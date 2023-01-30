Personal care market to grow by 5.4% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing number of male and female customers opting for personal care products will drive growth - Technavio
Personal care market Insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Emami Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinfood Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC among others
Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), product (skincare products, hair care products, color cosmetics, oral care products, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
In 2017, the personal care market was valued at USD 406.98 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 157.09 billion. The personal care market size is estimated to grow by USD 169.7 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4% according to Technavio.
Personal care market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global personal care market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Amway Corp: The company offers personal care products such as Glister multi-action toothpaste and Satinique scalp tonic.
Beiersdorf AG: The company offers personal care products such as Nivea body lotion and Nivea sunscreen.
CHANEL Ltd: The company offers personal care products such as La Mousse anti-pollution cleansing cream.
Global personal care market – Market dynamics
Major Drivers –
An increasing number of male and female customers opting for personal care products
Rising demand for personal care products with naturally derived ingredients
Increasing product launches by conglomerate companies
KEY challenges –
High cost of natural and organic personal care products
Growing preference for DIY personal care products at home
Stringent regulatory guidelines
The personal care market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this personal care market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal care market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the personal care market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the personal care market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal care market vendors
Personal Care Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
172
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 169.7 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.4
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Emami Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinfood Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global personal care market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Oral care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Amway Corp.
12.4 Beiersdorf AG
12.5 CHANEL Ltd.
12.6 Colgate Palmolive Co.
12.7 Emami Ltd.
12.8 Groupe Clarins
12.9 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
12.10 Johnson and Johnson
12.11 Kao Corp.
12.12 LOreal SA
12.13 Natura and Co Holding SA
12.14 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
12.15 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.
12.17 Unilever PLC
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
