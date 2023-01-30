Personal care market to grow by 5.4% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing number of male and female customers opting for personal care products will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Vendors : 15+, Including Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Emami Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinfood Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC among others

Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), product (skincare products, hair care products, color cosmetics, oral care products, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

In 2017, the personal care market was valued at USD 406.98 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 157.09 billion. The personal care market size is estimated to grow by USD 169.7 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4% according to Technavio.

Personal care market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global personal care market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Amway Corp: The company offers personal care products such as Glister multi-action toothpaste and Satinique scalp tonic.

Beiersdorf AG: The company offers personal care products such as Nivea body lotion and Nivea sunscreen.

CHANEL Ltd: The company offers personal care products such as La Mousse anti-pollution cleansing cream.

Global personal care market – Market dynamics

Major Drivers –

An increasing number of male and female customers opting for personal care products

Rising demand for personal care products with naturally derived ingredients

Increasing product launches by conglomerate companies

KEY challenges –

High cost of natural and organic personal care products

Growing preference for DIY personal care products at home

Stringent regulatory guidelines

The personal care market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this personal care market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal care market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the personal care market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the personal care market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal care market vendors

Related Reports:

Professional Skincare Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The professional skincare market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,521.26 million. The growing concern about skin-related problems is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as similar benefits from low-priced consumer category products may impede the market growth.

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The halal cosmetics and personal care market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17,897.92 million. The growing interest in personal grooming is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increase in production cost may impede the market growth.

Personal Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 169.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Emami Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinfood Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global personal care market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Oral care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Amway Corp.

12.4 Beiersdorf AG

12.5 CHANEL Ltd.

12.6 Colgate Palmolive Co.

12.7 Emami Ltd.

12.8 Groupe Clarins

12.9 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

12.10 Johnson and Johnson

12.11 Kao Corp.

12.12 LOreal SA

12.13 Natura and Co Holding SA

12.14 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

12.15 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

