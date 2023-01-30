U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

Personal care market to grow by 5.4% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing number of male and female customers opting for personal care products will drive growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Care Market 2023-2027
Personal care market Insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Emami Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinfood Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC among others

  • Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), product (skincare products, hair care products, color cosmetics, oral care products, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

In 2017, the personal care market was valued at USD 406.98 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 157.09 billion. The personal care market size is estimated to grow by USD 169.7 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4% according to Technavio.

Personal care market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global personal care market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Amway Corp: The company offers personal care products such as Glister multi-action toothpaste and Satinique scalp tonic.

  • Beiersdorf AG: The company offers personal care products such as Nivea body lotion and Nivea sunscreen.

  • CHANEL Ltd: The company offers personal care products such as La Mousse anti-pollution cleansing cream.

Global personal care market – Market dynamics

Major Drivers

  • An increasing number of male and female customers opting for personal care products

  • Rising demand for personal care products with naturally derived ingredients

  • Increasing product launches by conglomerate companies

KEY challenges – 

  • High cost of natural and organic personal care products

  • Growing preference for DIY personal care products at home

  • Stringent regulatory guidelines

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The personal care market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this personal care market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal care market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the personal care market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the personal care market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal care market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Professional Skincare Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The professional skincare market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,521.26 million. The growing concern about skin-related problems is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as similar benefits from low-priced consumer category products may impede the market growth.

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The halal cosmetics and personal care market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17,897.92 million. The growing interest in personal grooming is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increase in production cost may impede the market growth.

Personal Care Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

172

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 169.7 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.4

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Emami Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinfood Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global personal care market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Oral care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Amway Corp.

  • 12.4 Beiersdorf AG

  • 12.5 CHANEL Ltd.

  • 12.6 Colgate Palmolive Co.

  • 12.7 Emami Ltd.

  • 12.8 Groupe Clarins

  • 12.9 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • 12.10 Johnson and Johnson

  • 12.11 Kao Corp.

  • 12.12 LOreal SA

  • 12.13 Natura and Co Holding SA

  • 12.14 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • 12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-care-market-to-grow-by-5-4-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-increasing-number-of-male-and-female-customers-opting-for-personal-care-products-will-drive-growth---technavio-301732220.html

SOURCE Technavio

