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for personal care ingredients in the region

The key players profiled in the report include as BASF SE (Germany), Ashland (US), Solvay (Belgium), Dow (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Croda International Plc. (UK), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Nouryon (North Holland), and Lonza (Switzerland), among others.



